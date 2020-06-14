Is the Past the Most Addictive Drug in the World?

The reason why the past is more addictive than smoking, or any substance, is because it’s incredibly easy to access. So easy in fact that we often aren’t aware when we consume it.

Substance addiction works roughly like this. Something is taken, it gives a high, it works its way out of the body, the body likes the high feeling and wants more of it. Repeat. Initially, a good feeling is felt then, over time, unless more is taken, an anxious, vulnerable and out of control feeling appears.

Taking whichever substance gets rid of the discomfort and makes us feel ‘safe’ because it calms the volatile out of control energy feeling. Which is perhaps one of the reasons the decision was made to take the substance in the first place?

The past makes us feel safe too. It drip-feeds us just enough to keep us coming back to it in times of uncertainty. Why? Because the past is fixed, it’s certain, and we fear uncertainty because of the uncomfortable feeling we get from it.

The sly thing about the past though, is that it is the source for feeling out of control, as well as the apparent drug to feel in control. Uncomfortable feelings associated with past traumas, ones we are perhaps unaware of, get triggered and the volatile feeling is dealt out in the present. More on that here.

Instead of observing the feeling and accepting it, we roll up our sleeves to look for why it’s happening (and any reasoning is based on evidence from the past). The bummer is, as our bodies are addicted to the calm of certainty, if we can’t find the answer, we keep looking and looking to find it, which throws us into an anxious episode.

Once we are aware past traumas are trapped energy, which erupts occasionally, we can process them. Through talking, breathwork, and other practices we can release the energy and finally feel it. More on that here. Once we have, when triggered in the present, the energy feeling isn’t so volatile which makes it easier to handle. Then, if we practice not dipping into the honey pot of the past each time we feel vulnerable and instead we accept that the feeling in the present will disperse by itself, we won’t repeat the cycle. It’s then, we’ll finally manage to get clean from the most addictive drug in the world and live in the present moment. It’s a lot easier said than done but, surely, it’s got to be worth the effort…?

