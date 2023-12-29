Is It Selfish to Want More Attention in My Relationship?

Have you ever found yourself wondering if your wish for more ATTENTION in a relationship isn’t rather self-centered? I know I have.

It’s a question we often follow down the rabbit hole of self-doubt.

Other than relationships, every aspect of life is complex because it needs hard work and valid efforts. They comprise our desired meaning because they require us to question and weigh against what we want, and how much of it do we want.

Therefore, it would be better to adopt a constructive approach while attempting this question which may seem complex at first glance but requires våto engage oneself in lower.

Attention — A Basic Human Need

Being human, we always want to be connected to others.

Human life doesn’t only rely on food that we consume through our mouth but also there is an emotional aspect to life which has a greater impact.

For a relationship to work out, there has to be a level of attention given from both ends and these psychologists assert.

According to the attachment theory proposed by John Bowlby, a person needs to seek attention from and receive an appropriate response from his or her significant others. Relationship is not just about being with someone; it is about how well you connect, and make the other person feel valued.

To comprehend well, we should take some numerical examples.

A study from a recognized organization implies that emotional erosion in relationships will ultimately lead to higher stress levels. A survey conducted by the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy displayed that 65% of couples go through communication problems leading them to engage in therapy sessions.

Selfishness vs. Self-Care

Some people wanted to get more attention. Whether it is a bad thing? This is the place where some fundamental principles of philosophy and psychology can be applied.

It is indeed true that knowing oneself can lead oneself to a wise beginning, and this is not limited to any context.

One should not think of it as a selfish act, rather they should focus on it as their way of recognizing their needs and speaking about them. We need to recognize ourselves properly, what we want, and our desires.

While seeking attention and focusing on one’s needs, this should be done in a manner where it does not come off as self-centered.

The key lies in balance.

Dr. Mark Manson reassures us that while having wants is acceptable, it shouldn’t interfere with your partner’s emotional space if your primary need is attention.

Mutual respect is the cornerstone of a good relationship since, in addition to attention, boundaries and the needs of the other partner must also be respected.

Art of Communication

This is the most crucial part because how you approach this need determines whether you will be seen as selfish or not and if it will bring guilt or not.

Communication is the key.

The quality of your speaking matters way more than the quantity you speak. The Gottman Institute explains that one must address their needs in a respectful, understanding, and adaptive way instead of being harsh. It is important to communicate our needs and wants effectively.

Instead of accusing someone for not spending quality time and not meeting expectations, we can share how we are feeling as that will create less misunderstanding.

…

Even though it is okay to want validation from your partner and seek attention, you need to grow individually and love yourself.

Building hobbies, forming meaningful relationships and self-improvement behaviors can lead to a more balanced lifestyle.

A healthy relationship is fostered through self-compassion as it allows the person to be more empathetic and kind to others because it allows improved emotion management.

Last Words

In a relationship wanting more attention does not mean that someone is selfish, rather it’s just a way to strengthen the bond. It’s a natural human need.

If the person wants to fulfill this wish, they will have to do it with a plan.

This plan can be made by keeping in mind those goals (self-awareness), by being clear about what he wants and how he wants it (clear communication), and by giving respect to another fellow who is involved as well.

Couples should know how to fulfill their needs in a way that benefits both of them if they want their relationship to grow.

If you believe that you are not being intentionally selfish on purpose, then surely there is nothing wrong with desiring attention and be free of any guilt the next time you feel this way.

This is one very human thing: the ability to reach out and support each other, especially when it’s hard. A.C. Lewis says about nine-tenths of happiness is due to love in our lives.

…

