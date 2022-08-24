Is Now a Good Time to Start Driving a Commercial Truck?

Should you become a truck driver right now? The answer depends on the kind of lifestyle you’d like to live. Truck drivers are getting paid higher salaries than ever before, but it’s not a job for everyone. Additionally, high inflation is something to consider – you might be diving into a profession, working for a company that can’t survive hard times.

Trucking companies are facing huge expenses.

As the world watches inflation soar, diesel fuel prices are finally coming down just a little bit, but they’re still higher than they were last year. Some experts even predict diesel prices will skyrocket again. This uncertainty is causing some trucking companies to cut back on their expenses, condense routes, and plan better in order to save money on fuel.

Owning a fleet of trucks is expensive. Many companies are importing new truck parts from Canada to save money on repairs. However, they can’t cut back too much or they wouldn’t stay in business. In fact, many companies have had to downsize their fleets and large companies have had to lay off drivers. Many independent owner-operators have also had to close their businesses.

Although some trucking companies are cutting back on drivers out of necessity, there has actually been a truck driver shortage for a while. The American Trucking Associations said the U.S. was short by around 80,000 truck drivers in October 2021, and they estimate the shortage will be somewhere around 160,000 by 2030.

Driving a semi-truck for a living is a tough job, and despite the seemingly high pay, it can be grueling. However, the driver shortage means there are plenty of truck driving jobs available through companies that are doing well during these uncertain times.

Trucking jobs are currently in high demand.

If you’ve been thinking about getting your commercial driver’s license (CDL) to drive a commercial truck, you won’t find a shortage of opportunities. In fact, many companies are offering sign-on bonuses in addition to higher salaries because it’s the only way they can find drivers. You just have to find a company with a solid reputation that isn’t facing financial hardship.

Walmart, for example, is offering truck drivers up to $110k per year, and they’re looking for tens of thousands of drivers. Their new starting wage is about double what a long-haul truck driver normally makes, which is around $56,491 per year.

Can you live the life of a trucker?

Higher salaries and sign-on bonuses are excellent reasons to pursue a job as a truck driver, but the biggest question is whether or not you’re ready to live the life of a trucker. Life on the road can get lonely and cumbersome if you don’t enjoy long periods of solitude and driving long distances. It’s not like taking a road trip where you get to rest at a beautiful destination for a week before heading home – driving long distances is a perpetual way of life.

As a truck driver, you’ll be taking showers at rest stops, eating fast food much of the time, and living and sleeping in a small space in the back of your truck’s cab. You’ll be required to take rest and sleep breaks according to some very strict laws, and you’ll also be on a tight schedule for your deliveries. You’ll need to navigate your routes to avoid known accidents that can tie up traffic for hours (when possible) and have alternative routes in mind for bad weather.

All in all, being a truck driver is hard work. You’ll spend most of your time away from your family and friends, so it’s really only ideal for people who don’t have any familial obligations.

Should you become a truck driver? Why not – it could be fun.

Despite the rising fuel costs, the world can’t survive without semi-trucks delivering goods to far-off places, and so trucking companies will always have positions. The only question is whether or not you’re willing to adopt the trucker lifestyle.

If you don’t mind long routes and time away from your hometown, you might actually enjoy driving a truck. You’ll get to see new places, meet new people, and experience some really interesting scenery. It will be grueling, but with a high-paying position, it just might be worth all the hard work.

