Home / Featured Content / Is It Risky to Flirt With Him? How to Read His Signs

Is It Risky to Flirt With Him? How to Read His Signs

Setting up a situation that may or may not go as you want, isn't that flirting?

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

“WTF? Do not use this.”

This is a comment I received last week.

It was in response to a flirty little text that I suggested you use with the guy who is on your mind right now.

In fact, this text really seemed to divide people. Someone even said it could result in “catastrophe.” And this comment had likes. A lot of them.

W. T. F.

So, despite the fact that I was going to move on to a different topic this week, my director Jameson Jordan politely (feistily) asked (demanded) that I respond to these comments. And I never say no to Jameson when he gets feisty. So, here is that response…

You might be a little surprised by my response, because if you felt like the texts I suggested were a little dangerous, it might reveal a bigger, deeper, more important red flag at play.

I hope you enjoy it. And if you don’t, please don’t leave any more comments that make Jameson make me do more work. I’m tired, and I’m in my pajamas.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
so normally when I make a video we do
00:02
that concept and then the next week we
00:04
move on to the next thing
00:06
Jameson wouldn’t let me do that this
00:08
week because he said I had to comment on
00:10
the comments from the last video to
00:12
recap the last video I gave a bunch of
00:15
text messages that you could send
00:17
someone to flirt from a distance but
00:19
there was one text message I gave as an
00:22
example that was particularly divisive
00:25
and dare I say unexpectedly
00:28
controversial send the person that
00:30
you’re talking to a message that says
00:32
you’re so annoying you know that’s gonna
00:34
pique their interest they’re gonna ask
00:35
why when they say why you say because
00:41
you’re one of the main people who’s
00:43
making staying at home so difficult
00:45
right now okay this might be the top
00:48
comment him you’re so annoying me what
00:52
the actual do not use this so she’s
00:57
given that out as a kind of public
00:59
service announcement how on edge are you
01:05
if someone sends you a message saying
01:08
you’re so annoying your first reaction
01:11
is what the actual Wow I think it’s
01:16
time we took things a little less
01:19
seriously that’s like the equivalent of
01:22
a guy in a bar who you just brush past
01:25
and he looks at you and says you got a
01:28
problem that he’s already on edge like
01:32
there’s something already going on there
01:33
if the dynamic that you’re in with
01:37
someone I can’t support that level of
01:41
playfulness then it says more about the
01:43
dynamic than it does about the message
01:45
don’t do the first one catastrophe
01:48
potential catastrophe potential we’re in
01:52
a pandemic you would think that we’ve
01:54
softened our language on what we term a
01:56
catastrophe what’s the potential for it
01:58
to go wrong other than someone might go
02:00
what do you mean there might be a little
02:02
worried Oh what do you mean why am I so
02:04
annoying
02:04
because you’re one of the main people
02:06
making staying at home so difficult
02:08
right now oh that’s nice
02:10
I thought you were being serious no I
02:12
wasn’t it was just a joke because I like
02:15
you Oh catastrophe and if you’re really
02:19
worried that the person that you’re
02:20
texting is too sensitive or too literal
02:23
to understand that this is being said in
02:25
a playful context obviously don’t send
02:28
this message on a day where you’ve just
02:29
had a massive argument with someone then
02:32
you soften it you say you’re so annoying
02:35
you’re so annoying with an eye rolling
02:37
emoji you’re so annoying emoji with the
02:40
steam coming out the little man’s
02:43
nostrils you do that how to potentially
02:46
piss someone off with just a few
02:48
sentences that set up a situation that
02:50
may or may not go as you want the
02:53
setting up a situation that may or may
02:55
not go as you want isn’t that flirting
02:58
that’s the part that I’m concerned about
03:01
I’m concerned we’re all a little serious
03:03
I’m concerned we’re all a little literal
03:05
and I’m concerned that what’s really
03:07
happening here is fear of rejection
03:11
masked as disapproval of the language of
03:15
a message this message isn’t a perfect
03:17
message no message is the whole point
03:19
when I give you something to say is for
03:21
it to get you thinking thinking about
03:23
different ways of saying things thinking
03:25
about flirting and ways that you might
03:26
not normally flirt which could be a good
03:28
thing it can break someone’s pattern it
03:30
can get you outside your comfort zone
03:32
too we are inherently taking a risk
03:35
anytime we flirt with someone with
03:37
pushing just a little bit we’re just
03:40
pushing on that door and we’re seeing
03:42
what happens when we do does someone
03:45
decide to open the door a little wider
03:48
for us because they’re actually enjoying
03:50
it or do we get silence you know my
03:52
brother always talks about this invest
03:54
then test right invest a little bit show
03:57
a little bit be vulnerable a little bit
03:59
flirt a little bit express you like
04:01
someone a little bit and then see if you
04:04
get a little bit back if you don’t then
04:07
don’t keep pushing on that door but the
04:09
whole point of flirting is at some point
04:11
someone needs to take a little bit of a
04:13
risk now we should be qualified in that
04:18
risk right we should calculate a little
04:20
bit in the sense that have
04:22
we had any signs that this person likes
04:24
us at all do we know if this person is
04:27
mutually attracted to us we won’t know
04:30
that until we start talking to someone
04:32
and there are ways that we can know this
04:34
just literally by measuring the amount
04:36
of engagement they’re giving us Jameson
04:38
and I did a video with semi Singh about
04:40
how you can tell that someone’s not into
04:44
you if you’re in the blue we takes all
04:47
the time Simmi is it look at the colors
04:54
you’re in the blue mate I coined the
05:00
term being in the blue to describe the
05:03
stream of messages on your screen that
05:05
shows mostly those in blue that are from
05:08
you sending these messages to someone
05:10
who hasn’t earned them or to somebody
05:12
who clearly isn’t trying with you at all
05:15
that would be one step too far and so
05:19
what I want to take away from this to be
05:21
is I need to start to calibrate where I
05:25
actually am with someone something can
05:27
easily feel cringy if it’s not
05:29
calibrated if we send it at a time when
05:32
the relationship hasn’t earned that
05:35
message or if it seems completely off
05:38
key to the way we are the rest of the
05:40
time that’s when things can seem weird
05:43
but that’s not necessarily a reflection
05:45
of how the message is bad but more that
05:48
I need to make sure the context is right
05:50
to send that message if you want to know
05:53
whether the context of what you have is
05:55
right for these kinds of messages I have
05:57
a way that you can do that we have a
05:59
free guide that literally talks about
06:01
the signs that someone might be
06:03
interested in you and if nothing else
06:06
then it will just raise your awareness a
06:08
bit about the situation that you have
06:09
with someone so check that out the link
06:12
is here it’s that does he like you calm
06:15
somehow it’s on the nose as it can be
06:17
read through the guide super fast super
06:20
easy but might help you feel either more
06:23
cautious or more confident in sending
06:25
some of the messages that I’ve been
06:27
giving out oh I had
06:30
do was throw out one little text and
06:35
then everybody looked at their minds
06:37
that was close is uncomfortable
06:51
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

