Is “Once a Cheater, Always a Cheater” True? Here’s What Research Says

“Once a cheater, always a cheater” is an age-old adage that you’ve no doubt heard at some point in your life. Odds are, you’ve probably used this phrase before when talking about someone’s cheating ex — maybe even your own.

But is there any truth to this saying? Are you more likely to cheat in a future relationship if you’ve cheated in the past? Here’s what the research says.

Is “Once a Cheater, Always a Cheater” True?

A 2017 study conducted by researchers at the University of Denver explored infidelity habits across more than 480 couples. The study focused on participants between the ages of 18 and 34 who were unmarried but in serious relationships. The goal was to explore the risk of cheating again among couples who weren’t married.

So, what’s the verdict?

The researchers found that cheating in the past does raise the risk of cheating again in the future. In comparison to people who were faithful to their partners in the past, people who cheated in a previous relationship were three times more likely to cheat again in future relationships.

Although not everyone who cheats once will go on to cheat again in future relationships, the numbers speak loud and clear. There’s no doubt that commiting infidelity in a previous relationship is a huge risk factor for unfaithfulness in future relationships.

Pinpointing the Signs of a Cheater (According to Science)

The University of Denver researchers reviewed previous findings from other studies (which included those involved married couples). They were able to determine some risk factors for infidelity. These include:

Feeling less committed to the current relationship.

Low or decreasing relationship satisfaction.

Having a more open or accepting attitude about sexual relations that take place outside of the relationship.

Individual differences in sexual excitement and inhibition.

Having an avoidant or anxious attachment style.

Recognizing these signs can help you determine if you (or your partner) is at risk of cheating.

Serial cheating, or chronic cheating, tends to be more common among people with low self-esteem, avoidant attachment style or people with narcissistic personality disorder or other personality or mental disorders.

Although these are risk factors for being a cheater or serial cheater, anyone can cheat. There are many possible reasons why someone cheats, which vary according to the individual.

Does Dating a Cheater Put You At Risk of Dating Other Cheaters in the Future?

Researchers found that our romantic past influences our future in more ways than one might think. One of the more interesting findings of the study was that people who have been cheated on in the past are more likely to be cheated on again in future relationships.

In fact, whether you’ve been cheated on or you’ve suspected your partner of cheating, you are two to four times more likely to be cheated on — or suspect that you’re being cheated on — in subsequent relationships.

The Bottom Line

While “once a cheater, always a cheater” holds true for some individuals, it’s not the case for everyone. Cheating in the past doesn’t mean you have to cheat again in the future, just as dating a cheater in the past doesn’t mean that you have to be cheated on again with your next partner.

If you find yourself falling into old patterns or experiencing the same heartache more than once, it might be worth seeing a therapist. Getting to the root of the issue can help you pave the way for a better future and healthier relationships.

Photo credit: Pablo Heimplatz on Unsplash