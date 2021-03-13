Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Is Spanking Your Kids an Effective Way to Discipline? | Dad University

Is Spanking Your Kids an Effective Way to Discipline? | Dad University

Is spanking your child the most effective way to modify their behavior and teach them the correct way of doing things (or what not to do)?

by Leave a Comment

Is spanking effective? Does spanking work to discipline your kids?

In this video, Jason explores using corporal punishment as a form of punishment. Corporal punishment is defined as anything done to cause pain or discomfort in response to your child’s behaviors. Some people might smack their kids, whip their bottom, or use other types of physical punishment.

Those that spank their kids cite that it is used primarily to modify behavior and to teach kids a lesson. Is spanking your child the most effective way to modify their behavior and teach them the correct way of doing things (or what not to do)?

Jason provides some of the arguments on both sides of the spanking debate and then offers his opinion and insight. What are your thoughts on the topic?

 

Previously Published on YouTube

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x