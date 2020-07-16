Is Your Career in COVID-19 Siberia? Apply These Copywriting Secrets

Do you want to get your career out of “Covid19 Siberia?” Or, at least start getting your ideas taken seriously by your boss?

Your job was challenging enough but now the world has been turned upside down. Before hard work was enough, but now that just gets you in the game. Becoming a future leader? That takes much, much more. Not since 9-11 has an event changed how we work and communicate to such a degree.

Workers across the country were sent home and put themselves in self-quarantine. If you’re lucky enough to still have a job, then chances are, you are working from home. Now, more than at any other point in history, you’re asked to avoid commuting and physical interaction.

This type of isolation can leave your accomplishments and contributions unnoticed. The result is a giant gaping hole in your career advancement. But there is a silver lining.

Engineering Influence

Imagine having a direct link to the decision-makers in your company. If possible, you’d be able to bypass the noise of the herd to move your ideas to the front of the line, right? Would it be crazy to think that you’d be able to make a persuasive argument for all your proposals?

In the age of lockdowns and COVID-19, email and video conferencing are the new tools of influence. To get noticed and get your ideas approved, you’ve got to have an edge to stand out.

The fundamentals of copywriting can help you get your ideas heard above the noise of the crowd. But, to unlock their power, you need the “special sauce.”

Secrets of Persuasion

To gain influence, what you want is persuasive copywriting to get your ideas acted on. Copywriting is the ability to tap into the nature of human DNA to influence behavior.

Implementing a few key principles of copywriting will help you gain greater support for your contributions. Also, it will separate yourself from the herd of unoriginality taking you from corporate unknown to the go-to guy for actionable ideas.

Tools Of The Trade

You need a few key elements of copywriting to get your emails opened and your presentations to “pop.” These elements of influence will help you draw the kind of positive attention to support your initiatives.

They are:

Invoking curiosity.

Get permission.

Creating a value proposition.

Answering objections in advance.

Invoking Curiosity

The most persuasive email doesn’t do you any good if it’s not opened and read. To help, you’ve got to create a subject title that draws in your supervisor by creating an “open loop”. When the mind presented with an idea but no answer it brings out the need to resolve the source of its agitation.

Open loops create an “itch that needs scratching.” The most common way to engage someone is to ask a question.

Subject titles such as: “Lost?… You see that?… Have a problem?…” are all examples of questions that open loops but also invoke a response.

This compels someone to open your email to find the answer. “Lost about what?… What didn’t I see?… What problem?…” are all common responses when curiosity is invoked. When you have high email open rates, then it gives you the opportunity to…

Get Permission

There is an old saying among salesmen that goes, “Everybody likes to buy, but nobody likes to be sold.” This is exactly the mistake that everybody else in your office does by trying to force their ideas. And, you know what happens? It gets skipped over and forgotten about before it even gets deleted.

Once you’ve got your boss’s attention, then you’ll want to gain their permission to layout your proposal. Again, the best way to gain permission is by structuring a yes/no question before laying it out.

For example: “If I could show you how to gain [fill-in-the-blank] without any more money/effort/time than you are currently, would that be something you’d want to know more about?”

Permission-based inquiries are more well-received because it gives the other person an opportunity to say no. Since the person doesn’t feel he is being forced upon, it makes saying “yes” much easier, making them more open to hearing your proposal. Then, that sets you up for…

Presenting A Value Proposition

A value proposition is what you’ve got to offer in the form of a “currency.” Currency can be many things in business, besides money. More sales, saving time, greater efficiency, saving money, gaining new clients, and more are all examples of proposing value to be gained.

“I can help you make 20% more money in three months with the same marketing budget… I can show you how to increase employee productivity with fewer hours invested and no extra manpower… I can reveal how to reduce your IT costs by 10% with a one-time investment that pays for itself in four months…”

Define what your currency is, how it is gained, and then presenting it by what it costs (in time, energy, money). Once you have it then you have an iron tight value proposition. Then, you have to begin…

Anticipating Objections In Advance

Good copywriting answers objections before they ever get voiced out loud, and you should do it too. The benefit of doing it this way is you stop it from becoming a “thing” and nips it in the bud. If not, someone has to internalize the problem first before releasing it.

To help, use the “Even If” concept.

As an example, say you’ve proposed eliminating paper copies of forms with PDF’s that are saved in the cloud. But your boss seems hesitant about the security of the forms.

“Sir, as I wrap up, I had some hesitation about this idea before presenting it. I don’t know about anyone else, but I am concerned that there might be a risk of losing all that data through hackers or file corruption.

I felt that would be a risk I wouldn’t want to take so I did some more research. Do you know what I found? That our servers do routine backups so that even if they crashed that all data is backed up and easily recovered.

And, even if the files get corrupted, there are secondary backups that are time-dated. That means we can go back to that time when they backed up. Even better, they’re also encrypted for an extra layer of security.”

Now, your boss doesn’t have to dwell on the objection and let it fester because you resolved it in advance. Better you are in tune with your boss’s concerns which can lead him into gaining a deeper trust in your judgment.

Going Forward

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the corporate battlefield in ways that the world has not experienced. However, it doesn’t mean your career has come to a grinding halt, only that you have to adapt and get better.

The secrets to great copywriting can help by giving you a huge advantage by communicating your ideas with influence. And its persuasive power can advance your ideas elevating you up the corporate ladder.

