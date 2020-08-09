Is He Wasting Your Time? (The Top 2 Red Flags to Watch For) [Video]

.

Ahhhh. So excited for you to see this video.

(My director, Jameson Jordan, killed it this week.)

I talk a lot about letting go of the wrong person. But how do you know if someone is the wrong person? What are the red flags?

How can you tell if someone is serious or just stringing you along so that you don’t waste your time?

This video solves that problem for you.

In this video, I add a distinction that I’ve never said before and I don’t think you will have ever thought about…

Let me know what you think once you’ve watched it, friend.

Much love.

P.S. For all the sh*t you’re going through right now that others don’t know about, I love you and I’m with you.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 i think that every video i’ve ever done

00:01 could be looked at not simply through

00:03 the lens of dating and relationships

00:05 but through the lens of time the idea of

00:08 not suffering for longer than we need to

00:10 not spending longer with the wrong

00:12 person than we need to

00:14 not repeating the same mistakes that are

00:16 costly in terms of time

00:17 in fact one of the main questions i get

00:19 from people is how do i read someone’s

00:21 intentions how do i know if they’re just

00:22 stringing me along

00:24 how do i know if this person is wasting

00:25 my time i’ve recently posted something

00:27 across all of my social media saying if

00:30 you want to know someone’s intentions

00:32 watch their actions not their words

00:36 because actions have a far harder time

00:39 lying now someone replied challenging

00:42 this principle

00:43 and their reply is worth noting okay

00:46 flip that

00:47 what if he’s telling you that he doesn’t

00:48 want a relationship with you

00:50 but won’t stop calling texting wanting

00:53 to spend time with you

00:55 sleeping with you making future plans

00:57 with you

00:58 sharing hopes dreams fears troubles

01:02 which do you believe i thought this was

01:05 a great point

01:06 because it suggests that the literal

01:09 inverse of what i

01:10 said is true in that case that if you

01:12 were to watch that person’s actions you

01:14 would continue to invest more and more

01:16 and more because their actions would be

01:17 saying the right

01:18 thing even though their words are saying

01:21 the wrong thing

01:23 so based on this comment i want to add

01:25 an addendum

01:26 to this principle of paying more

01:28 attention to someone’s

01:29 actions than their words if you want to

01:32 know someone’s intentions

01:34 watch their actions not their words

01:37 unless

01:38 what they’re telling you is difficult

01:42 for them

01:42 to say when we’re trying to make any

01:46 kind of a sale in life

01:48 we want to say all of the things that

01:50 are going to help us make that sale

01:52 if in the course of that sales

01:54 presentation

01:56 someone tells you something undesirable

01:59 unwelcome

02:00 something that could cost them the sale

02:04 what they’re saying in that moment

02:06 should be given particular

02:08 attention in that case we shouldn’t be

02:10 blindly looking at their actions and

02:12 what they invest in us

02:13 we should be paying attention to the

02:16 small print

02:16 i think of it like a pharmaceutical ad

02:19 when someone is

02:20 trying to sell you on a pill that’s

02:21 going to take away some pain or ailment

02:23 that you have

02:24 and it shows you this bright meadow and

02:26 happy people

02:28 and after all of that powerful emotional

02:31 good feeling it reads you as quickly as

02:34 possible the small print of how this

02:35 drug is going to make you want to kill

02:37 yourself

02:38 ask your doctor today about kevorka

02:41 side effects may include making you want

02:42 to kill yourself i think of

02:44 what someone’s selling you when they

02:46 tell you they don’t want a relationship

02:47 as being like that

02:48 it’s like a commercial for a

02:50 relationship where someone is walking

02:51 you through the scenes

02:53 here’s us going to a movie here’s us in

02:55 a

02:56 park having a picnic here’s a moment

02:58 where i confide in you with

02:59 something vulnerable and aren’t we

03:01 connected in this moment then after all

03:03 of these

03:04 relationship-esque scenes that make you

03:07 feel

03:07 so invested comes a small print where

03:10 someone says

03:11 warning this romance comes without a

03:13 title we’ll never call you girlfriend

03:14 just not ready for a relationship and

03:16 not looking for anything serious right

03:17 now

03:19 that’s the small print because when

03:21 somebody is telling you

03:23 i don’t want anything serious amidst

03:25 doing all of the right things

03:26 or they’re telling you i don’t want a

03:28 relationship even though

03:30 they’re behaving as if you’re already in

03:32 a relationship

03:34 what they’re saying requires effort to

03:37 say

03:37 it may sabotage the very attention they

03:40 are trying to get

03:41 that means it was inconvenient for them

03:44 to say

03:45 and if it was inconvenient for them to

03:47 say if it was something that could cost

03:49 them the sale

03:50 then it’s something that should be given

03:53 extra

03:54 attention over and above their actions

03:57 before you go i have a program called

03:59 how to talk to men which is one of my

04:00 most

04:01 popular programs because it literally

04:04 breaks down

04:04 word-for-word communication whether it’s

04:07 creating attraction more respect

04:09 conveying your standards i’ve actually

04:11 taken an entire chapter of that program

04:13 that is on

04:14 flirting and i’m giving it away for free

04:16 today so you can go and download that

04:18 at getthefreechapter.com

04:22 warning downloading this free chapter

04:24 may result in flirtatious banter

04:25 uncontrollable attraction quite possibly

04:27 a loving relationship

