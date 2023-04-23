Is Your Relationship Built to Last? 3 Key Details to Check

Marriage is important to each of us because who we choose to enter into marriage with determines what kind of life we will live, whether it be comfortable, repressed, or anxious. Therefore, when the topic of marriage is presented to us, we all become nervous, fearing that we may make a wrong or regretful decision if we are not careful.

But when it comes to marriage, we are all first-timers, so how can we judge whether the other person is suitable or the correct answer? According to my senior, if you have been in the following three states throughout your past interactions, then congratulations, there is a high probability that the other person is your Mr. Right.

01. Comfortable and Relaxed

What’s a good state of being together? In my opinion, it’s probably:

You can speak freely at any time, and the other person listens attentively with their hands supporting their chin;

You don’t have to deliberately look for topics of conversation, even if you sit together without talking, you won’t feel awkward;

You can always be yourself, and he loves your free and easy appearance;

You can hold hands and take a walk in the community, and dream of a beautiful future together.

…

Love emphasizes “nervousness and excitement”, while living together is exactly the opposite, emphasizing “comfortable and relaxed”. A good partner is someone who can taste a little bit of sweetness in the plain white water of everyday life, occasionally a little sour, and finally a little aftertaste.

Therefore, if someone’s company makes you feel calm and relaxed, then he is likely to be your suitable partner. When you meet such a person, you must cherish it.

02. Growing Together

Marriage is not the end of love, but the beginning of a relationship between two people. Learning to maintain good interactions with each other is a lifelong lesson for all of us.

Because life for two people cannot always be full of laughter and joy, occasional anger and arguments can arise. Learning and accumulating the appropriate methods and techniques to cleverly resolve these awkward situations is essential. When we have enough experience, we will no longer be afraid of the storms that may come between us.

One of my favorite things to say to my partner is: encountering problems is not scary, but having a mindset of avoiding problems is scary.

In fact, whether it is in marriage or in our approach to life and work, we need to maintain a growth mindset at all times. We must believe that there is a way out for everything and not be afraid. By staying calm and finding solutions, things can gradually improve and develop in a positive direction.

By maintaining a growth mindset to face life, life will also reward us with songs.

03. Accepting Everything

When we talk about our partners with our best friends, we often use the following rhetoric:

“He’s pretty tall, but he has pimples on his face and isn’t very good-looking;

He’s pretty thoughtful, but sometimes he’s too clingy;

He’s very ambitious, but he has a quick temper;

He has a good personality, but he can be a bit taciturn;

……”

We always want to only accept the good side of our partner and erase their bad side, but how is that possible? It’s the combination of their good and bad sides that make up the complete person they are. When you try to erase their bad side, you are also throwing away the whole person.

Therefore, if you love him, please love his strengths and weaknesses without discrimination.

Because that is the real and complete him. When you try to accept his flaws, you will find that he is also doing the same.

In conclusion, If you frequently experience the three states mentioned in your romantic relationship, congratulations, you are having a high-quality love affair.

Good love is like this:

When you notice that you are becoming more and more beautiful in the mirror;

When you find yourself unconsciously smiling every morning;

When you find yourself becoming more and more excellent at work;

When you find your personality becoming more and more cheerful;

When you find that every day is full of happiness and joy for you.

If you are experiencing these moments, then please take his hand and tell him, “Let’s get married.”

I hope you can also meet that perfect and suitable someone~

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Yuriy Bogdanov on Unsplash