Scott Douglas Jacobsen interviews Irina Tsukerman about Ireland’s alumina exports to Russia, gaps in sanctions coverage, accountability for Taliban crimes, and online scams in Southeast Asia. Their discussion examines Russian influence, International Criminal Court investigations, women’s rights under Taliban rule, and China’s interests in international cooperation against organized scam networks.

Irina Tsukerman is a human rights and national security lawyer, editor-in-chief of The Washington Outsider, and president of Scarab Rising, Inc. Her writing and media commentary examine international affairs, security, political influence, and underreported human rights issues.

Scott Douglas Jacobsen: Welcome back to Everywhere Insiders, with Irina Tsukerman, our Washington Outsider, and Scott Jacobsen, co-pilot on this particular series.

So, Ireland is facing pressure based on sending an ingredient important to the Russian Federation in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Alumina goes into everything from toothpaste to lipstick to missiles and drones.

Irish lawmaker Ivana Bacik stated, “The material is clearly ending up in military supplies. It would be unthinkable for Ireland to be contributing, even in that indirect way, to Putin’s war machine.”

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she would discuss alumina exports with Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

Roughly 17% of Rusal’s alumina supply now comes from Ireland, according to Ukraine’s Economic Security Council. What is Rusal? It’s a Russian aluminum producer. The company was founded and is still indirectly part-owned by Oleg Deripaska through En+ Group. Deripaska reduced his En+ shareholding below 50% as part of the 2018–2019 U.S. sanctions agreement.

If you don’t know, it’s a very East European name. Oleg is a sanctioned oligarch with deep ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Rusal makes virtually all of Russia’s aluminum, according to the U.S. and Australian governments. So, adversarial nations are making the claim, but independent claims are in question regarding state status.

Olena Yurchenko, director of analytics, research, and investigations at the ESCU, stated, “Virtually everything that comes from Rusal is with a high probability ending up in the hands of Russian military enterprises.”

So, the bombs I hear about every day, or most days, and often throughout the day, are potentially having alumina sourced from Ireland, made into aluminum by Rusal, and then shipped off to military suppliers. Investigations have traced a supply-chain link from Aughinish through Rusal smelters to a trader supplying Russian defence contractors. Mixing during smelting prevents individual alumina shipments from being traced to particular finished weapons. Rusal and Aughinish deny that the Irish alumina enters the Russian military supply chain.

What are your thoughts on tightening the grip on that supply?

Irina Tsukerman: So, let’s start with a little bit more background on Oleg Deripaska because he’s a very infamous character. Not only is he a founder and indirect shareholder of Russia’s dominant aluminum producer, but he is also sanctioned in the U.S. and has ties to election interference from 2016 and to an infamous scandal involving a former FBI counterintelligence point man in New York, Charles McGonigal, who was sentenced to 50 months for conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions and commit money laundering related to working for Deripaska after retiring from the FBI. He also received a consecutive 28-month sentence in a separate Washington, D.C., case for concealing payments from an individual with Albanian government connections, bringing the combined sentence to 78 months.

McGonigal’s co-defendant in the Deripaska case, Sergey Shestakov, was a former Soviet and Russian diplomat who became a U.S. citizen and worked as an interpreter. The former foreign security officer involved in the separate payment case had connections to the Albanian government. So, Deripaska is not just an economic power behind the war against Ukraine. He is also somebody involved in various political operations run by the Kremlin, including efforts to influence U.S. elections.

Deripaska has had a wide variety of people linked to him who were highlighted during the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigations into 2016. Some of the people were ultimately sanctioned. Others had arrest warrants put out for them and managed to flee the country. But he was at the epicentre of these events. So, he’s not a marginal figure. He’s someone at the center of power.

