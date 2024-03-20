Is the High Cost of American Medical Care Worth It?

Once upon a time, I was a little girl whose parents came to New York City from India. So the adults in my life would ask me — did I want to be a doctor or an engineer?

Since being around sick people didn’t really appeal to me but I loved sci fi and robots and was intrigued by solar power (I built a solar radio in junior high) and programming my own games in high school — well, it was obvious to me what would be more fun.

And, to be honest, I don’t regret the decision though I am no longer working as an engineer. After I was diagnosed with a type III cancer and given 6 months to live, I would no longer work in the corporate world. Instead, I started to write and paint.

All of which allow me to set my own schedule, so on good days I get stuff done and on bad days I can rest.

But I still like to follow what is going on in the technical space. I think that engineering advances have done more to improve human lives than medicine.

How many people are alive today because we no longer drink dirty water? It’s thanks to engineers that we have sewage systems that eliminate toxic waste and provide us with clean water.

How many people make it through cold winters because of advances in heating technology? Or no longer die of starvation because of agricultural innovations such as tractors? There is a reason that a farmer in Iowa can feed 155 people.

There are still parts of the world where life expectancy is low. In general, lack of technology is the cause — people don’t have water purification systems so they drink dirty water. They don’t have enough food so they suffer from malnutrition.

Because they are undernourished, their bodies can’t deal with extreme temperatures as well, or fight off illness. Air pollution causes smog that leads to rickets, asthma, and increased cancer risk.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Even the humble vacuum cleaner provides health benefits since it gets rid of dirt, dust, and pollen. These can trigger allergies and asthma, as well as other diseases, as often fecal matter or other unhygenic substances might be brought inside.

In less technically advanced countries, infant mortality rates are higher and life expectancy is lower. While the lack of modern medicine is one cause, I think the lack of technical advances plays an even larger role.

Yet engineers are typically paid less than doctors, despite having challenging professions that greatly benefit humanity.

Why is this?

It’s because physicians are members of the AMA (American Medical Association). In many ways this replicates the advantages to members of a medieval guild system.

In medieval society, in order to become a butcher, baker, or candlestick maker, a young boy had to become an apprentice. His parents would have to pay a fee for a master craftsman to take him on and teach him.

While most professions were for men, at one time the highest paid craftsmen were actually women — professional lace makers in places like Flanders. In the 14th century, they drove the economies of entire towns.

These guilds restricted membership. Only a limited number of people could be master craftsmen. These restrictions guaranteed that wages were high for guild members. In Germany, there are still some guilds to this day.

While guilds ensure that high standards are kept, they also make their products more scarce and therefore more valuable.

This continues to this day in America when it comes to doctors.

Government regulations restrict the supply of doctors. However, the AMA spends over $20 million annually on lobbyists.

Thanks to the efforts of the AMA, there is restricted entry to medical schools and residency programs in the United States. Therefore, there aren’t enough doctors to fill the demand for their services, which means they can charge more.

Given how expensive medical school is in this country, however, doctors often have to take out massive student loans and so even with high salaries they can struggle financially, particularly early in their careers.

Because entry to American medical schools is limited, we now get 20% of our doctors from other countries. They still have to serve a residency in the United States before being allowed to practice, however. We currently face shortages of about 20,000 physicians, with the numbers estimated to rise.

Do AMA trained physicans guarantee better results? In some cases yes, but not in all cases. Certainly when it comes to surgeons, oncologists, anesthesiologists, etc., having a board certified physician is necessary.

However, when it comes to having babies — midwives have lower death rates than physicians. In fact, the risk of neonatal mortality in the first month of life was 33% lower with midwives. Obviously, this assumes that the midwives follow modern hygenic practices.

The reality is that in some areas, you absolutely need someone with the rigorous training that is required by AMA standards. However, in other areas, less rigor would allow more supply, which would give access to more patients. This would particularly help when it comes to helping people in poor communities.

Allowing them to have improved access to basic medical care would improve outcomes. Meanwhile, people could be referred to specialists as needed.

This is one area where the British have excelled. After WWII, the NHS was established. Nurses visited patients in their own homes. While many of these visits were to provide care for mothers and children, almost a third served homes without any children. These ladies provided the first line of defense for vulnerable people. Home health visits allowed the nurses to obtain intimate knowledge of their patients so that they could provide better care.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What many Americans may not remember — it wasn’t that long ago that American physicians and nurses also visited patients in their own homes.

So why did we stop? And, would it help reduce our medical costs while providing better patient care if we allowed nurse practitioners and others to provide more comprehensive home health care?

I am fighting stage IV cancer. If you would like to help with medical bills, I would really appreciate it. Or if you enjoy my writing and would like to buy me a cup of coffee, that’s great too. Maybe someday I can return the favor.

—

This post was previously published on Shefali O’Hara’s blog.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock