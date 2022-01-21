Investing in China: A Calculated Risk or an Act of Madness?

The Chinese government’s recent sanctions on several of its flagship companies, among them Tencent, Alibaba or DiDi, which is even considering delisting after its recent IPO in New York and going private, reflect unprecedented regulatory tensions related to Chinese companies; foreign players have long been strictly regulated.

Apparently, the Chinese government’s crackdown has to do with evidence that these companies, along with some others such as those operating in the education sector, were behaving in an “excessively capitalistic” manner, focused on acquiring monopolistic positions in their industries, or with evidence of developments that seemed to undermine universal access to services understood as freely available by a supposedly communist government, such as education.

In response, international investors that have lost millions of dollars are thinking hard about whether to keep their money in Chinese companies. There is a lot of money to be made in China, and in the case of companies like ByteDance, very successful international expansion, but as we are seeing, Beijing can act without warning, prompting huge losses. China was once the model of a highly planned economy with a very long-term vision; now it seems a place where no one knows which sector is going to be hit next by government interference.

That said, within the world of technology, the Chinese government doesn’t seem to have a problem with hardware and component manufacturers — indeed it will do anything to obtain technology to overcome its chips deficit — but it is keeping a close eye on companies focused on software and applications, even accusing them of infringing their users’ privacy: the unique privilege of the Chinese Communist Party in a country that now resembles George Orwell’s 1984.

Bloomberg asks whether the Chinese government’s offensive against its best-known international companies, which has seen the defenestration of emblematic figures such as Jack Ma, might pose a risk to its future: focusing on hardware is difficult, not only because hardware is hard, but also because there is no evidence, beyond Huawei, that China’s industrial conglomerates can catch up with cutting-edge Western, South Korean or Taiwanese competitors. Some of the best-known companies in the Chinese hardware industry seem mired in the type of bureaucracy typical of state-subsidized companies rather than agile competitors capable of inventing and developing new technologies or machines that would give them a real competitive advantage.

In contrast, in the world of software and social networks the impressive global success of ByteDance suggests that Chinese companies could consider ambitious overseas ventures: few countries have anything as powerful as the Chinese super-apps, used for virtually everything from instant messaging to making payments.

Could the Chinese government be making a huge mistake by restricting its software and social networking industry to the point of undermining investor confidence and instead focusing on a hardware industry whose lack of leadership is not so much due to a lack of public investment, but other factors? Between 2016 and 2020, Alibaba and Tencent averaged a return on their investment of 18.9% and 19.5% respectively, while SMIC and Hua Hong were at much more conservative figures of 3.6% and 7.4%. Battery leader CATL averaged 15.5%, but has dropped to around 10% following the large subsidy cuts and changes it had to make to compete internationally in 2019. If government interference means China starts trying to produce more hardware than software, it could be making a major mistake in terms of wealth and employment generation, as well as curtailing one of the industries most capable of expanding Chinese culture around the world.

Meanwhile, the United States waits and watches: if your enemy is making mistakes, leave him to it. U.S. investors, whether individuals or large funds, now see that investing in Chinese companies is not so much a calculated risk, but an act of madness. In the chip war, the United States and the West in general is clearly ahead of China. If China is determined to fight a battle in which it is at a disadvantage while killing off one of its most thriving industries? Go ahead, be my guest. Time will tell.

This post was previously published on Medium.

Photo credit: Shutterstock