Is It Really Possible to Stop Caring About What Others Think?

.
.
Hey.
Hope you’re doing well 🙂
I wanted to use today’s video to talk about our fear of what other people think.
How often do you find yourself anxiously thinking about what others think of something you’ve done? Or not doing something because you’re worried about how your friends, family – or even strangers – will react if you do?
I’ve spent the last decade of my life in the public eye in one way or another, so I’ve had a lot of time to worry about what others think of me. There have been days where it’s bothered me so much I’ve not wanted to do it anymore.
And yet I’ve still managed to continue to make videos, appear on TV shows across the world, be interviewed on national radio, and, well, just generally be “out there.”
In all of this I’ve often wondered the same thing you have…
Is it actually possible to stop caring about what other people think?
My answer might surprise you, and it also contains the secret to how I’ve continued to do what I do, regardless of what people think.
Watch Now: My brand new video on dealing with this debilitating fear.
Thinking of you through all of this.
P.S. Thank you for your support during this time, even in just reading these emails and watching my new videos. It brings me so much purpose to be able to connect with you during this difficult time, and continues to be one of the great joys of my life. I so appreciate you.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
I was recently asked by one of my
members Matthew how do I stop relying on
others for my confidence and my
happiness which begs the question is it
possible to actually stop caring about
what other people think of us the answer
I gave her possibly surprised her I said
no why evolution in it what evolution in
it its evolution isn’t it isn’t it yes
now there are people far more studied in
this area than I but in evolutionary
biology there are people that argue that
back in tribal days if we were
ostracized and outcast from our tribe
that could mean death it could be fatal
so it was just about one of the worst
things that could happen to you hence
the fear of what other people thought of
us it was important to see that coming
even today that is part of the fabric of
our DNA we have not just shaken off the
fears of our ancestors that even when we
say today I don’t care what people think
of me we’re either lying or sociopathic
because we do care and even when we’re
going to great lengths to show that we
don’t care usually that’s just another
way of caring right I care that you
think that I don’t care what you think
so resistance is futile we could be
banging our head against a wall in a
pointless endeavor and I think that’s a
waste of time plan a resist let’s not do
that Plan B change the game what does it
mean to change the game when it comes to
caring what other people think first
know who your audience is we’re not
01:59
trying to impress everybody
and yet our instincts our reflex
response is when anybody points out
02:06
something that’s wrong with us when
02:07
anybody criticizes when anybody says
02:10
something mean we immediate
we take it to heart and yet logically we
know if we were to spend time with those
people and walk through their lives with
them understand their belief systems
what they like what they don’t like how
they treat people how they live their
life we’d realize my God why am I trying
to impress this idiot
there’s a great moment in the show Rick
and Morty I don’t know how many of your
fans but the irreverent maverick of a
grandfather Rick is on stage at a
convention in front of a bunch of people
that he doesn’t like he says something
in the entire crowd boos he says to them
you’re booths mean nothing I’ve seen
02:46
what you cheer for I think about that
02:48
all the time
whenever you’re worried that someone
thinks poorly of me think first what
things that person cheers for and you
might worry a little less about their
approval number – even in the case of
the people whose approval you do seek
even on a logical level an intellectual
level don’t over respect anybody hero
worship is dangerous even the people I
respect the most in life I have watched
them change their opinions on things
over and over again I have watched them
be stupid I have watched them get things
wrong I have watched them disagree with
me one minute and agree with me the next
and vice versa so even the people we
respect the most whose validation we
often prize do not over respect them
either as Christopher Hitchens said
whenever you feel yourself intimidated
by another human being remember it’s
just another primate and number three
change the rules of what your confidence
is based on now what do I mean by this
let’s imagine that right now the thing
that’s inhibiting us is a set of rules
we want to go over to that person and
tell them we think they’re attractive we
want to go for that interview for that
job we want to start that company we
want to voice our opinions to people
around us or speak our mind but we don’t
because of a set of rules that stop us
from doing so we may have a rule that
says I never want to be rejected now we
may not actually verbalize that rule or
consciously admit that
but our behaviors or our lack of action
is suggesting that this is indeed a rule
that we have internally always being
right I always want to make sure that no
matter what I say it’s correct that’s a
rule that will stop us from speaking up
never looking stupid if I have a rule
that says I don’t want to look stupid I
don’t want to be embarrassed I don’t
want to make a fool of myself
that will stop us from having a
tremendous number of experiences that
would enrich our life that would teach
us a lot and that would allow us to live
more intensely so here you have three
rules one that will stop us going after
things we want in life another one that
will stop us speaking our mind and this
one that will stop us having new
