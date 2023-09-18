Is It OK to Track Your Kids via Their Phone?

A while ago some friends took a trip to visit us and we had a lovely catch up dinner, and as the evening got to around 10pm and they were starting to think about the drive back to their house 50 miles away, one of the couple got our her phone.

“I’m just checking where our son is.”

She said.

“He said he might be going out tonight”

She open an app on her phone and within a couple of seconds she said about her 18 year old son:

“Ah, he’s in the pub in the village. Guess he has gone out.”

What magic is this that you can track an 18 year old to the pub?

The Tracking App

Turns out there are apps that can do this for you, as well as some phones having it kind of in-built (such as Apple’s Find My Phone).

The question is whether tracking your child is really just another weapon in the modern parent’s arsenal or whether this is a massive invasion of the child’s privacy.

You can install the app, set the permissions to give off the phone’s locations, and away you go. Monitor to your heart’s content.

…

The Pros

One of the five children was soon to be moving out of the little school around the corner from our house and into the world of the bigger school a few miles away, with a bus journey needed to get her there, so we gave it a go.

Having the app means that we as parents know:

Has she made it to be bus stop on time?

Has she made it onto the bus (as it can tell if you’re walking or in a vehicle)?

Has she made it to school on time?

And the same journey in reverse.

It also allows us to see if she’s stayed in the library, or stopped at the shops on the way back.

Frankly, being able to verify that your 11 year old is safely navigating the world is a massive relief for a parent.

We also didn’t just limit our usage to the 11 year old and gave it a go on my and my wife’s phones.

She’s now able to see when I’m leaving the office, or sports training, or stopped at the supermarket (so she can message me asking for forgotten groceries).

I’m now able to see when she’s due home and can put the kettle on for her post-netball cup of tea, or when her and her friends are heading back from a prosecco fueled chatting evening.

Wins all round!

…

The Cons

Whether there are cons really depends on the relationships you have.

If you’ve got something to hide, then these apps are an absolutely nightmare.

“Why are you still in the bar?”

“Why did you visit X part of town?”

“I thought you said you were at friend Ys house”

For me, I’m OK with my wife knowing where I am, because I’m where I say I am.

I don’t have a problem seeing I’m still in the office, or the pub, or the football club.

She doesn’t have a problem with me knowing that she’s at her friends, or at work, or at a medical appointment.

We’ve got that kind of a relationship.

I can definitely see how it would cause friction in some households though.

It all depends on your life.

Of course, my family aren’t the only people who can see where I am. The app company can too, but if they really want to know about my boring life, they can. I don’t do very much!

…

Overall …

We’re sticking with it.

We believe in openness in our house and people knowing where you are is part of that.

All the other kids will be getting tracked when they get older.

With age and freedom comes great responsibility and allowing us to help you comes with a tracking app.

What about you? Are you open enough to allow your every move to be tracked?

—

Photo credit: Andy Makely on Unsplash