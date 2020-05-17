Is It Risky to Flirt With Him? How to Read His Signs

.

“WTF? Do not use this.”

This is a comment I received last week.

It was in response to a flirty little text that I suggested you use with the guy who is on your mind right now.

In fact, this text really seemed to divide people. Someone even said it could result in “catastrophe.” And this comment had likes. A lot of them.

W. T. F.

So, despite the fact that I was going to move on to a different topic this week, my director Jameson Jordan politely (feistily) asked (demanded) that I respond to these comments. And I never say no to Jameson when he gets feisty. So, here is that response…

You might be a little surprised by my response, because if you felt like the texts I suggested were a little dangerous, it might reveal a bigger, deeper, more important red flag at play.

I hope you enjoy it. And if you don’t, please don’t leave any more comments that make Jameson make me do more work. I’m tired, and I’m in my pajamas.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 so normally when I make a video we do

00:02 that concept and then the next week we

00:04 move on to the next thing

00:06 Jameson wouldn’t let me do that this

00:08 week because he said I had to comment on

00:10 the comments from the last video to

00:12 recap the last video I gave a bunch of

00:15 text messages that you could send

00:17 someone to flirt from a distance but

00:19 there was one text message I gave as an

00:22 example that was particularly divisive

00:25 and dare I say unexpectedly

00:28 controversial send the person that

00:30 you’re talking to a message that says

00:32 you’re so annoying you know that’s gonna

00:34 pique their interest they’re gonna ask

00:35 why when they say why you say because

00:41 you’re one of the main people who’s

00:43 making staying at home so difficult

00:45 right now okay this might be the top

00:48 comment him you’re so annoying me what

00:52 the actual do not use this so she’s

00:57 given that out as a kind of public

00:59 service announcement how on edge are you

01:05 if someone sends you a message saying

01:08 you’re so annoying your first reaction

01:11 is what the actual Wow I think it’s

01:16 time we took things a little less

01:19 seriously that’s like the equivalent of

01:22 a guy in a bar who you just brush past

01:25 and he looks at you and says you got a

01:28 problem that he’s already on edge like

01:32 there’s something already going on there

01:33 if the dynamic that you’re in with

01:37 someone I can’t support that level of

01:41 playfulness then it says more about the

01:43 dynamic than it does about the message

01:45 don’t do the first one catastrophe

01:48 potential catastrophe potential we’re in

01:52 a pandemic you would think that we’ve

01:54 softened our language on what we term a

01:56 catastrophe what’s the potential for it

01:58 to go wrong other than someone might go

02:00 what do you mean there might be a little

02:02 worried Oh what do you mean why am I so

02:04 annoying

02:04 because you’re one of the main people

02:06 making staying at home so difficult

02:08 right now oh that’s nice

02:10 I thought you were being serious no I

02:12 wasn’t it was just a joke because I like

02:15 you Oh catastrophe and if you’re really

02:19 worried that the person that you’re

02:20 texting is too sensitive or too literal

02:23 to understand that this is being said in

02:25 a playful context obviously don’t send

02:28 this message on a day where you’ve just

02:29 had a massive argument with someone then

02:32 you soften it you say you’re so annoying

02:35 you’re so annoying with an eye rolling

02:37 emoji you’re so annoying emoji with the

02:40 steam coming out the little man’s

02:43 nostrils you do that how to potentially

02:46 piss someone off with just a few

02:48 sentences that set up a situation that

02:50 may or may not go as you want the

02:53 setting up a situation that may or may

02:55 not go as you want isn’t that flirting

02:58 that’s the part that I’m concerned about

03:01 I’m concerned we’re all a little serious

03:03 I’m concerned we’re all a little literal

03:05 and I’m concerned that what’s really

03:07 happening here is fear of rejection

03:11 masked as disapproval of the language of

03:15 a message this message isn’t a perfect

03:17 message no message is the whole point

03:19 when I give you something to say is for

03:21 it to get you thinking thinking about

03:23 different ways of saying things thinking

03:25 about flirting and ways that you might

03:26 not normally flirt which could be a good

03:28 thing it can break someone’s pattern it

03:30 can get you outside your comfort zone

03:32 too we are inherently taking a risk

03:35 anytime we flirt with someone with

03:37 pushing just a little bit we’re just

03:40 pushing on that door and we’re seeing

03:42 what happens when we do does someone

03:45 decide to open the door a little wider

03:48 for us because they’re actually enjoying

03:50 it or do we get silence you know my

03:52 brother always talks about this invest

03:54 then test right invest a little bit show

03:57 a little bit be vulnerable a little bit

03:59 flirt a little bit express you like

04:01 someone a little bit and then see if you

04:04 get a little bit back if you don’t then

04:07 don’t keep pushing on that door but the

04:09 whole point of flirting is at some point

04:11 someone needs to take a little bit of a

04:13 risk now we should be qualified in that

04:18 risk right we should calculate a little

04:20 bit in the sense that have

04:22 we had any signs that this person likes

04:24 us at all do we know if this person is

04:27 mutually attracted to us we won’t know

04:30 that until we start talking to someone

04:32 and there are ways that we can know this

04:34 just literally by measuring the amount

04:36 of engagement they’re giving us Jameson

04:38 and I did a video with semi Singh about

04:40 how you can tell that someone’s not into

04:44 you if you’re in the blue we takes all

04:47 the time Simmi is it look at the colors

04:54 you’re in the blue mate I coined the

05:00 term being in the blue to describe the

05:03 stream of messages on your screen that

05:05 shows mostly those in blue that are from

05:08 you sending these messages to someone

05:10 who hasn’t earned them or to somebody

05:12 who clearly isn’t trying with you at all

05:15 that would be one step too far and so

05:19 what I want to take away from this to be

05:21 is I need to start to calibrate where I

05:25 actually am with someone something can

05:27 easily feel cringy if it’s not

05:29 calibrated if we send it at a time when

05:32 the relationship hasn’t earned that

05:35 message or if it seems completely off

05:38 key to the way we are the rest of the

05:40 time that’s when things can seem weird

05:43 but that’s not necessarily a reflection

05:45 of how the message is bad but more that

05:48 I need to make sure the context is right

05:50 to send that message if you want to know

05:53 whether the context of what you have is

05:55 right for these kinds of messages I have

05:57 a way that you can do that we have a

05:59 free guide that literally talks about

06:01 the signs that someone might be

06:03 interested in you and if nothing else

06:06 then it will just raise your awareness a

06:08 bit about the situation that you have

06:09 with someone so check that out the link

06:12 is here it’s that does he like you calm

06:15 somehow it’s on the nose as it can be

06:17 read through the guide super fast super

06:20 easy but might help you feel either more

06:23 cautious or more confident in sending

06:25 some of the messages that I’ve been

06:27 giving out oh I had

06:30 do was throw out one little text and

06:35 then everybody looked at their minds

06:37 that was close is uncomfortable

06:51 you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube



Photo credit: Screenshot from video