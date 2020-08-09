Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Is He Wasting Your Time? (The Top 2 Red Flags to Watch For) [Video]

Is He Wasting Your Time? (The Top 2 Red Flags to Watch For) [Video]

How Do You Know If Someone Is the Wrong Person?

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Ahhhh. So excited for you to see this video.

(My director, Jameson Jordan, killed it this week.)

I talk a lot about letting go of the wrong person. But how do you know if someone is the wrong person? What are the red flags?

How can you tell if someone is serious or just stringing you along so that you don’t waste your time?

This video solves that problem for you.

In this video, I add a distinction that I’ve never said before and I don’t think you will have ever thought about…

Let me know what you think once you’ve watched it, friend.

Much love.

P.S. For all the sh*t you’re going through right now that others don’t know about, I love you and I’m with you.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
i think that every video i’ve ever done
00:01
could be looked at not simply through
00:03
the lens of dating and relationships
00:05
but through the lens of time the idea of
00:08
not suffering for longer than we need to
00:10
not spending longer with the wrong
00:12
person than we need to
00:14
not repeating the same mistakes that are
00:16
costly in terms of time
00:17
in fact one of the main questions i get
00:19
from people is how do i read someone’s
00:21
intentions how do i know if they’re just
00:22
stringing me along
00:24
how do i know if this person is wasting
00:25
my time i’ve recently posted something
00:27
across all of my social media saying if
00:30
you want to know someone’s intentions
00:32
watch their actions not their words
00:36
because actions have a far harder time
00:39
lying now someone replied challenging
00:42
this principle
00:43
and their reply is worth noting okay
00:46
flip that
00:47
what if he’s telling you that he doesn’t
00:48
want a relationship with you
00:50
but won’t stop calling texting wanting
00:53
to spend time with you
00:55
sleeping with you making future plans
00:57
with you
00:58
sharing hopes dreams fears troubles
01:02
which do you believe i thought this was
01:05
a great point
01:06
because it suggests that the literal
01:09
inverse of what i
01:10
said is true in that case that if you
01:12
were to watch that person’s actions you
01:14
would continue to invest more and more
01:16
and more because their actions would be
01:17
saying the right
01:18
thing even though their words are saying
01:21
the wrong thing
01:23
so based on this comment i want to add
01:25
an addendum
01:26
to this principle of paying more
01:28
attention to someone’s
01:29
actions than their words if you want to
01:32
know someone’s intentions
01:34
watch their actions not their words
01:37
unless
01:38
what they’re telling you is difficult
01:42
for them
01:42
to say when we’re trying to make any
01:46
kind of a sale in life
01:48
we want to say all of the things that
01:50
are going to help us make that sale
01:52
if in the course of that sales
01:54
presentation
01:56
someone tells you something undesirable
01:59
unwelcome
02:00
something that could cost them the sale
02:04
what they’re saying in that moment
02:06
should be given particular
02:08
attention in that case we shouldn’t be
02:10
blindly looking at their actions and
02:12
what they invest in us
02:13
we should be paying attention to the
02:16
small print
02:16
i think of it like a pharmaceutical ad
02:19
when someone is
02:20
trying to sell you on a pill that’s
02:21
going to take away some pain or ailment
02:23
that you have
02:24
and it shows you this bright meadow and
02:26
happy people
02:28
and after all of that powerful emotional
02:31
good feeling it reads you as quickly as
02:34
possible the small print of how this
02:35
drug is going to make you want to kill
02:37
yourself
02:38
ask your doctor today about kevorka
02:41
side effects may include making you want
02:42
to kill yourself i think of
02:44
what someone’s selling you when they
02:46
tell you they don’t want a relationship
02:47
as being like that
02:48
it’s like a commercial for a
02:50
relationship where someone is walking
02:51
you through the scenes
02:53
here’s us going to a movie here’s us in
02:55
a
02:56
park having a picnic here’s a moment
02:58
where i confide in you with
02:59
something vulnerable and aren’t we
03:01
connected in this moment then after all
03:03
of these
03:04
relationship-esque scenes that make you
03:07
feel
03:07
so invested comes a small print where
03:10
someone says
03:11
warning this romance comes without a
03:13
title we’ll never call you girlfriend
03:14
just not ready for a relationship and
03:16
not looking for anything serious right
03:17
now
03:19
that’s the small print because when
03:21
somebody is telling you
03:23
i don’t want anything serious amidst
03:25
doing all of the right things
03:26
or they’re telling you i don’t want a
03:28
relationship even though
03:30
they’re behaving as if you’re already in
03:32
a relationship
03:34
what they’re saying requires effort to
03:37
say
03:37
it may sabotage the very attention they
03:40
are trying to get
03:41
that means it was inconvenient for them
03:44
to say
03:45
and if it was inconvenient for them to
03:47
say if it was something that could cost
03:49
them the sale
03:50
then it’s something that should be given
03:53
extra
03:54
attention over and above their actions
03:57
before you go i have a program called
03:59
how to talk to men which is one of my
04:00
most
04:01
popular programs because it literally
04:04
breaks down
04:04
word-for-word communication whether it’s
04:07
creating attraction more respect
04:09
conveying your standards i’ve actually
04:11
taken an entire chapter of that program
04:13
that is on
04:14
flirting and i’m giving it away for free
04:16
today so you can go and download that
04:18
at getthefreechapter.com
04:22
warning downloading this free chapter
04:24
may result in flirtatious banter
04:25
uncontrollable attraction quite possibly
04:27
a loving relationship

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

