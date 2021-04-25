Is Your Wife Worth Ten Minutes of Your Day?

This question was raised during a conversation I was having with Joe and Helen Hesketh. A wonderful couple who has been married 66 years and counting. (A record few of us will near, let alone match.) And there is a specific and important way this question needs to show up in your marriage.

As part of the research for my new book about becoming a hero husband, Joe volunteered to share their story one more time. Information they have shared on Oprah and with other national media. I was so honored they took the time to relate it again with me.

You might hear the number of years they’ve been married and think they couldn’t possibly have had any trouble. That they must be so special. Well, yes and no.

They did get married in a time when divorce was difficult to get. But they did hit a pretty rocky patch at a time when ending a marriage was becoming relatively easy.

In fact, it was more than just a patch. Joe traveled for his work and Helen was a stay-at-home mom for their eight children. He wasn’t around much as he saw his main job as being a good provider for his growing family. Helen was lonely and felt isolated. When she got frustrated, she would go outside and walk around the house. She had no where else to go. She shared that if she had, she just might have left him.

Like many wives, she asked Joe to go with her to get help for the marriage. And, like many husbands, he didn’t think it was necessary to involve strangers in their lives. He relented when there was an opportunity to go to a Marriage Encounter. It was supposed to be a weekend away in the mountains and he thought it sounded “sexy” so why not.

Turns out the location had to change but, Joe, being a man of his word, went anyway. It changed their marriage for better and forever. They talked about things they had never really talked about and were able to reset their priorities.

One of the exercises they were given was to write a love letter to each other. One page in a notebook. It was to start with a prayer or meditation and then a brief recap of the day. Then they were to write about what they find special about the other today, then have a topic about something—belief, sex, possessions, what’s going in their lives, etc., then get into how they each feel about it. Real feeling words—not attitudes or judgments.

There was a challenge at the encounter to see who could keep doing this the longest. Helen and Joe eventually won that challenge. They have written a love letter to each other every day for the past 47 years and counting.

Ten minutes of writing and ten minutes of talking. Every day. That’s it.

Joe was reminded at the retreat that If he didn’t have time to write to Helen tonight, he had to stick a note on her pillow that says, “I’m sorry, I didn’t have ten minutes for you today.”

Is that what you would have to say to your wife today? That you don’t have ten minutes for her and your marriage? My challenge to you is to find that time today, tomorrow, and so on.

If you want to know more about how to make your marriage better, get in touch and I’ll share what works.

