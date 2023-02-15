Is He Out of Your League and Does It Matter?

If wishes were kisses, how happy I would be… Perry Como

Nowadays, the internet means many people fall in love even before meeting or kissing their loved one. I wonder if they have a series of questions they ask the other person to work out if they are a good match? And surely the only level that should matter is compatibility?

Compatibility: The fact of being able to exist, live, or work successfully with something or someone else: Cambridge Dictionary.

When I was a teenager, things were different. To some people social class seemed to dictate who a person should date, kiss and fall in love with. Feelings were considered a poor second.

…

I began dating and had my first kiss when I was fourteen. I am not going to disgust you with descriptions. They were wet and sloppy. Instead, let us jump forward to the sixteen-year-old me.

When Don first asked me to dance I was fifteen. From that moment on for a few years really nobody matched up. Looking back he wasn’t wonderfully handsome — six foot three, skinny, a shock of blond hair and freckles. It was more his attitude. Without realising, I recognised a strong determined male and wanted him.

I got my wish when I was sixteen and we started going out together. He was the first person ever to make my heart go…

Thumpety thump

…with just a look of his gray eyes.

The thing was, to everyone else, it was obvious he was crazy about me too.

He used to come along to a nightclub I frequented with some girlfriends, to meet me And we would dance, chat and look — deep — into — each — others — eyes.

Ah Don…

One evening when the club had closed my friend took a photo of me and him.

Picture this — Don had his back against the wall and was looking down at me. I had my head tilted up to meet his lips. My long, fair, wavy hair blowing back over my shoulders in the breeze and our lips were about to meet.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

She snapped the shot…

Got the image side on and it was picture post-card perfect. But I lost it.

Looked a bit like this, but with real people and in colour

In my head — even now — the scene is as clear as day. For me everything is visual. If only I could draw. My writing is simply pictures I see, turned into words. And my memory is made up of images thrown together in some kind of order.

Back to the story. The photo was adored by us all. My whole peer group.

“Let’s ‘ave a look,” except we were all slightly less cockney.

In a way Don and me were a very good match. I was feisty and clever. He had an ego. You could certainly say we were compatible.

I think kissing is a great leveler. A chance for a couple to see themselves through the other person’s eyes. Although when we first started dating I never considered for one moment Don and I were unequal and looking back we appeared perfectly attuned. Especially when we kissed.

One evening we were coming back from the cinema. Going to his house. Don popped us off the bus a stop too late. I didn’t realise why until he said we needed to walk through the woods to get to his road.

We stopped. He kissed me….

Oh — like — I’d never — been — kissed — before.

Which to be fair, I was only sixteen. But then he opened my blouse, pulled down my bra-cups and worshipped my breasts with his mouth. I was in raptures. It was beyond pleasure for me.

I was falling for him.

So here is the punch line. He was a rich, private school boy. Lived in a large, six bedroom detached house in a posh suburb.

I was a not very wealthy convent school girl who lived in a small, three bedroom semi in a poorer area.

I kind of noticed the difference…

But not a lot.

He liked me. I was more than taken with him. And when we kissed…

thumpety-thump…

His family were great, we got on very well. And why not, I was polite, attractive, and intelligent.

But then, one day my stepfather shattered my teenage dreams when he said,

“What are you doing with a boy like him? He’s out of your league”

What does ‘out of your league’, even mean?

My stepfather came from the slums of Liverpool and had worked hard for his position in life. His first wife had been from a wealthy family and it hadn’t worked out. I think he wore a chip on his shoulder thinking he wasn’t good enough. That day he transferred it on to mine, damaging my self-esteem.

Having been brought up in a church environment — school and socially — I had been taught self-worth was not about money. And rather it was behaviour which signalled your class.

That day I unlearned all of that.

My stepfather crushed my view that the world was a meritocracy. Up until then in my eyes we were all different, yet equal. All individuals and judged by what we did.

Suddenly it seemed money mattered and I did not have enough.

So I dumped Don. Took up with the lovely Jim, an apprentice engineer who lived in a three-bedroom house with his family. He was a wonderful young man, but he didn’t make my heart go — thumpety-thump.

And he never kissed me like there was nobody but us in the world.

Don did… and each time we’d kissed, it was only him and me, an equal match.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***