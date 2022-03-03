Investing in Yourself Is the Best Investment Ever

Investing in yourself can seem counter-intuitive, but it’s the best investment you’ll ever make.

When we invest in ourselves, we’re able to see our true potentials and strengths — instead of being stuck in a mindset that has been beaten into us over the years by teachers, parents, and other adults. We can overcome all obstacles — because we realize that any obstacle is just another opportunity for improvement.

For example, if our belief is ‘I can’t do it,’ — we’ll feel that way no matter what. But if we believe “I can do it, and I will do it,” then even the most significant obstacles won’t stop us from achieving success.

This is a great test to see how strong your self-belief is. We can all think of an obstacle in our lives — and how we overcame it in some way. But if you can’t think of any, what does that say about your mindset?

If investing in yourself seems like a lot of work — it is. And not doing it will also take a lot of work. You don’t want to be stuck in the same place you are right now after 10 years have passed, do you?

The good news is that there’s no reason to wait until later to invest in yourself. We can start today and reap the benefits immediately — no matter our current situation.

It’s time to start investing!

What we think about ourselves influences nearly everything we do. If we believe we can’t do it, that thought will hold us back from even trying. But if our thoughts are positive, they will give us the energy to achieve anything!

When we invest in ourselves, we focus on what matters. We view our past experiences as lessons — not failures. We learn from our mistakes and take action to improve them. We realize that the greatest investment is in our happiness when we invest in ourselves.

There’s no need to wait until later to start investing in yourself. The effects will be immediate and long-lasting — for the rest of your life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Happiness is a choice — and you’ll never get there unless you choose to invest in yourself.

For example, I’m working with a nutritionist to help me overcome my sugar addiction. I find it extremely hard to give up sugar and believe I will always feel this way. I’ve tried many times in the past, but each time gave up soon after starting — even though I never felt like I had the willpower.

My nutritionist has helped me see that my self-belief was the biggest obstacle in my life — and when we bring our self-belief down to zero, we can’t help but fail. So I’ve learned that when I want to give up sugar, I need to believe that “I will succeed” and then get it.

But if I’m not willing to invest in myself — I’ll fail as soon as I start.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock