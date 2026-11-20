Scott Douglas Jacobsen and Irina Tsukerman examine Anthropic’s accelerating AI development, international impersonation fraud, American judicial nominations, and Ukraine’s security negotiations. They debate corporate incentives, Supreme Court independence, Russian propaganda, and wartime corruption investigations. Their discussion considers technological risks, institutional accountability, European integration, and Ukraine’s resilience amid attacks and blackouts.

Irina Tsukerman is a human rights and national security lawyer, geopolitical analyst, and journalist. She is President of Scarab Rising, Inc., and Editor-in-Chief of The Washington Outsider. A Fordham University and Fordham Law graduate, she writes and comments internationally on foreign policy, security, diplomacy, information warfare, and human rights issues.

Scott Douglas Jacobsen: Welcome back to Everywhere Insiders with Irina Tsukerman, our Washington Outsider, and Scott Jacobsen, editor and writer for The Good Men Project for a long time. Thank you very much, my senior editor team, for being wonderful for so many years.

So today, we have a few items to cover of distinct interest. We’ll start with two in the AI realm, an increasingly significant portion of professional and civilizational life.

So, in the first case, we have Anthropic. They are improving their artificial intelligence systems on well-specified tasks around twice as quickly as they were a year ago, while the CEO is calling for slowdowns to the technology’s pace of improvement. Now, that has some nuance.

For instance, if you have scaling laws that stack something like pseudo-exponentials, moving twice as fast as the year prior could seem fast on a linear scale, but on an exponential scale could actually be slowing down relative to where it could be.

But regardless, it’s faster than it was the year prior in terms of its development and improvement. And the important part of digital technologies, once they’re established as functional in some domain at some superhuman level, you just have to copy and paste those weights in that system. And voilà, you have a superhuman system that you can send anywhere. And so improving that is just a matter of calibrating even more, having more compute.

Anthropic invited researchers from the Berkeley, California-based nonprofit Model Evaluation and Threat Research to look at internal data and interview staff. And it’s preparing for a Wall Street debut, with debate swirling around the potential for AI models to elude human control. There has been a lot of commentary. There has been a lot of hype, but there have been a lot of successes. So the hype isn’t for no reason.

But the fearmongering is also just adding an emotional layer on top of regular analytical facts about the state of affairs. Internally, people are developing systems faster. Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, is saying that they should slow down. So there’s a discrepancy between internal action and public commentary.

In addition, there is another case. Three have been charged in a scheme to use AI to impersonate CEOs and attorneys. They wanted to steal a nine-figure sum, $129 million USD. Now they’ve been indicted on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. So Jacob Soall, 41, Sharon Hazan, 54, and Guy Sheetrit, 42, targeted thousands of companies across the world in an AI scheme, according to the indictment.

So my interpretation of this, or assessment, is that they used AI to be able to assess thousands of companies and then do those voices. Now, the defendants come from Spain, the UK, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates, and they’re also charged with money laundering. So this is a significant international identity theft-based crime involving the most advanced new technology that people have brought forward, AI.

What are your thoughts on the Anthropic internal-external discrepancies? What are your thoughts on this international scheme to impersonate prominent people in the business world?

Irina Tsukerman: I’ll be honest with you, the Anthropic rhetoric seems not just like fearmongering, but like deliberate, deceptive manipulation, and maybe even a diversion from the real threats, like the second story that we’ll discuss.

Reason being is that the discussion of what slowing down means and under what circumstances isn’t practical enough. Those companies could be proposing their own code of ethics. They could be proposing specific regulatory bills to force Congress to consider specific security concerns.

They could simply tell the scientists to do more rigorous and long-term testing before the product is released to the public. That would be one effective way of slowing things down in a very measurable and pragmatic way. Instead, they’re making these vague, meaningless statements that essentially scare people without accomplishing anything and still allowing them to make money off accelerated products.

The purpose of that is to virtue signal that they are supposedly concerned about public safety, whereas there’s plenty of evidence to the contrary. And I think it’s also generating a particular market shock that gets certain types of investors going. I think this is a way of managing perceptions. I think this is very much tied in with this reflexivity-of-the-markets argument, going back to Soros’s currency perception and manipulation and analogous approach to broader market concerns and to companies, Palantir being certainly one of them, but by no means unique in that regard.

So I do believe that this psychological pressure is aimed at achieving certain goals, and it could also be a way of leveraging their influence with policymakers, essentially saying that, look, this could actually get worse. If we are here to work with you, you need to give us something.

I hate to say it, but I think they’re basically strong-arming people without actually changing anything about anything. Nor is there necessarily a need to change the way things are going, other than simply to test things better and to employ very common-sense measures to achieve common-sense results.

I don’t actually think we’re on the verge of catastrophic destruction, except by error of human judgment. And that is not something AI regulation can control. It can only come from self-regulating human situational awareness and recklessness.

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I don’t think we have actually reached the level where we should be close to being concerned about it, should come close to being concerned about it. I just don’t see these models as being all that effective, other than enhancing certain defensive mechanisms. And again, there are arguments there about ethical frameworks, human in the loop, and so forth, and not about relative deadliness. You know, we’re not [unclear] compared to other things. We’re talking about effectiveness, not lethality itself.

So all of these things kind of create a question of the real motives here. What shiny things are being thrown, and what are we not really looking at here? And what we’re not really looking at is insider trading.

Sadly, the most obvious response to that is that whenever you have these huge risk-related pronouncements or announcements, you have to look at who’s making money off specific tools that are being pushed, specific technologies, specific counterbalance technologies. It could be simply, we’re shorting the market in specific ways. That is a wink-wink, nudge-nudge to particular types of insiders who are closely watching specifically these types of statements.

So I’d be much more concerned about basic corruption than about being eliminated by a humanoid robot with a Claude agent inside it.

The second story is, in fact, closely related to that, because this is precisely the kind of real threat that is becoming more and more common for fairly self-explanatory reasons. The more technology evolves, the more criminals can take advantage of it to facilitate intelligence gathering, infiltration, social engineering, and outright hacking and breaking into systems.

That’s exactly what we’re seeing. We’re seeing crooks who would be crooks under any circumstances becoming crookier more effectively with the help of new, cool gadgets, in this case algorithms. The only thing that makes it different from typical wire fraud is the use of new technologies and much greater effectiveness and greater reach than they would have been capable of 10 years ago without access to AI.

But the methodology, the thinking, and the criminal intent to basically fool people and companies into giving up access and money, that’s actually fairly stereotypical and nothing new or unusual. But the fact is that this enhanced, high-stakes chase between criminals and guardians of security, to come up with countermeasures and countermeasures to reach the objectives being set, is being sped up significantly by the advent of AI. It essentially just makes everything better or worse, depending on who’s using it, by many degrees.

None of that is new. Before AI, there were other conventional cybersecurity threats, malware, surveillance tools, all of them operating much the same way. Human psychology doesn’t change just because the tools evolve. So we can expect that with future groundbreaking technologies, the emergence of quantum technologies, for instance, the same rivalry between cops and robbers will continue in new guises and with new capabilities.

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Worth watching. It’s interesting. This particular story, in my opinion, would make a great movie or even a series, but kind of the Catch Me If You Can variety, but now with more AI. We’ll see if that comes to pass, but hopefully companies will come up with better ways of monitoring and preventing this type of criminal abuse before many more people and companies are harmed, and markets crash, and so forth.

Jacobsen: Our next story has to do not with the Democratic win of the House and the Senate, which are significant and aren’t actually given the emotional weight that they probably should in terms of political emotions that arise.

You know, I remember the first defeat of the Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the first Trump era and people weeping over her loss. And then it was still sad, more subdued, when Kamala Harris lost. With regard to this House and Senate loss in the opposite direction, very significant, but not as emotionally charged, for reasons unknown to me.

To the main point here. So there were Supreme Court nominees that the AP is editorializing a bit here, “rammed through.” But they’re making the argument that the Democrats have votes to, quote, “stop them,” unquote. So Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, that’s my impression, who is likely to return as majority leader next year, promised in an interview with the Associated Press that they will prevent the installation of a, quote, “right-winger,” unquote, on the Supreme Court. And they’re, “not going to allow any crappy nominees,” elsewhere in the federal judiciary or in Trump’s Cabinet.

