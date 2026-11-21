The U.S. midterm elections have had dramatic effects across the nation, with the Democrats winning enough seats to take control of both chambers of Congress, and very close competition in a number of states. It’s all over the news — but are people talking about it at work? The AI career hub Kickresume’s CEO and Co-Founder Peter Duris has prepared comments on discussing politics in the workplace.

Peter Duris, CEO and Co-Founder of Kickresume, comments:

“In a previous survey, we found that 23% of employees say they frequently discuss politics at work. The most common topic of discussion was taxes (39%) followed by corruption (38%). It seems like people are most likely to talk about issues that affect everyone’s daily life. A slightly smaller 35% said they discuss elections, while 33% discuss political parties and figures. However, it’s hard to believe that this particularly high-profile election won’t be at the centre of lots of political conversations in the workplace this week.”

“We also asked people how often they come to an agreement when discussing politics with their coworkers. 49% said they do at least sometimes, while 24% often or always do. However, it’s worth bearing in mind that 21% of workers shared that they had lied about their political beliefs at work at least once, with 64% of them doing this to avoid conflict. So it’s very plausible that some of those conversations that seemed to end in agreement may have actually resolved themselves when someone gave in just to keep the peace.”

Tips for employees

Think about who’s listening. Remember that when you’re talking about politics at work, your coworkers or customers might be listening. Be sensitive to the fact that some of the issues you’re discussing might be things that seriously affect them.

Never assume what someone’s political beliefs are. Don’t guess what someone thinks based on where they’re from, their age or other characteristics. Assumptions like these can quickly lead to an uncomfortable conversation, or leave someone feeling stereotyped.

Tips for managers

Promote respect: Remind your team that the workplace is an environment where everyone should feel safe and respected.

Don’t outright ban political topics: If you’re a manager, telling your team not to talk politics might feel like a simple way to avoid conflict. But when companies ban all discussion of political topics at work — including calm, respectful conversations — it can leave employees feeling micromanaged and frustrated.

Don’t let tensions run too high: At the same time as allowing people to discuss things that matter to them, managers should be ready to step in before conversations become hostile.