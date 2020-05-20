Is It Really Possible to Stop Caring About What Others Think?

.

.

Hey.

Hope you’re doing well 🙂

I wanted to use today’s video to talk about our fear of what other people think.

How often do you find yourself anxiously thinking about what others think of something you’ve done? Or not doing something because you’re worried about how your friends, family – or even strangers – will react if you do?

I’ve spent the last decade of my life in the public eye in one way or another, so I’ve had a lot of time to worry about what others think of me. There have been days where it’s bothered me so much I’ve not wanted to do it anymore.

And yet I’ve still managed to continue to make videos, appear on TV shows across the world, be interviewed on national radio, and, well, just generally be “out there.”

In all of this I’ve often wondered the same thing you have…

Is it actually possible to stop caring about what other people think?

My answer might surprise you, and it also contains the secret to how I’ve continued to do what I do, regardless of what people think.

Watch Now: My brand new video on dealing with this debilitating fear.

Thinking of you through all of this.

P.S. Thank you for your support during this time, even in just reading these emails and watching my new videos. It brings me so much purpose to be able to connect with you during this difficult time, and continues to be one of the great joys of my life. I so appreciate you.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00

I was recently asked by one of my

00:01

members Matthew how do I stop relying on

00:04

others for my confidence and my

00:06

happiness which begs the question is it

00:09

possible to actually stop caring about

00:12

what other people think of us the answer

00:16

I gave her possibly surprised her I said

00:20

no why evolution in it what evolution in

00:32

it its evolution isn’t it isn’t it yes

00:41

now there are people far more studied in

00:44

this area than I but in evolutionary

00:46

biology there are people that argue that

00:49

back in tribal days if we were

00:51

ostracized and outcast from our tribe

00:54

that could mean death it could be fatal

00:56

so it was just about one of the worst

00:58

things that could happen to you hence

01:00

the fear of what other people thought of

01:03

us it was important to see that coming

01:05

even today that is part of the fabric of

01:08

our DNA we have not just shaken off the

01:11

fears of our ancestors that even when we

01:15

say today I don’t care what people think

01:17

of me we’re either lying or sociopathic

01:21

because we do care and even when we’re

01:25

going to great lengths to show that we

01:27

don’t care usually that’s just another

01:29

way of caring right I care that you

01:32

think that I don’t care what you think

01:34

so resistance is futile we could be

01:41

banging our head against a wall in a

01:42

pointless endeavor and I think that’s a

01:45

waste of time plan a resist let’s not do

01:48

that Plan B change the game what does it

01:51

mean to change the game when it comes to

01:53

caring what other people think first

01:56

know who your audience is we’re not

01:59

trying to impress everybody

02:01

and yet our instincts our reflex

02:03

response is when anybody points out

02:06

something that’s wrong with us when

02:07

anybody criticizes when anybody says

02:10

something mean we immediate

02:12

we take it to heart and yet logically we

02:15

know if we were to spend time with those

02:17

people and walk through their lives with

02:19

them understand their belief systems

02:21

what they like what they don’t like how

02:23

they treat people how they live their

02:25

life we’d realize my God why am I trying

02:27

to impress this idiot

02:29

there’s a great moment in the show Rick

02:30

and Morty I don’t know how many of your

02:32

fans but the irreverent maverick of a

02:35

grandfather Rick is on stage at a

02:37

convention in front of a bunch of people

02:39

that he doesn’t like he says something

02:41

in the entire crowd boos he says to them

02:44

you’re booths mean nothing I’ve seen

02:46

what you cheer for I think about that

02:48

all the time

02:48

whenever you’re worried that someone

02:51

thinks poorly of me think first what

02:54

things that person cheers for and you

02:56

might worry a little less about their

02:57

approval number – even in the case of

03:00

the people whose approval you do seek

03:03

even on a logical level an intellectual

03:05

