You’ve seen the headline in some form. Men are lonelier than ever. There’s an epidemic. Somebody’s explaining it with a chart that goes up and to the right.

And then you’ve seen the reply. It’s a myth. Women report just as much loneliness. Men are fine; they’re just being told they aren’t, usually by someone selling something.

Both camps are quoting real numbers. Neither is quoting the whole picture. If you typed this question in, you probably want the version where somebody checks.

So here’s the check. Short answer: something real is happening, it’s narrower than the headlines say, and “epidemic” is the weakest word in the sentence.

Two Different Things Called Loneliness

Most of the confusion starts here. Researchers separate two ideas that the internet merges.

Loneliness is a feeling: the gap between the connection you have and the connection you want. Isolation is a count: how many people you actually have, and how often you see them. You can be isolated and not feel lonely. You can be surrounded and feel it constantly.

The two don’t move together neatly, and men and women differ on them in different ways. That’s why a headline about one can be true while a rebuttal about the other is also true.

What the Skeptics Get Right

Start with the strongest case against the headline, because it’s a good one.

A 2019 meta-analysis in the European Journal of Personality pooled 751 effect sizes covering nearly 400,000 people and found a close-to-zero overall difference between men and women in loneliness, with small effects throughout. Across the lifespan, men are not reliably lonelier than women. A large 2021 study built on the BBC Loneliness Experiment, covering more than 46,000 people, found a messier picture: loneliness was reported as greater by men than by women, and it also varied with age and with how individualistic the culture was.

Read those together and the lazy version of the claim, men as a group are lonelier than women, doesn’t hold up. The effect is small and moves around with age and country.

There’s a second skeptic point worth conceding. “Epidemic” means a rise. To show a rise, you need the same question asked the same way across many years. For loneliness as a feeling, that’s mostly missing. Gallup, whose data we’ll get to, has only measured it globally since 2023 and says outright that it’s unclear how prevalence has changed over time.

So anyone who tells you the feeling has exploded among men over the last decade is claiming a trend the data doesn’t yet contain.

What the Headline Gets Right

Now the other side, with the same standard of evidence.

In 2023 and 2024, Gallup asked people in 38 wealthy countries whether they’d felt a lot of loneliness the previous day. Among American men aged 15 to 34, 25 percent said yes. Young American women said 18 percent. The median for young men across those countries was 15 percent. No other country showed a bigger gap between young men and everyone else.

Read what that does and doesn’t say. It doesn’t say men everywhere are lonely; in most of those countries young men sit close to the national average, and in nine they were less lonely than the rest of the population. It says something specific about young American men. Gallup’s own wording is careful: they’re not broad outliers on every emotion, but they’re more likely than other Americans to report loneliness, stress and worry.

Then there’s the other measure, the count. The Survey Center on American Life found that the share of American men with no close friends rose from 3 percent in 1990 to 15 percent in 2021, and the share with at least six close friends fell from 55 percent to 27 percent. Among men who were unmarried and not in a relationship, one in five reported no close friends.

That one is a real trend, measured over three decades. It’s about isolation, not feeling. And it isn’t a men-only story: the same research describes Americans overall having far fewer close friends than they used to. Men’s fall was steep, and men also report being less emotionally connected to the friends they do have.

The Verdict, Piece by Piece

For each claim, what holds?

“Men are lonelier than women.” Not as a blanket claim. Small differences, moving with age and country.

“Young American men are unusually lonely.” Supported. One in four, the largest gap among wealthy nations, as of 2023 and 2024.

“Men have fewer close friends than they used to.” Supported, with the caveat that Americans overall do.

“Male loneliness is rising.” The friendship count says yes. The feeling hasn’t been tracked long enough to say.

“It’s an epidemic.” A word that implies spread and speed, applied to a picture that’s really about a specific group and a slow structural change. The problem is real. The label is borrowed.

Why Masculinity Alone Doesn’t Explain It

It would be easy to land on “both sides have a point” and move on. The question that matters more is what’s driving the part that is real.

The popular answer is masculinity itself: men were taught not to share feelings, so they don’t build close friendships. There’s truth in it, and the Survey Center’s own researcher says so. But the same commentary points out that the story is more complicated, because younger men, who are far more likely to reject traditional notions of masculinity, struggle the most with lasting friendships.

The structural explanation fits better. Friendship runs on time and repeated contact, and the places that used to supply both, a congregation, a union hall, a first job that lasted, a neighborhood, have thinned. Earlier Survey Center work found that millennials’ higher loneliness traced largely to lower religious involvement, lower marriage rates and more moving around. Close friendships also tend to form at work, and people now change jobs more often and increasingly avoid the office altogether.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Take those away and friendship stops happening by default. Research suggests women, on average, put in more deliberate effort to maintain friendships. Men, on average, leaned more on the default. When the default went, men’s networks lost more.

That’s a design problem, not a character flaw, which is the argument of Male Loneliness Is a Design Flaw, Not a Feature.

Why the Distinction Isn’t Pedantry

Why spend this long on the difference between “epidemic” and “real problem”?

Because the word gets used as a sales line. A guru who tells you there’s a male loneliness epidemic and that his program, his community or his philosophy is the cure has a reason to inflate it. A critic who tells you the whole thing is a panic has a reason to deflate it. The honest version is less useful to either of them: a specific group is struggling, the cause is mostly structural, and the fix is dull.

The cost is real too. The 2023 U.S. Surgeon General’s advisory on loneliness and isolation linked social disconnection to a higher risk of early death: about 26 percent for loneliness and 29 percent for isolation. Associations aren’t proof of cause, and effect sizes vary by study. But a man who’s cut off isn’t just unhappy. He’s carrying a health risk with no one positioned to notice it.

And there’s the vacuum. A lonely young man doesn’t stay offline waiting for his social life to rebuild itself. He goes looking for an explanation, and there’s a whole marketplace of them: some selling him the idea that isolation is strength, some selling him someone to blame. We’ve written about how that pull works. Loneliness is the supply that feeds it.

What to Do With a Real, Narrow Problem

If the cause is structural, the fix is structural too, at the scale of one life.

Rebuild the default. Join something that meets whether or not you feel like going: a team, a class, a volunteer shift, a shop night. Friendship comes from repeated contact, and a recurring thing supplies that without anyone having to be brave about it.

Count the right thing. Not how many people you know. How many you could call at 11 p.m. with something that’s gone wrong. For many men the honest answer is zero or one, and one is a single point of failure.

Go first on a small thing. Take the friend you golf with or play games with and add one real sentence. We’ve laid out how in How to Be More Emotionally Open as a Man.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

None of this is fast, and none of it scales into a program you can buy. That’s the tell that it’s the real one.

The epidemic is the wrong word. The problem is the right one. Treat it like the second.

Previously Published on Build Different Men

iStock image