Now, regarding aluminum production, interestingly enough, the U.S. sanctioned both Deripaska and Rusal in April, 2018. It lifted sanctions on Rusal in January 2019 after an ownership and governance restructuring, while Deripaska remained sanctioned. Washington imposed a 200% tariff on Russian aluminum in 2023. On 12 April 2024, it prohibited imports of Russian-origin aluminum produced on or after 13 April 2024. The EU adopted restrictions on primary Russian aluminum on 24 February 2025, with transitional arrangements. These measures concern aluminum imports from Russia; Ireland’s alumina exports to Russia remained outside the relevant EU prohibition as of November 2026.

But as we are seeing now, it’s not just Russia that’s a major player in this supply chain. Ireland houses the Rusal-owned Aughinish refinery, which processes imported bauxite into alumina. That alumina is shipped to Russia to be smelted into aluminum. European buyers have also imported Russian aluminum, so these are different stages of the supply chain. U.S. aluminum imports from Russia fell from approximately 242,460 tonnes in 2021 to 208,756 tonnes in 2022. EU imports of Russian unwrought aluminum also declined before the 2025 restrictions on primary aluminum. So, that’s the economic background to this metal supply chain concern.

Now, regarding Ireland, the irony in all of that. First of all, the story is not new. Reports of Ireland providing Russia with alumina have been ongoing for several months, as I’ve seen in the press. Of course, it was never resolved, but it became particularly scandalous as the EU expanded sanctions against Russia and the attacks on civilians increased significantly as well. There’s been some pressure on Ireland from various European countries, but alumina exports have remained outside the relevant EU prohibition. The controversy concerns that gap in sanctions coverage.

In addition to these economic considerations, there’s also been a military aspect involving Ireland, as Russian vessels were seen off the coasts of both the U.K. and Ireland, raising security concerns. In the recent couple of weeks, Ireland has also received bomb hoaxes of the same variety that plagued the rest of the continent. European security officials have suspected Russian involvement in the broader disruption campaign, and investigations into the threats have continued.

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Which begs the question: why Ireland? It is militarily neutral, supports EU sanctions against Russia, and assists Ukraine. At the same time, the Aughinish plant is providing Russia with alumina. Why is it such a target for disruption?

During Zelensky’s November visit to Ireland, a video of a soiled motorcade car prompted claims that it had been pelted with eggs. Sky News correspondent Stephen Murphy reported that Irish police confirmed no eggs or other projectiles had been thrown at the motorcade. Murphy said he understood unofficially that another passenger had been sick out of a window.

Ukraine’s exports to Israel include grain, other agricultural products, oils, beverages, and metals.

Until recently, defence relations between Israel and Ukraine have been fairly minimal. In April 2026, Reuters reported a Ukrainian intelligence assessment that Russia was supplying satellite imagery and cyber support to help Iran target U.S. forces and other facilities across the Middle East.

So, this is the context for the current situation. It’s not an isolated incident of one industry that happens to be particularly greedy and unethical. This is a complex government calculus, assorted pressure points, Russian ownership of the refinery, and an intersection with other political issues and crises.

Jacobsen: Now to Afghanistan. On 12 November 2026, judges at the International Criminal Court closed the original Afghanistan situation, which included allegations involving U.S. military personnel and an ISIS-K inquiry. The separate Afghanistan II investigation into Taliban crimes since 2021 continues. Interesting decision. Prosecutors appealed the closure on 13 November. The judges also said prosecutors could submit a new application to investigate ISIS-K if they could pursue that inquiry effectively.

The ruling comes as the court and 13 current and former staff members are under sanctions by the Trump administration. What are your brief thoughts on this one? I think it’s an interesting side note.

Tsukerman: The U.S. personnel have been out of Afghanistan since the last few days of August 2021. Before the withdrawal, they advised Afghan forces and continued combat and counterterrorism operations. The U.S. air campaign released 7,423 weapons in Afghanistan in 2019. A U.S. strike in Kabul on 29 August 2021 also killed civilians, including children, as CENTCOM subsequently acknowledged.

So, the allegations concerning U.S. personnel relate to the period before withdrawal. The closure concerns the scope and practical viability of the original investigation. If their focus is on more recent claims, it makes sense that newer developments would take precedence.