level don’t over respect anybody hero

03:09

worship is dangerous even the people I

03:12

respect the most in life I have watched

03:14

them change their opinions on things

03:16

over and over again I have watched them

03:18

be stupid I have watched them get things

03:21

wrong I have watched them disagree with

03:22

me one minute and agree with me the next

03:24

and vice versa so even the people we

03:27

respect the most whose validation we

03:29

often prize do not over respect them

03:33

either as Christopher Hitchens said

03:35

whenever you feel yourself intimidated

03:37

by another human being remember it’s

03:39

just another primate and number three

03:42

change the rules of what your confidence

03:46

is based on now what do I mean by this

03:51

let’s imagine that right now the thing

03:55

that’s inhibiting us is a set of rules

03:58

we want to go over to that person and

04:01

tell them we think they’re attractive we

04:03

want to go for that interview for that

04:05

job we want to start that company we

04:08

want to voice our opinions to people

04:11

around us or speak our mind but we don’t

04:14

because of a set of rules that stop us

04:17

from doing so we may have a rule that

04:20

says I never want to be rejected now we

04:22

may not actually verbalize that rule or

04:24

consciously admit that

04:26

but our behaviors or our lack of action

04:30

is suggesting that this is indeed a rule

04:32

that we have internally always being

04:34

right I always want to make sure that no

04:36

matter what I say it’s correct that’s a

04:40

rule that will stop us from speaking up

04:41

never looking stupid if I have a rule

04:43

that says I don’t want to look stupid I

04:45

don’t want to be embarrassed I don’t

04:47

want to make a fool of myself

04:48

that will stop us from having a

04:50

tremendous number of experiences that

04:53

would enrich our life that would teach

04:54

us a lot and that would allow us to live

04:56

more intensely so here you have three

04:59

rules one that will stop us going after

05:02

things we want in life another one that

05:04

will stop us speaking our mind and this

05:06

one that will stop us having new

05:08

experiences these are very dangerous

05:10

rules to base our confidence on and yet

05:12

so many I would argue the majority of

05:15

people base their confidence on these

05:18

rules and then they wonder why they can

05:20

never get themselves to act I just can’t

05:23

get myself to do that thing I know there

05:24

are things that would improve my life

05:26

but I can’t get myself to do them if we

05:28

change the rules of our confidence it

05:30

means making a switch in each one of

05:33

these areas so never being rejected

05:35

becomes finding someone who actually

05:38

loves us for who we are

05:40

see people go through their love lives

05:42

all the time never wanting to be

05:43

rejected by anybody but if you’re

05:45

rejected by somebody who gets to know

05:47

you and then decides they don’t want you

05:48

by definition they can’t be right for

05:50

you so is the goal to never be rejected

05:52

or is the goal to find someone who

05:54

really wants you for you if it’s the

05:56

latter it creates a new rule now my

05:59

confidence isn’t based on never being

06:01

rejected my confidence is going out

06:03

there showing Who I am in this world and

06:06

looking for someone who likes that

06:08

person well if you changed always being

06:11

right to just valuing yourself based on

06:15

how much you care I care the most I

06:17

think about that in terms of my videos

06:19

and my work all the time I can’t base my

06:20

confidence on always being right because

06:22

I’m going to be wrong sometimes I’m

06:24

going to miss the mark sometimes I’m

06:25

gonna say the wrong thing

06:26

I have to base it on just showing up

06:28

every week and saying I care and if I

06:31

care I’m gonna go out and speak up no

06:33

matter what because I care about my

06:35

subject I care that people hear it and

06:37

if I get it wrong

06:39

I have the ability to adapt I’ll just

06:41

change the message until I get it right

06:43

I’ll adapt until it’s heard the right

06:45

way I’ll just keep manoeuvring because

06:48

that’s what I do it’s not about being

06:49

right all the time

06:50

it’s about how much I care and my

06:53

ability to change when I’m wrong if I

06:55

have these two rules in place it doesn’t

06:57

matter that I’m wrong sometimes if

06:59

someone says I’m wrong find that can

07:01

sting for a moment but ultimately you

07:03

can move on because you know that’s not

