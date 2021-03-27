Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Is That a New Kayak or Are You Just Glad to See Me?

Is That a New Kayak or Are You Just Glad to See Me?

Last night, despite a rational, normal, completely healthy fear of water and a deep-seated, logical hatred for boats, I bought a kayak.

by Leave a Comment

Last night, despite a rational, normal, completely healthy fear of water and a deep-seated, logical hatred for boats, I bought a kayak. Why? Let me tell you. Actually, I don’t know why. As hard as I have tried I can’t explain it. I have wanted a Kayak for years. I told my neighbor, who works at Cabela’s to keep his eye open and he said “I have one in the Bargain Cave.”

It was less than half price. It was less than half price, and it is a beauty. It is 11 foot long, and has a place for fishing poles. There is webbing and a covered hole in the middle for stuff, and some pockets, and things that are too complicated to explain to a bunch of landlubbers. But, there are some serious nautical accessories on this bad boy.

And it makes me feel a little like Conrad or Melville, or Coleridge. And I want to say things like “the starboard swain is lobbed with brine and Doubloons, and we need to make waves, me hearty.” But, I don’t, at least not yet.

It would probably be wise to wait until I have actually put the thing in water and sat inside it before I start “swapping the poop, matey.”

Ohio requires kayaks to be licensed. In fact, if you read the ODNR propaganda almost anything that floats needs to be licensed. And I do want to buy a flotation device, a good one, a flotation device that will withstand a Mark 48 torpedo strike. If you know of a life vest built to survive a nuclear incident and costs less than $50.00 please send me a link. It will be a few days until we take our inaugural voyage.

Until then we are going to have a little contest. A Name the Kayak contest. Think, with all the intellectual muscle you can muster of a name for this little beauty. Then either put it in the comments, or send a smoke signal, flash it in semaphore, this is going to be pretty relaxed.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The winner gets the satisfaction of a job well done. The runner-up gets the satisfaction of a job almost well done. Third place entrant gets to know that they weren’t the worst, unless there are only three entries, of course.

Try to avoid names like SS Sinking, Deep Six, Widow Maker, or Wow, is that guy stupid, please. Have a little fun, and be creative, you could be the BIG WINNER.

 

Previously Published on Life, Explained

Shutterstock

About Tim Clark

Writing is a way of discovery. It brings focus to things, and it helps a person understand the thoughts that are otherwise unexplained. If life is history we should try to leave the world a better place. I contribute regularly to The Ugly Writers and The Good Men Project. and Enclave. And I am thrilled to be allowed to write a monthly column for TheWildWord.com. You can view more of my writing at https://lifeexplainedinaway.wordpress.com Besides that I am a proud father, a lucky husband and a full time employee, in central Ohio.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x