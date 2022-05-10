Is This Ruining Your Chances of Being in a Relationship? [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
how to not let past trauma in a
0:02
relationship affect your current
0:04
relationship or how to deal with it when
0:06
it does
0:08
i mean one of the nice ways of doing
0:10
that is just to
0:11
acknowledge it
0:13
if you’re in a if you’re in a
0:14
relationship that
0:16
where good communication is a thing
0:18
which it will only be a thing if you
0:20
foster it if you cultivate
0:23
a culture in your relationship where
0:25
communication is
0:26
is out in the open and valued
0:29
then you can you can talk about it hey
0:32
you know you were
0:34
i know you were out tonight having a
0:36
good time with your friends
0:38
and
0:38
i’m a little embarrassed because i got
0:41
in my head tonight
0:43
and i got in my head because you didn’t
0:45
text me
0:46
and i’m sure it’s because you were just
0:48
having a really great time and
0:51
you know you were just enjoying catching
0:52
up with your friends but i got in my
0:54
head because you didn’t text me for
0:56
three hours and then when i got in my
0:58
head it
0:59
ignited all this stuff
1:01
from my past of you know jealousy and
1:04
thinking that
1:05
you must be talking to some attractive
1:07
person and flirting and whatever and
1:10
i i’m just telling you because it’s
1:14
i know me and i don’t my typical
1:16
response to something like that is to go
1:18
cold
1:19
and i don’t want you to feel my coldness
1:21
and misread it i just
1:24
tonight kind of it activated that part
1:27
of me that you know i don’t particularly
1:29
like
1:31
that’s a
1:32
most people don’t talk like that um and
1:35
by the way you don’t it’s not that you
1:36
have to use very heady language for any
1:38
of it you can just say oh i made that
1:40
made me feel a bit
1:41
vulnerable i feel a bit
1:43
scared or i felt a bit strange when that
1:45
happened it’s probably nothing but i
1:47
wanted to let you know because i got in
1:48
my head over it even just that idea that
1:50
i got in my head over it and allowing
1:53
someone
1:55
giving someone credit for being able to
1:58
help you
1:59
you know for for being able to soothe
2:01
you which they can’t if you don’t talk
2:05
about it or if you pretend that
2:07
you don’t have any
2:08
stuff
2:09
and and then what happens is you build
2:11
up resentment or fear or it explodes in
2:14
some other way and then someone doesn’t
2:16
know what the hell is going on so i
2:19
think that’s that’s the key is be open
2:21
about it
2:22
avoid
2:24
when you know that something is past
2:26
stuff for you that’s being kind of
2:28
activated by your current relationship
2:31
avoid pointing the finger and making
2:34
them wrong or going on the attack
2:36
express
2:37
what’s going on in your head
2:39
and a nice phrase is rightly or wrongly
2:42
rightly or wrongly
2:44
i got in my head over that and it you
2:46
know and i wanted to just tell you about
2:48
it because i don’t want there to be any
2:50
strange i don’t want it to be any
2:51
strange tension between us
2:53
um
2:54
that rightly or wrongly as a phrase is a
2:56
lovely phrase because it allows them to
2:58
set aside their ego if i say what you
3:01
did tonight was wrong
3:03
then your ego immediately comes out to
3:05
meet me i there’s a there’s a great
3:08
concept that i talk about in some of my
3:10
videos
3:11
which is weapons versus wounds
3:14
when our trauma is activated when
3:16
something from our past gets triggered
3:20
we immediately bring out our favorite
3:21
weapon
3:23
and our favorite weapon might be
3:25
going on the attack our favorite weapon
3:27
might be freezing someone out and going
3:29
cold it might be the silent treatment it
3:32
might be saying something venomous to
3:34
that person so that we can make them
3:36
feel bad and cry and then we feel
3:38
important to them because we know we’ve
3:39
had an effect on them
3:41
there are all these different weapons we
3:42
have the problem is when we’re using a
3:44
weapon someone can’t help our wound
3:48
because they’re too busy defending
3:49
themselves
3:50
from whatever is happening so
3:53
what we have to do is be brave enough to
3:56
set down our weapon and just talk and
3:59
actually communicate
4:01
because then if they’re not if they can
4:02
set their ego aside and they’re not
4:05
defending themselves against our
4:07
favorite weapon
4:09
now they can actually do the job of
4:11
being a healer for our wound it’s so
4:13
true and even just like from the other
4:15
partner’s perspective like creating
4:16
those safe places for people
4:19
to be able to be vulnerable like
4:21
and reciprocating that is so important
4:23
too and it’s a good test of your
4:25
relationship frankly like knowing what
4:28
happens when i set my weapon down
4:30
and and bring a kinder more
4:32
compassionate
4:34
more vulnerable me to the table
4:36
yeah who comes out to meet me
4:39
when i do that is it someone who when i
4:42
put my weapon down they take their best
4:44
shot because they realize we’ve not got
4:46
our guard up
4:48
that’s a problem that’s that’s a sign of
4:50
a really unhealthy relationship or
4:51
partner so kind of in some ways this is
4:56
a much quicker route to knowing
4:58
what you have
5:00
because you only really know what you
5:02
have once you
5:04
set those weapons down and you bring
5:05
yourself to the table people go years in
5:08
a relationship without ever really
5:10
knowing what they have or what that
5:12
relationship can be because they act out
5:14
of fear
5:33
you