07:05

ultimately what your confidence is based

07:06

around it’s based around a different set

07:09

of rules never looking stupid that can

07:12

change too I want to have experiences

07:14

this isn’t about whether I always look

07:17

cool I always look in control you can’t

07:20

look cool and in control when it’s your

07:21

first time doing something or when

07:23

you’re not very good at something

07:24

sometimes the fun of life is being out

07:27

of control the fun of life is looking

07:30

stupid the fun of life is as my friend

07:32

Karen Rinaldi would say sucking at

07:34

something so if we put a premium on

07:37

having experiences and the rule that

07:39

I’ve set up for myself is I want to live

07:41

a life full of experiences then avoiding

07:43

looking stupid becomes secondary

07:46

sometimes we might look stupid and we

07:48

might get embarrassed and we might go

07:49

red and that might happen and we go okay

07:51

so what avoiding that isn’t more

07:53

important to me than having new

07:54

experiences it’s not that making the

07:58

paradigm switch between this and this is

08:01

going to eliminate all of our care about

08:04

what other people think we’re all going

08:06

to be susceptible at times to something

08:08

someone says someone’s gonna say

08:10

something in just the right way that it

08:12

catches us off guard or strikes a nerve

08:13

strikes upon an insecurity we already

08:16

have and it’s going to affect us in that

08:18

moment it’s gonna hurt that’s normal

08:21

that’s human right

08:23

by the way numbing yourself to that will

08:24

be numbing yourself to a whole bunch of

08:26

other things too so I’m not even sure

08:27

that it’s desirable to stop caring what

08:29

other people think in that way what we

08:32

need to make sure is that what other

08:35

people say and think of us doesn’t

08:38

debilitate us doesn’t paralyze us and

08:41

stop us from going and doing the things

08:43

that would improve our lives give us joy

08:46

allow us to express ourselves and allow

08:48

us to actually make an impact on the

08:50

world because there’s a lot of people

08:51

out there right now not

08:52

making an impact on the world on the

08:54

circle around them or themselves because

08:57

they’re so inhibited by rules that

09:00

dictate everything they do by the way

09:03

you might have a rule that as we’re

09:05

talking you realize there’s a rule that

09:08

I haven’t put up here that you have for

09:10

yourself that’s causing you a lot of

09:11

misery in which case you can run this

09:13

exercise on that rule right you’ll roll

09:15

up on the left hand side and then write

09:17

up what the new priority is going to be

09:20

for you that your confidence is no

09:23

longer going to be based around this

09:24

rule it’s going to be based around this

09:26

one that frees you up and you’ll notice

09:28

by the way that on all of these the

09:31

locus of control is external and putting

09:34

it in the hands of other people all of

09:37

that power in everyone else’s hands the

09:39

locus of control on this side is

09:41

internal these are all things that I

09:44

have complete control over and no one

09:46

can take away from me no one can stop me

09:48

achieving these goals but everyone can

09:51

stop me achieving these goals you see

09:53

that tons of you ask me every week if

09:56

I’ll design a confidence program what a

09:58

lot of people don’t realize is that I

09:59

already have it’s called the retreat the

10:03

retreat in May got cancelled I still

10:06

have one in October

10:07

many people are signing up for that but

10:09

a lot of people are asking is there any

10:10

way for them to do it from home right

10:12

now and what I’ve put together is

10:14

something that allows for both not gonna

10:16

say anymore here but let me just say

10:18

this the offer that we have for the

10:21

at-home retreat right now is has never

10:25

happened before and it will be almost

10:27

impossible for it to ever happen again

10:30

it is a function of these times that

10:32

we’re in and we’re doing something very

10:34

very special so if you’ve ever been

10:36

interested in the at-home retreat if you

10:37

are interested in transforming your

10:39

confidence right now while you have this

10:40

time at home check it out I’ll leave a

10:42

link here

10:43

go see for yourself and as always I will

10:46

see you in next week’s video

10:54

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.



—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video