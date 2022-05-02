Is Matching With Someone on Hinge To Ask Out Their Friend Okay Now?

Another day, another bad dating story.

It went viral on Tiktok. This girl received a message on her dating app picture with a friend wearing a red dress. The guy shot his shot, but not with her.

“Don’t hate but I gotta know who’s in the red.”

This was followed by the googly eye emoji.

She simply answered that her friend was taken and to not do that. In the video, she’s sticking her middle finger.

This guy had the audacity to ask for the friend’s info.

It’s not my first time hearing about a story like that. Some of my friends, men and women, had it happen to them.

What’s different is the response. At the time, it was unanimously viewed badly. No one thought that was okay.

If I am to believe the TikTok comments, this has changed.

He didn’t do anything wrong

While a lot of people were in support of her and qualified the guy’s behavior as disrespectful. Some commenters, mostly men, saw nothing wrong with it.

He was just shooting his shot. That excuses everything, right?

People were very dismissive of the girls feeling. Saying it wasn’t that deep and that she was overreacting. This is a common response anytime a woman reacts to anything. It’s like we shouldn’t have any feelings.

Some acknowledged that it was indeed hurtful but still didn’t see anything wrong with the guy’s behavior.

“It’s not because he hurt your feelings that it’s not okay.”

Basically saying we should abide by hurtful behavior and not talk about it. It’s fine to disrespect women and they are to blame if they speak up.

That’s the message. The problem isn’t that she was hurt, it’s that she talked about it and made the guy look bad. To some people, that’s the issue in this situation.

With that mindset, it shouldn’t be surprising that some went on the attack. According to them, she was the bad person in this situation.

Yes. Because they always find a way to blame the woman.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Some said that she was a bad friend because she wouldn’t give the info to her friend, completely ignoring the fact that said friend has a boyfriend. But even if she didn’t, is she supposed to be the matchmaker for a guy that didn’t even bother saying hi to her? If we weren’t interested in her, he could have simply moved on to the next profile. That’s the premise of dating apps.

Many blamed her for her choice of picture. Saying she shouldn’t put on pictures with other people might be interested in. The guy chose to say what he said, yet people were blaming her. If her dating profile was just selfies, I’m sure people would also have something to say about that as well. It’s normal to have a variety of pictures on your profile. Men often have many group pictures, yet no one bats an eye.

I doubt she would have been this attacked if she was a man.

Treat people with respect, even online

I know that online dating is hard. It sucks and we all hate it.

But it doesn’t mean you can be utterly disrespectful. There is still a person with feelings on the other side of the screen. Have some empathy.

I know. Some would say that they wouldn’t mind if someone did this to them. I think a lot of them are lying. But even if you were truly okay with it, it doesn’t mean you can treat people like that. Most people want to be treated with basic decency.

What he did was send her a message saying: “hey your friend is hotter than you and I think I deserve to have her info.” You can be on dating apps and remain respectful.

It’s less than the bare minimum.

Even if you want to say that, do you think it would work?

What if this girl had relayed your info to her friend, why would she be interested? You’ve already shown you have no respect for women as individuals and worse of all, you were a dick to her friend. Do you really think she would date you?

I’ll relay the same advice she said in the video.

Don’t do this.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***