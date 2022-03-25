Is It Weird That I Have No Dating Experience? [Video]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

what else let’s see i’m 24 is it weird

i’ve never had a boyfriend

no i don’t think it’s weird i think it’s

your path you know well firstly

is there such a thing as a path that’s

not got some weirdness to it we’ve all

got something you know it just feels

like

you it’s easy to compare yourself to

other people who have had boyfriends

uh friends of yours who have had more

experience in that department

and feel like you’re behind but

what does behind really mean we all have

growth spurts at different times in life

you know one of my heroes anthony

bourdain was penniless

in his

30s um and then made it in his he wrote

a best-selling book in his mid-40s and

then had this

unbelievable career trajectory

in his 50s so

you can look at any aspect of life

whether it’s career or relationships and

and say what is it what does it mean to

be behind we all go through growth

spurts at different ages we all put

wisdom to use at different stages

so

you’re 24 and you haven’t had a

boyfriend you can play catch up on that

any time you like you know go meet

people be curious be open to what could

happen

and don’t over value your story you know

if you go in to speaking with a guy and

you’re like i just feel like you should

know

i’ve never had a boyfriend then it’s

going to feel like a big deal but if

you’re just if if you wear it lightly

and don’t don’t feel like it’s such a

big deal if you just go into it saying

yeah i haven’t had a boyfriend but

that’s fun it’s kind of it’s new to me

and

you know

and you can even acknowledge that and in

your next relationship when you make

mistakes you can be like i’m still

learning you know be humble about that

that’s a that’s an inject can be an

enjoyable thing and lydia says i’m 29

and i’ve never had one and that’s okay

too again the more time passes with

something the more here’s here’s what’s

interesting about

our story in general right and it

doesn’t matter you could have a story

you can have the

i am 29 and i’ve never had a boyfriend

or you could be i’m 35 and every person

i’ve ever been with has cheated on me

whatever your

path is or whatever your story is the

danger

when something has been going a certain

way for us for example

there’s a lot of people that come to me

and say matt

i can never get someone past date three

you know or i go on the first date and

it never turns into more or i see guys

but they never commit to me for a

relationship

the problem when something happens

consistently in our life is that it’s we

start to

develop this very ingrained story around

that thing we start to believe that

that’s just reality for us

and that’s a very dangerous place to be

because

once you’ve decided this is me you

really identify

with that and

there are things that you used to

believe about yourself that you no

longer identify with or you realize were

ridiculous it was just a pattern that

you’d got in but the problem is once we

start getting in a pattern there’s a

part of what we do if you take

a woman who or a man who

consistently chooses

bad partners

on one hand you can say

oh they’re doing that because of low

self-esteem right and that’s kind of the

typical thing that happens is everyone

goes

it’s a self-esteem

issue

now part of that is true

part of it could be that he or she is

choosing partners who don’t treat them

well because

they don’t believe they’re worth more

so they keep allowing someone to treat

them poorly and they don’t see that as a

red flag or a sign that they should

leave they see it as a sign that they

should

try harder that they should give more or

that they should just be more

accommodating

or that they think they continuously

think they’re going to change someone so

these are self-esteem issues

but

there’s also a side to it that’s not to

do with confidence but to do with just

we tend to gravitate towards what we

know if what you know

is a certain kind of person and that’s

therefore the person that you tend to

gravitate towards

then you keep going for that person

because it’s just what you know

and what we know gets more and more

ingrained in life to the point where we

don’t even realize that what we’re doing

isn’t everybody else’s common experience

we just think that that’s

that’s normal

you know i know someone who

when she was

dating a friend of mine

she was uh

she found that he was a kind person and

the person she’d been with before that

was not kind to her

and she was telling her mum

about this person going he’s really nice

like he’s just

he’s so nice

and her mum said

yeah that’s how it’s supposed to be

it’s supposed to be like that

and the funny thing is you’d say god how

could someone be misguided about

something that feels so

kind of obvious that you should be with

someone who’s nice to you

but for her at that stage

it wasn’t obvious to her

what she had experienced

was the opposite to that and she’d come

to just know that so

even just the situation where someone

was being nice to her was something that

in the beginning

even though it was it felt good it was

actually uncomfortable

and when something’s uncomfortable to us

we can run away from it we can get

scared it’s just what it’s just not what

we know so

whenever we’re trying to break a pattern

there’s a confidence element to it but

there’s also just a

getting used to something different

and when we’re getting used to something

different sometimes we don’t really

believe that that different thing exists

if you haven’t had a boyfriend for years

you may not believe that that exists for

you if you’ve never been with someone

who doesn’t cheat on you you may not

believe that people who don’t cheat

exist if you’re not used to being around

people who treat you well with kindness

then you may not believe that that

really exists

i have this fundamental belief and

jameson i think we should do a video

about this

that what’s needed when we change a

pattern especially when it involves our

beliefs about other people

is not to

suddenly start trusting

or believing differently because

actually that’s incredibly difficult

just believing that the opposite of what

we’ve always experienced

exists is actually a very difficult

thing to do and i find it quite

insulting when self-development

literature

suggests that you just have to believe

you just if you’ve always been cheated

on if you’ve always been lied to it you

just have to believe that something

better is out there for you

well that’s a hard thing to do if you’ve

never experienced it if your reference

points say otherwise i don’t i don’t

necessarily believe that you have to

just trust that something else is out

there

i believe the gateway to new beliefs is

curiosity

that we need to get curious about

experiences

that are

different from the experiences we’ve had

so far in our life

you know if you are

if you’re a really jealous person

and

you’re

wanting to be less jealous in general

then find a friend of yours who’s in a

successful relationship

where you admire the relationship but

your friend isn’t jealous like you are

and

and talk to your friend about it wait

when when he or she did that

that would normally make me jealous but

it didn’t seem to make you jealous how

do you deal with that and listen to

their belief system be curious about the

way that they think about jealousy and

what you’ll hear is a different set of

ideas than the ones you’ve trained

yourself for your

past your trauma your

parents your early relationships that

you’ve watched have trained you to

believe they will have a different

paradigm for jealousy and it’s by

observing somebody else’s paradigm with

curiosity that we start to

develop a new one for ourselves

we also want to get curious about new

results if we go on a date and it

get curious what happens if i

go on this date with a different kind of

energy let me get curious about the

result that that brings

you know what happens if you know i know

normally on a date

i just go really quiet and i leave it to

the other person to reach out to me well

what happens if i

was a little more bold and invited them

on another date

or reached out to them and said i had a

great time and didn’t just wait for them

we need to get curious about what

happens if we change our behavior we

need to get curious if we change what

happens if we bring a different energy

if we break our normal pattern because

we don’t realize how many different

realities there are available to us

how many different

ways of living there are how many

different responses we can elicit from

people if we start to shift things about

the way we do things or what we believe

but it it takes curiosity to do that not

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

