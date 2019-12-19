Introverts, Socially Awkward And Non-Drinkers

Gather your own little Gang of Men.

Find at least two guys like you who would be interested in this experiment.

If there’s nobody you know in your town, find them through social media channels.

Create a program and offer them to participate.

Learn about the sales and pitch to them.

Own it.

Set up one weekly meeting for let’s say three hours and test it out for a month to see how will it work.

Examples to get you going

One week you can go for a silent walk on a mountain route.

Week two, meet in a park to discuss what does it mean to be a man.

In week three, try soft boxing, sliding on the canopy or run against each other.

Compete to make each other better.

Week four, talk about a book you’ve all read over tea or in a coffee shop.

Have fun.

This principle also works if you’re a lady.

Gather your own Women Circle.

Start now. Take the first step right away.

Where will this take you?

There are people out there who don’t mind spending their time in your company and have thirty-minute silence blocks with you.

If you want to stop drinking, find those who don’t drink.

If you don’t want to be alone, don’t hesitate to ask.

You are not alone, find those like you and then go together to find those who are like you but even more badass than you.

Move from 1000 questions to people and experience.

Fail the first time and then cry or be ashamed.

Fail the second time and be on a verge of giving up.

Fail the third time and then give up.

But don’t you dare not to go out there again and see what will happen.

You’re not a fool

You know it takes time and effort.

Remember to laugh at yourself from time to time.

It’s not serious at all.

You’re there, doing your best.

Somebody’s feeling this.

You’ve got yourself a first companion.

Maybe she knows someone who’ll join you.

Maybe the three of you will become The Beatles in your field.

Maybe you’ll not make it to week two.

Do it again, tomorrow.

Enjoy the repetition of highs and lows.

That’s the thing.

You’re alive.

We’ve been expecting you.