So these were highly partisan confirmation fights. That is charged language, but it does seem to track with the objective emotional charge in the American electorate around those candidates and nominees for the court. So that’s entirely fair.

Schumer said, “The bottom line is, we’re not going to allow a right-winger on the court.” White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said, “President Trump will never let them pack the Supreme Court and ruin the independent judiciary.”

So from White House spokeswoman Ms. Bis’s perspective, the nominees that got in are independent, while the Democratic commentaries from Mr. Schumer are that these are hardcore right-wingers. So there is a genuine difference of opinion or perspective on these nominees. Regardless of your perspective on this, the objective statement is it was emotionally charged regardless.

And then the last bit here, nothing significant is out of it. What are your thoughts?

Irina Tsukerman: Look, if I had a dollar for every person from both political backgrounds, both on the right and on the left, who doesn’t really understand how the Supreme Court works and was genuinely astonished by the outcomes of various Supreme Court decisions in recent years, I would probably be travelling business class and not, in fact, in the economy class of United.

The majority of people are not lawyers. They never studied how the Supreme Court justices come to their decisions, and they don’t understand that, while nominated by Republican and Democratic presidents and essentially, broadly speaking, aligned with the judicial philosophy and interpretation of the Constitution on some level, the justices by no means are partisan hacks who go along with whoever nominated them automatically, no matter what happens.

And we have seen a very strong rebuke to Trump’s tariffs, among other things, by this Supreme Court, which included multiple of his own nominees who successfully entered their positions.

Sure, we can disagree and argue whether some of the Supreme Court decisions were correctly decided. That is certainly open to interpretation, as it has been throughout the years. But to claim that the Supreme Court justices are left-wingers or right-wingers as if they’re politicians, that is simply misunderstanding the entire nature of the institution.

No matter what the presidents themselves think about those choices, what actually happens once the nine justices are there in the court is indeed an entirely independent institution. They will have their disagreements, and they will have disagreements with other lawyers and societies and other courts. But to claim that they merely reflect the political whims of whatever administration supported them is just fundamentally wrong on so many levels that I honestly think more people, especially lawyers, would benefit from studying at least one term of constitutional law, because then they probably would not be making such statements upon graduating.

Jacobsen: Next story, so Mr. Zelenskyy is pushing for a few things. The main thing has been around continuing strikes on big funding sources domestically in the Russian Federation for their war effort, refineries of oil and so on. Another big one is Patriot missiles. But the third one here is more geopolitical, postwar security guarantees.

So he’s looking at… So it was in Brussels, and there was a discussion focusing on those sorts of security and reconstruction. And there’s a planned three-way talk. This will probably come out after that, but still. And this would be the first trilateral peace discussions since February.

Given that the best predictor of future outcome or pattern is past outcome or pattern, my initial condition looking at this, given the length of this war and the number of failures in peace negotiations and so on and so forth, I am not confident in substantial positive outcomes.

We saw a partial, with obviously PR ploys plugged into this, with the Oleshky case. But in general, large-scale peacetime negotiations and security measures and reconstruction and so on and so forth, involving at least the two major parties, the Russian Federation and Ukraine, in addition to third parties like the United States, maybe Europe occasionally, I am not confident. Even when they do come to terms on some specifics at the table and then they walk away, sometimes within a day, those are violated by one or both sides.

So I don’t see this as necessarily worth the highest priority, although, in terms of just keeping at it, I wish them luck. But I feel like it’s going to have to be almost an exhaustion point of separation.

But as we’ve seen with the Oleshky case, this could be stopped at any time. This could be stopped at any time. It was started by one man’s decision. It could be stopped at any time. What are your thoughts on this so far?

Tsukerman: Well, even with Oleshky, I would say to be careful in how this is presented, because there have been numerous violations even in that particular case. There have been stories about humanitarian aid not actually reaching its intended recipients and the manipulative psyops by Russia, which attempted to portray as a humanitarian action what was, in fact, a propaganda campaign by the Russians themselves that also managed to dupe Newsmax, if “dupe” is the correct word in this current analysis.

So even that case is also an example of an extremely bad-faith effort to hijack even something that is more or less agreed upon, even within limitations, to whatever extent possible, by Russia. I would expect much more of the same in all other scenarios.

