Is This Ruining Your Chances of Being in a Relationship? [Video]

how to not let past trauma in a

relationship affect your current

relationship or how to deal with it when

it does

i mean one of the nice ways of doing

that is just to

acknowledge it

if you’re in a if you’re in a

relationship that

where good communication is a thing

which it will only be a thing if you

foster it if you cultivate

a culture in your relationship where

communication is

is out in the open and valued

then you can you can talk about it hey

you know you were

i know you were out tonight having a

good time with your friends

and

i’m a little embarrassed because i got

in my head tonight

and i got in my head because you didn’t

text me

and i’m sure it’s because you were just

having a really great time and

you know you were just enjoying catching

up with your friends but i got in my

head because you didn’t text me for

three hours and then when i got in my

head it

ignited all this stuff

from my past of you know jealousy and

thinking that

you must be talking to some attractive

person and flirting and whatever and

i i’m just telling you because it’s

i know me and i don’t my typical

response to something like that is to go

cold

and i don’t want you to feel my coldness

and misread it i just

tonight kind of it activated that part

of me that you know i don’t particularly

like

that’s a

most people don’t talk like that um and

by the way you don’t it’s not that you

have to use very heady language for any

of it you can just say oh i made that

made me feel a bit

vulnerable i feel a bit

scared or i felt a bit strange when that

happened it’s probably nothing but i

wanted to let you know because i got in

my head over it even just that idea that

i got in my head over it and allowing

someone

giving someone credit for being able to

help you

you know for for being able to soothe

you which they can’t if you don’t talk

about it or if you pretend that

you don’t have any

stuff

and and then what happens is you build

up resentment or fear or it explodes in

some other way and then someone doesn’t

know what the hell is going on so i

think that’s that’s the key is be open

about it

avoid

when you know that something is past

stuff for you that’s being kind of

activated by your current relationship

avoid pointing the finger and making

them wrong or going on the attack

express

what’s going on in your head

and a nice phrase is rightly or wrongly

rightly or wrongly

i got in my head over that and it you

know and i wanted to just tell you about

it because i don’t want there to be any

strange i don’t want it to be any

strange tension between us

um

that rightly or wrongly as a phrase is a

lovely phrase because it allows them to

set aside their ego if i say what you

did tonight was wrong

then your ego immediately comes out to

meet me i there’s a there’s a great

concept that i talk about in some of my

videos

which is weapons versus wounds

when our trauma is activated when

something from our past gets triggered

we immediately bring out our favorite

weapon

and our favorite weapon might be

going on the attack our favorite weapon

might be freezing someone out and going

cold it might be the silent treatment it

might be saying something venomous to

that person so that we can make them

feel bad and cry and then we feel

important to them because we know we’ve

had an effect on them

there are all these different weapons we

have the problem is when we’re using a

weapon someone can’t help our wound

because they’re too busy defending

themselves

from whatever is happening so

what we have to do is be brave enough to

set down our weapon and just talk and

actually communicate

because then if they’re not if they can

set their ego aside and they’re not

defending themselves against our

favorite weapon

now they can actually do the job of

being a healer for our wound it’s so

true and even just like from the other

partner’s perspective like creating

those safe places for people

to be able to be vulnerable like

and reciprocating that is so important

too and it’s a good test of your

relationship frankly like knowing what

happens when i set my weapon down

and and bring a kinder more

compassionate

more vulnerable me to the table

yeah who comes out to meet me

when i do that is it someone who when i

put my weapon down they take their best

shot because they realize we’ve not got

our guard up

that’s a problem that’s that’s a sign of

a really unhealthy relationship or

partner so kind of in some ways this is

a much quicker route to knowing

what you have

because you only really know what you

have once you

set those weapons down and you bring

yourself to the table people go years in

a relationship without ever really

knowing what they have or what that

relationship can be because they act out

of fear