experiences these are very dangerous
rules to base our confidence on and yet
so many I would argue the majority of
people base their confidence on these
rules and then they wonder why they can
never get themselves to act I just can’t
get myself to do that thing I know there
are things that would improve my life
but I can’t get myself to do them if we
change the rules of our confidence it
means making a switch in each one of
these areas so never being rejected
becomes finding someone who actually
loves us for who we are
see people go through their love lives
all the time never wanting to be
rejected by anybody but if you’re
rejected by somebody who gets to know
you and then decides they don’t want you
by definition they can’t be right for
you so is the goal to never be rejected
or is the goal to find someone who
really wants you for you if it’s the
latter it creates a new rule now my
confidence isn’t based on never being
rejected my confidence is going out
there showing Who I am in this world and
looking for someone who likes that
person well if you changed always being
right to just valuing yourself based on
how much you care I care the most I
think about that in terms of my videos
and my work all the time I can’t base my
confidence on always being right because
I’m going to be wrong sometimes I’m
going to miss the mark sometimes I’m
gonna say the wrong thing
I have to base it on just showing up
every week and saying I care and if I
care I’m gonna go out and speak up no
matter what because I care about my
subject I care that people hear it and
if I get it wrong
I have the ability to adapt I’ll just
change the message until I get it right
I’ll adapt until it’s heard the right
way I’ll just keep manoeuvring because
that’s what I do it’s not about being
right all the time
it’s about how much I care and my
ability to change when I’m wrong if I
have these two rules in place it doesn’t
matter that I’m wrong sometimes if
someone says I’m wrong find that can
sting for a moment but ultimately you
can move on because you know that’s not
ultimately what your confidence is based
around it’s based around a different set
of rules never looking stupid that can
change too I want to have experiences
this isn’t about whether I always look
cool I always look in control you can’t
look cool and in control when it’s your
first time doing something or when
you’re not very good at something
sometimes the fun of life is being out
of control the fun of life is looking
stupid the fun of life is as my friend
Karen Rinaldi would say sucking at
something so if we put a premium on
having experiences and the rule that
I’ve set up for myself is I want to live
a life full of experiences then avoiding
looking stupid becomes secondary
sometimes we might look stupid and we
might get embarrassed and we might go
red and that might happen and we go okay
so what avoiding that isn’t more
important to me than having new
experiences it’s not that making the
paradigm switch between this and this is
going to eliminate all of our care about
what other people think we’re all going
to be susceptible at times to something
someone says someone’s gonna say
something in just the right way that it
catches us off guard or strikes a nerve
strikes upon an insecurity we already
have and it’s going to affect us in that
moment it’s gonna hurt that’s normal
that’s human right
by the way numbing yourself to that will
be numbing yourself to a whole bunch of
other things too so I’m not even sure
that it’s desirable to stop caring what
other people think in that way what we
need to make sure is that what other
people say and think of us doesn’t
debilitate us doesn’t paralyze us and
stop us from going and doing the things
that would improve our lives give us joy
allow us to express ourselves and allow
us to actually make an impact on the
world because there’s a lot of people
out there right now not
making an impact on the world on the
circle around them or themselves because
they’re so inhibited by rules that
dictate everything they do by the way
you might have a rule that as we’re
talking you realize there’s a rule that
I haven’t put up here that you have for
yourself that’s causing you a lot of
misery in which case you can run this
exercise on that rule right you’ll roll
up on the left hand side and then write
up what the new priority is going to be
for you that your confidence is no
longer going to be based around this
rule it’s going to be based around this
one that frees you up and you’ll notice
by the way that on all of these the
locus of control is external and putting
it in the hands of other people all of
that power in everyone else’s hands the
locus of control on this side is
internal these are all things that I
have complete control over and no one
can take away from me no one can stop me
achieving these goals but everyone can
stop me achieving these goals you see
that tons of you ask me every week if
I’ll design a confidence program what a
lot of people don’t realize is that I
already have it’s called the retreat the
retreat in May got cancelled I still
have one in October
many people are signing up for that but
a lot of people are asking is there any
way for them to do it from home right
now and what I’ve put together is
something that allows for both not gonna
say anymore here but let me just say
this the offer that we have for the
at-home retreat right now is has never
happened before and it will be almost
impossible for it to ever happen again
it is a function of these times that
we’re in and we’re doing something very
very special so if you’ve ever been
interested in the at-home retreat if you
are interested in transforming your
confidence right now while you have this
time at home check it out I’ll leave a
link here
go see for yourself and as always I will
see you in next week’s video
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
—
***
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