I’m not going to bother repeating and reiterating endlessly my position on Kushner and Witkoff’s diplomatic acumen, because I think most people have heard enough of my views on that. Rather, more broadly, I would argue that no matter who ends up handling these negotiations, I think they should be humble enough to understand that using the word “peace” to describe the current objectives is absurdly optimistic.

And I think modest goals, modestly defined terminology, would probably actually yield better practical outcomes than attempting to chase after something that is not achievable in the current, extremely entrenched situation, where one side is struggling to survive and the other is struggling to cause as much damage as possible with whatever means it has in its possession.

So given this difference, a psychological difference that I would describe as irreconcilable, the word “peace,” I think, is completely misapplied. And anyone who believes this is something that is a genuine direction of the diplomacy is, I think, being completely delusional. It is still needed.

Jacobsen: Next story and final story for this week, for this session. We have, so there have been substantial corruption cases in Ukraine. Two quick background commentaries there.

One, Transparency International, probably the most reliable third-party international metric on perceived public-sector corruption. On their ranking, I think Ukraine is 104th, and Russia is 157th. More than a decade ago, in the post-Soviet period, they were pretty much the same.

So we are seeing societies diverge on a number of different metrics. Corruption has been the slowest, but 53 ranks, I stand by that claim. It is a substantial difference in perceived corruption. Although being in the middle of the world in corruption, you know, being a C-plus student, you’re passing, but it’s still substantially better than the Russian case.

Second point, when we see these cases, we see them reported. In the Russian case, corruption cases are also reported and investigated.

So, in other words, what this is, it’s unfortunate if the allegations are true in any of these particular corruption cases, as it is in any society’s corruption case. The key point, though, is that in a society in transition, you’re looking at institutions beginning to work. That’s the key, because it’s not where they were or necessarily where they are, even though it’s an issue of improvement. It’s their general trajectory, substantiated by third-party metrics over a long period of time. And that’s what we’re seeing.

So that’s not a Pollyanna issue. That is an evidence-based optimistic projection based on the line of best fit of best practice so far. It could change, but a more-than-decade trend, or more than that, that’s positive news. That’s the preface.

The corruption, so the police are tying senior security officials to a major criminal ring. So the SBU security service has dismissed two senior officers. And the point of these cases is to join the EU. They’re either going to join this post-Soviet autocratic oligarchy through force and coercion, with the Russian case, or through making changes and joining the EU and maybe having a chance at a new formulation of society in terms of governance and structure around these things.

So they’re under tremendous pressure from both orientations of things. There should be empathy shown in that regard.

So top employees of Ukraine’s SBU security service, the National Police, and the Prosecutor General’s Office have taken bribes to protect a criminal ring. They’ve even helped to plan attacks and kidnappings, according to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, NABU.

Oleksandr Poklad, the acting head of the SBU, said the service had dismissed those two and was providing full support for the investigation, stating, “The Security Service expects a transparent, objective, and impartial investigation. The SBU works only for Ukraine and we will continue to do so.”

This is followed by a separate NABU investigation. It’s at the end of the article, its highest-profile wartime case, an alleged money-laundering scheme involving the energy sector. This is a really tragic one because energy-sector investments are what we need for the wintertime here.

And so this isn’t just some trivial item of infrastructure. This is critical infrastructure around energy, which is being directly targeted during wartime. As I noted today, November 6, we’ve only had power for approximately an hour today in the downtown core of Kyiv.

So the case ensnared a former deputy prime minister and a former energy minister, in addition to forcing out the former chief of staff of President Zelenskyy. All denied wrongdoing.

So NABU is still trying to recover the proceeds of the laundered kickbacks that the organizers solicited from contractors of state energy enterprises, including atomic energy company Energoatom. The laundered amounts exceeded $111 million and €12 million.

It’s actually, there you go. Ukraine ranks, I read the article, Ukraine ranks 104th out of 182 countries on corruption. So they’ve gone from a very low-ranking corrupt society to a middle ranking, which, again, goes to my prior point.

So what are your thoughts on these close ties to the leadership and the corruption in general, and the core case here, and then following up from this energy case?

