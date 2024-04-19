Is the Masculine Feminine Distinction Helpful for Men? – Satyen Raja

While I’ve seen men feel more powerful and confident as they embrace “masculine” qualities, I’ve also seen many men suffer and struggle, feeling unmanly or not good enough. This episode explores masculine / feminine dynamics, to see whether and how taking them on can be useful for men.

Today’s episode is a replay from years ago that I still find incredibly helpful today. I went into this conversation with a strong curiosity about whether it’s still useful to talk about a distinction between masculine and feminine.

With humans taking on a wider range of characteristics on the gender spectrum than when I first started coaching, I wanted to explore whether this distinction still supports you to create intimacy and passion. I brought Satyen Raja, a long time coach, to the podcast and in our conversation we cover:

How to use masculine and feminine qualities in our current era without turning them into another bullshit framework to live up to and make yourself wrong about

without turning them into another bullshit framework to live up to and make yourself wrong about The perspective that allows you to stop trying to fix yourself

How to balance impeccability with becoming less serious — to become more successful AND enjoy your life

What to do if you don’t trust yourself

A morning practice that only takes a few minutes and will help ensure you get the most out of life

Satyen Raja, founder and president of WarriorSage, is a widely respected living synthesis of Eastern wisdom and Western practicality, combining the power of the Warrior and the wisdom of the Sage.

He is a lifetime black belt Martial Artist and a penetrating real visionary who compels his clients to harness their greatest obstacles and transform them into their most powerful gifts. Satyen draws from the realms of unparalleled techniques of life mastery, his profound life experience, and his natural ability to navigate beyond societal, cultural and conditioned identities to attain peak consciousness.

The Path of the WarriorSage, although not for the timid, is deep, fast and razor effective. This level of spiritual practice is intense. You must be willing to go into the fire and grow your heart. Satyen offers this opportunity for transformation out of his passion to help you awaken. Satyen is the teacher for you only if you are seeking real change.

