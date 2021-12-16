Is Your Child Failing? It Could Be Partly Your Fault

And I’m in hell.

Why?

Actually, I went there on purpose, and I do so almost daily.

Each time, I journey down into that fiery furnace hoping a struggling student will grab my hand and say “yes” when I ask them to head towards the light.

Some I can save. Most I can’t.

And if you’re a parent of one of these struggling children, this twenty-four-year veteran teacher is asking you for a favor.

I’m asking you to venture down into the underworld with me. Because maybe your child won’t take my hand, but they just might grab yours.

The truth is my powers as a teacher to help your child academically are limited. But your powers as a parent are immeasurable.

So here’s how to use them.

Make your child’s academics a priority.

Ugly truth.

I can’t make your child pass.

I can (and do) ask them to change seats when they sit next to their buddy and get distracted. I can (and do) move them to the front of the class so they’ll focus. Sometimes I even sit them next to me, so I’m better able to monitor what they’re doing.

And yet, my tactics are often fruitless.

I have twenty children in my classroom at once, and I’m simply unable to stand over one child and make sure they do what they need to do in class.

But the truth is you can (and must) do this for your child if you want them to have a stable, prosperous future.

You have to help me make them do the work.

And depending on your child’s situation, this may be a monumental task.

And I so sympathize.

During virtual learning, my daughter’s grades, almost always “A’s,” dropped to near failing because she was home alone with no one to make her pay attention or do the work.

What did I do?

I spent two hours almost every night making her complete the eight hours of science, math, and English she should’ve done during the day.

She groaned. She cried. She argued. Sometimes, she flat out refused to work.

And I promised her she would sit there with me until she changed her mind.

To help make her decision easier, I took that damn phone away and vowed not to give it back until she completed her assignments.

I’m sure the whole experience sucked for her, but the truth is it sucked much more for me.

Every day I came home exhausted, dreading this mother-daughter tug of war.

But I made it happen. She passed. Not with all the “A’s” I used to see, but she made it through.

And I don’t say these things to brag. I say these things to make sure you understand sometimes this is what has to happen to keep your child’s head above water in school.

And yes, maybe you think I’m a “helicopter” parent. But sometimes, flying your helicopter is the only thing that will get your child to work.

So do what it takes. Show them failure is not an option.

Get them a tutor if you can’t help them.

If you can’t pay a tutor, sit them down and make them watch YouTube videos or go to websites on topics the class is studying.

Don’t let them go to their room when they promise you they’ll do the work there. Instead, sit them at the kitchen table. No television and no phone. And let them know you’ll help if they need it.

Show them support but also show them who’s boss at the same time.

Eventually, they’ll figure out it’s just easier to listen and do the work in class.

If not, repeat the kitchen table, no phone, no getting up till it’s done routine.

This is your child’s education — your child’s future.

Don’t accept no for an answer.

Harass your child’s teacher.

I’m overjoyed when I have a failing student’s parent email me twice a week about their child’s progress.

Yes, it’s a pain in the neck to have yet another message in my inbox. Still, the fact a parent is so supportive of their child and me is worth the extra time I spend responding to their emails.

My own school system (and many others) also have ways you can have twenty-four-hour online access to all your child’s grades and assignments. Call the school and see if they have this ability. I’m almost positive they will. All it usually requires is proof of identification and setting up a username and password for the site.

And if your child’s school doesn’t have this ability, keep in frequent contact with their teacher. If talking to them is the only way to figure out exactly what’s going with your child’s grades, then call. Or email. Or schedule a visit. Or request a progress report every week.

Educators can easily give you this information, but once again, we can’t always make your child do the work.

And it may be painful, but you can get them to do it.

You just need to know what their work is, where their weaknesses lie, and what resources are there to help you help your child.

Determine if your child’s problem is more psychological than academic.

I recently attended a parent conference for a child failing all his classes. The mother was in tears. When the other teachers and I asked what we could do to help, she gave us background information on her child’s home life.

She stated her husband and she went through an ugly divorce, and her son was having a hard time adjusting. She said he was constantly angry and maybe even clinically depressed.

And if you notice your child struggling emotionally, it’s likely their academics won’t improve until these struggles are addressed.

So talk to your child about their feelings. Ask them to tell you what’s wrong, and then brainstorm ways to overcome their stressors or worries.

You may want to find a therapist or psychologist to talk to your child. When my own child was fighting depression, I hired a therapist to speak with her once a week. After only a short time, her attitude and motivation greatly improved.

And maybe it’s wasn’t her therapy appointments that made all the difference, but I can tell you this. She looked forward to those meetings (and still does). She likes having a non-biased person to talk to who will give her advice on coping with her secret struggles. She even talks at times about her therapist’s recommendations on dealing with her problems.

Most counties have free counseling services if you don’t have the money for therapy. At the very least, have your child talk to their school counselor once or twice a week just so they can have a sounding board besides you.

When it comes to your child’s choices at school, the heart often rules the head. And repairing your child’s damaged psyche just may make all the difference.

Oh, and one last thing.

If your child is so deeply troubled that you fear for their safety, screw the grades. Take care of them. And do it now.

Take the phone away.

If I had it my way, schools would frisk students for phones and earbuds every day and confiscate them before they even walked through the school doors.

These devices are crack cocaine to today’s youth (my daughter included), and it’s hard to get children to learn when they’re high on Instagram.

When I’m in the classroom, dealing with these phones is like a game of Whack a Mole. A phone pops up, so I scold a child and tell them to put it away. Then another one rears its ugly head somewhere else in the classroom. And when a student pulls out a phone repeatedly, I take it.

You can imagine the amazingly filthy words I hear when I take this precious object, but you’d also be amazed at how much more attention they pay after their toy is taken away.

My advice?

If your child’s grades are low, look at them, open your hand, and demand that they hand over their seven hundred dollar entertainment system.

This one small action could literally save your child’s education.

However, I warn you.

Be prepared for screaming, crying, and slamming doors when the phone switches from their hand to yours.

But I promise you, I give you my word as a teacher, that ninety-five percent of the time your child’s grades will improve if you do this.

The bottom line:

Author Brian Herbert states:

“The capacity to learn is a gift; the ability to learn is a skill; the willingness to learn is a choice.”

And if your child isn’t willing to do what they need to do to succeed in school, you have to be willing to help them.

Take this final tip from an educator who knows what she’s talking about.

Listen to your child’s teachers. Listen to your child’s eyes, face, and body for signs there’s more going on than a problem solving quadratic equations.

Let them know you love them and want the best for them.

Then play hardball if you have to.

—