Tsukerman: It’s tragic that Ukraine has to fight a war on two fronts, one kinetic and one with corruption inside its own society and the remnants of the Soviet system that took literally decades to start undoing.

And that just goes to show you that once corruption sets in, a culture of a particular mentality sets in, undoing it is a lot harder than people realize. And that’s why it’s better to never let it get to that point in the first place. And this is why I’m also concerned about the impact on the US from its own internal deterioration of corruption.

Where Ukraine is overall going in the right direction, in my opinion, many Western countries, the US but also some countries in the EU, are going very much in the wrong direction. And this will be very difficult to reverse later on.

There is something to be said that if you’re a hammer, everything will look like a nail. If you’re an anti-corruption activist who has dedicated your life to fighting corruption, that will look to you by far as even more significant than to someone who is outside the system looking in. You will see everything through this lens, and you will not be able to differentiate corruption scandals from anything else. Everything will be coloured by this angle.

I’m not entirely sure that’s always a constructive way to look at things. There are people who can handle some aspects of governance better than other aspects. I think it is possible to separate being successful in attracting investments and attracting support and providing strategic direction from being successful in particular types of battles against corruption and fighting with your own people.

Governments will have different skill sets, and some will have accomplishments in some areas much better than in others. Now, with regard to the close links to the current administration in Ukraine, honestly, I am not sure that the outcome would have been different if you had some other administration with a completely different set of players.

I’m sure, I have a feeling that there’d be no shortage of scandals and corruption, simply because you have an overall culture that is changing but is still not perfect. You have opportunities presented by the war. You have a system that is fragile because of the multiple pressure points. And you have people who are relatively inexperienced coming into the big game and not necessarily always knowing what they’re doing, and experimenting, and getting things wrong, and trusting the wrong people, and relying on insiders, and blah, blah, blah.

All of this is a process. None of it is perfect. We’re seeing a live experiment on the ground under conditions that have taken a lot of people by surprise due to the quick evolution in technologies, due to the political changes in the West, due to many other factors.

And I’m glad that the reckoning is coming without disrupting the system to such an extent that it’s not able to function and perform its wartime duties. I think it’s amazing. The resilience of Ukrainians is amazing in this regard as well, that despite these scandals, they’re still able to make progress, build trust with the European Union even on these issues, and manage other priorities and deal with whatever they need to deal with at this moment.

Will there be future reckoning after the war is hopefully over? I’m sure there will be, and I think that will be a good time to revisit and review people’s behaviour and whether they were acting in good faith or not.

Right now, I do think they have to balance these investigations with also being able to preserve some basic trust in government and focus on their actual military strategies, while simultaneously cutting down on bribery, corrupt contracts, and abuse of the system. It’s not an easy balance to strike. I think people get things right and get things wrong, and I hope that the people in charge will learn from past mistakes and learn how to enforce basic measures to keep the system in check better.

Jacobsen: Thank you very much for the opportunity and your time, Tsukerman.

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Scott Douglas Jacobsen is a Writer and Editor for The Good Men Project with more than 2,000 publications on the platform. He is the Founder and Publisher of In-Sight Publishing (ISBN: 978-1-0692343; 978-1-0673505) and Editor-in-Chief of In-Sight: Interviews (ISSN: 2369-6885). He writes for International Policy Digest (ISSN: 2332–9416), The Humanist (Print: ISSN, 0018-7399; Online: ISSN, 2163-3576), Basic Income Earth Network (UK Registered Charity 1177066), Humanist Perspectives (ISSN: 1719-6337), A Further Inquiry (SubStack), Vocal, Medium, The New Enlightenment Project, The Washington Outsider, rabble.ca, and other media. His bibliography index can be found via the Jacobsen Bank at In-Sight Publishing comprised of more than 10,000 articles, interviews, and republications, in more than 200 outlets. He has served in national and international leadership roles within humanist and media organizations, held several academic, media, and research institution fellowships, and currently serves on numerous international boards. He is a member in good standing in numerous media organizations, including the Canadian Association of Journalists, PEN Canada (CRA: 88916 2541 RR0001), and Reporters Without Borders (SIREN: 343 684 221/SIRET: 343 684 221 00041/EIN: 20-0708028), and others.

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