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But the Taliban is certainly not the only actor in Afghanistan. Of course, there’s ISIS-K and an Al-Qaeda presence. ISIS-K opposes the Taliban, while Al-Qaeda has long-standing ties with it. There are also Afghan opposition groups. In January 2025, The Insider reported on a GRU intelligence network that financed militant attacks on U.S. and coalition forces and on a GRU officer’s continued contacts with the Taliban after its return to power.

Of course, there’s also the issue of an ISI presence in Afghanistan, both during its rapprochement with the Taliban and now, when their relations have come to a head.

There are also discussions of India’s relationship with the Taliban. Pakistan accuses India of supporting militant activity from Afghanistan, and India rejects those allegations. The Afghan Taliban and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, are distinct groups.

So, we are seeing that Afghanistan is actually rife with non-state actors as well as state actors, and many of them are of the type that engage in organized crime to finance their activities, and also in terrorist and armed trade of various sorts.

In my opinion, they certainly deserve to be considered by the international courts. The continuing Taliban investigation addresses only part of the current picture in Afghanistan. Crimes by ISIS-K also deserve investigation through the legal route the judges described. But certainly, the Taliban’s crimes deserve to be documented and addressed. They have only become more extensive since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

The situation of women inside the country in particular has become dire, even compared to the previous period of Taliban rule in Afghanistan. It has become significantly worse because the laws that the Taliban have adopted in its new iteration are far more stringent than they’ve ever been.

Jacobsen: One quick note: a bunch of Southeast Asian leaders, America, and China are getting together to renew alarm over online scams. It’s not often that we’re getting these transnational actors, who are fighting over everything else or are at a standstill over other things, coming together to call out online scams. This is a good thing, in my opinion. What are your thoughts?

Tsukerman: Well, indeed, it’s not in China’s interest to allow the persistence of these scams, in part because some of these scams target Chinese operations and Chinese civilians. However, I would be remiss not to mention that Chinese criminal organizations operate many of these scam groups in Southeast Asia. A 2026 report by the U.S.–China Economic and Security Review Commission documented protection by corrupt Chinese officials and selective enforcement by Beijing.

So, I suspect the motivation here goes beyond a common-sense decision to cooperate on the one issue that unites the global community. I suspect Beijing also sees opportunities to protect Chinese interests and expand its security influence.

I suspect that this type of self-interest gives some value to this type of cooperation, but not nearly as much as an honest broker would, one that would equally go after its own scammers. Unfortunately, I am skeptical that we will ever reach that point in the current circumstances.

Jacobsen: Thank you very much for the opportunity and your time, Irina.

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Scott Douglas Jacobsen is a Writer and Editor for The Good Men Project with more than 2,000 publications on the platform. He is the Founder and Publisher of In-Sight Publishing (ISBN: 978-1-0692343; 978-1-0673505) and Editor-in-Chief of In-Sight: Interviews (ISSN: 2369-6885). He writes for International Policy Digest (ISSN: 2332–9416), The Humanist (Print: ISSN, 0018-7399; Online: ISSN, 2163-3576), Basic Income Earth Network (UK Registered Charity 1177066), Humanist Perspectives (ISSN: 1719-6337), A Further Inquiry (SubStack), Vocal, Medium, The New Enlightenment Project, The Washington Outsider, rabble.ca, and other media. His bibliography index can be found via the Jacobsen Bank at In-Sight Publishing comprised of more than 10,000 articles, interviews, and republications, in more than 200 outlets. He has served in national and international leadership roles within humanist and media organizations, held several academic, media, and research institution fellowships, and currently serves on numerous international boards. He is a member in good standing in numerous media organizations, including the Canadian Association of Journalists, PEN Canada (CRA: 88916 2541 RR0001), and Reporters Without Borders (SIREN: 343 684 221/SIRET: 343 684 221 00041/EIN: 20-0708028), and others.

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