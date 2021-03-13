Is Spanking Your Kids an Effective Way to Discipline? | Dad University

Is spanking effective? Does spanking work to discipline your kids?

In this video, Jason explores using corporal punishment as a form of punishment. Corporal punishment is defined as anything done to cause pain or discomfort in response to your child’s behaviors. Some people might smack their kids, whip their bottom, or use other types of physical punishment.

Those that spank their kids cite that it is used primarily to modify behavior and to teach kids a lesson. Is spanking your child the most effective way to modify their behavior and teach them the correct way of doing things (or what not to do)?

Jason provides some of the arguments on both sides of the spanking debate and then offers his opinion and insight. What are your thoughts on the topic?

