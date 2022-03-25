Is It Weird That I Have No Dating Experience? [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
what else let’s see i’m 24 is it weird
i’ve never had a boyfriend
no i don’t think it’s weird i think it’s
your path you know well firstly
is there such a thing as a path that’s
not got some weirdness to it we’ve all
got something you know it just feels
like
you it’s easy to compare yourself to
other people who have had boyfriends
uh friends of yours who have had more
experience in that department
and feel like you’re behind but
what does behind really mean we all have
growth spurts at different times in life
you know one of my heroes anthony
bourdain was penniless
in his
30s um and then made it in his he wrote
a best-selling book in his mid-40s and
then had this
unbelievable career trajectory
in his 50s so
you can look at any aspect of life
whether it’s career or relationships and
and say what is it what does it mean to
be behind we all go through growth
spurts at different ages we all put
wisdom to use at different stages
so
you’re 24 and you haven’t had a
boyfriend you can play catch up on that
any time you like you know go meet
people be curious be open to what could
happen
and don’t over value your story you know
if you go in to speaking with a guy and
you’re like i just feel like you should
know
i’ve never had a boyfriend then it’s
going to feel like a big deal but if
you’re just if if you wear it lightly
and don’t don’t feel like it’s such a
big deal if you just go into it saying
yeah i haven’t had a boyfriend but
that’s fun it’s kind of it’s new to me
and
you know
and you can even acknowledge that and in
your next relationship when you make
mistakes you can be like i’m still
learning you know be humble about that
that’s a that’s an inject can be an
enjoyable thing and lydia says i’m 29
and i’ve never had one and that’s okay
too again the more time passes with
something the more here’s here’s what’s
interesting about
our story in general right and it
doesn’t matter you could have a story
you can have the
i am 29 and i’ve never had a boyfriend
or you could be i’m 35 and every person
i’ve ever been with has cheated on me
whatever your
path is or whatever your story is the
danger
when something has been going a certain
way for us for example
there’s a lot of people that come to me
and say matt
i can never get someone past date three
you know or i go on the first date and
it never turns into more or i see guys
but they never commit to me for a
relationship
the problem when something happens
consistently in our life is that it’s we
start to
develop this very ingrained story around
that thing we start to believe that
that’s just reality for us
and that’s a very dangerous place to be
because
once you’ve decided this is me you
really identify
with that and
there are things that you used to
believe about yourself that you no
longer identify with or you realize were
ridiculous it was just a pattern that
you’d got in but the problem is once we
start getting in a pattern there’s a
part of what we do if you take
a woman who or a man who
consistently chooses
bad partners
on one hand you can say
oh they’re doing that because of low
self-esteem right and that’s kind of the
typical thing that happens is everyone
goes
it’s a self-esteem
issue
now part of that is true
part of it could be that he or she is
choosing partners who don’t treat them
well because
they don’t believe they’re worth more
so they keep allowing someone to treat
them poorly and they don’t see that as a
red flag or a sign that they should
leave they see it as a sign that they
should
try harder that they should give more or
that they should just be more
accommodating
or that they think they continuously
think they’re going to change someone so
these are self-esteem issues
but
there’s also a side to it that’s not to
do with confidence but to do with just
we tend to gravitate towards what we
know if what you know
is a certain kind of person and that’s
therefore the person that you tend to
gravitate towards
then you keep going for that person
because it’s just what you know
and what we know gets more and more
ingrained in life to the point where we
don’t even realize that what we’re doing
isn’t everybody else’s common experience
we just think that that’s
that’s normal
you know i know someone who
when she was
dating a friend of mine
she was uh
she found that he was a kind person and
the person she’d been with before that
was not kind to her
and she was telling her mum
about this person going he’s really nice
like he’s just
he’s so nice
and her mum said
yeah that’s how it’s supposed to be
it’s supposed to be like that
and the funny thing is you’d say god how
could someone be misguided about
something that feels so
kind of obvious that you should be with
someone who’s nice to you
but for her at that stage
it wasn’t obvious to her
what she had experienced
was the opposite to that and she’d come
to just know that so
even just the situation where someone
was being nice to her was something that
in the beginning
even though it was it felt good it was
actually uncomfortable
and when something’s uncomfortable to us
we can run away from it we can get
scared it’s just what it’s just not what
we know so
whenever we’re trying to break a pattern
there’s a confidence element to it but
there’s also just a
getting used to something different
and when we’re getting used to something
different sometimes we don’t really
believe that that different thing exists
if you haven’t had a boyfriend for years
you may not believe that that exists for
you if you’ve never been with someone
who doesn’t cheat on you you may not
believe that people who don’t cheat
exist if you’re not used to being around
people who treat you well with kindness
then you may not believe that that
really exists
i have this fundamental belief and
jameson i think we should do a video
about this
that what’s needed when we change a
pattern especially when it involves our
beliefs about other people
is not to
suddenly start trusting
or believing differently because
actually that’s incredibly difficult
just believing that the opposite of what
we’ve always experienced
exists is actually a very difficult
thing to do and i find it quite
insulting when self-development
literature
suggests that you just have to believe
you just if you’ve always been cheated
on if you’ve always been lied to it you
just have to believe that something
better is out there for you
well that’s a hard thing to do if you’ve
never experienced it if your reference
points say otherwise i don’t i don’t
necessarily believe that you have to
just trust that something else is out
there
i believe the gateway to new beliefs is
curiosity
that we need to get curious about
experiences
that are
different from the experiences we’ve had
so far in our life
you know if you are
if you’re a really jealous person
and
you’re
wanting to be less jealous in general
then find a friend of yours who’s in a
successful relationship
where you admire the relationship but
your friend isn’t jealous like you are
and
and talk to your friend about it wait
when when he or she did that
that would normally make me jealous but
it didn’t seem to make you jealous how
do you deal with that and listen to
their belief system be curious about the
way that they think about jealousy and
what you’ll hear is a different set of
ideas than the ones you’ve trained
yourself for your
past your trauma your
parents your early relationships that
you’ve watched have trained you to
believe they will have a different
paradigm for jealousy and it’s by
observing somebody else’s paradigm with
curiosity that we start to
develop a new one for ourselves
we also want to get curious about new
results if we go on a date and it
get curious what happens if i
go on this date with a different kind of
energy let me get curious about the
result that that brings
you know what happens if you know i know
normally on a date
i just go really quiet and i leave it to
the other person to reach out to me well
what happens if i
was a little more bold and invited them
on another date
or reached out to them and said i had a
great time and didn’t just wait for them
we need to get curious about what
happens if we change our behavior we
need to get curious if we change what
happens if we bring a different energy
if we break our normal pattern because
we don’t realize how many different
realities there are available to us
how many different
ways of living there are how many
different responses we can elicit from
people if we start to shift things about
the way we do things or what we believe
but it it takes curiosity to do that not
belief curiosity do you want to change
your life
go to this video now immediately right
now because you want to be happy enough
that you don’t settle for the wrong
thing you want to be happy enough that
if you find the right thing
but that person ends up treating you
badly you can walk away from it
