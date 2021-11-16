It May Not Be Racist, but It Sure Feels That Way!

Everything a person experiences that makes them uncomfortable isn’t racist. The truth is you most often don’t know what’s in someone’s mind or why they did a particular thing. The question as to whether something is racist or not comes to mind, but you don’t often get the answer. You place that incident in a compartment, waiting for more evidence that will help form a conclusion. You wonder whether you just experienced racism, but you’re not sure.

I get accused of trying to make everything about race. Among the things I write about is American history, where it’s impossible to avoid race. America invented race after Black and white indentured servants, and some Black enslaved people joined forces with Nathaniel Bacon and burned down Jamestown, Virginia, in 1676. It was as much of a class thing as a race thing because the fear of whites and Blacks joining forces was too much, so America created a new caste system that still exists in the minds of far too many.

Besides Bacon’s Rebellion, the other event that influenced white people’s feelings about Black people was the Haitian Revolution, fought from 1791–1804. Plantation owners learned to fear not only the abstract thought of a runaway or someone that dared fight back rather than submit to the lash. They feared being killed in their sleep by the loyal house servant or mistress whom he’d convinced that his forcible rape was somehow consented to and even desired.

But it’s not the big things I am writing of today. It’s the everyday slights, compounded over a week, month, and lifetime until that compartment you put them in is too full to contain them. It’s worse for women who have to put up with the questions of sexism and misogyny (yes, there’s a difference). Before I digress, let me focus on the daily events that make you go; hmmm, was that racist?

Yesterday, my wife was experiencing some symptoms of a head and chest cold along with labored breathing. With the threat of COVID-19 looming over every cough and sneeze these days, we went to a critical care facility run by a religious institution. I get that medical facilities are under stress related to COVID-19, particularly in Florida, where the governor puts his Presidential hopes above saving lives. We were told there would be a three-hour wait to be seen. We live about ten minutes away, and I asked if we could get a call about fifteen minutes in advance to come back as opposed to waiting in the lobby area? We were told no; if we weren’t there when we were called, we would lose our spot in line. We decided the emergency room would likely be worse and found no success making an appointment elsewhere. We took a seat and waited for my wife to be seen.

What message were they sending, whether intentional or not?

After a while, we noticed the artwork in the waiting room and the nearby children’s play area. The mural featuring the white, blue-eyed Jesus was one thing. There were posters of white medical professionals and paintings featuring white people with no diversity in sight throughout the room. What message were they sending, whether intentional or not? Just then, an elderly white man walked in, was told of the lengthy wait, and he started to leave. He changed his mind and decided to stay. The same person who wouldn’t call us to return told him she would call him in advance to get back in time for his appointment. I can think of a reason or two why that courtesy was extended to him without him asking, while denied to us even though we did inquire. Racism certainly can’t be excluded. BTW, my wife didn’t have COVID-19; the culprit was acute bronchitis in this case.

Last week we were in San Francisco on our honeymoon. One of our excursions was to Chinatown, where we saw a shop offering free samples of tea. We went in and sampled a couple of teas. My wife had some questions about the medical qualities of some of the teas and got a brusque answer. A couple of white women came in and asked a similar question and got a lecture on which teas performed what functions. They didn’t buy anything while we had purchased tea to take home. Racist?

It’s not an exaggeration to say that I experience something that might be racist almost every day.

I went into a grocery store whose stated objective is to provide “Premier Customer Service.” If the store doesn’t have a sales item, you are to receive a rain check to get the sale price when it comes in. If an item is mispriced, you can get it free. If a department is out of an item made in the store, they will make one fresh for you. I went to the deli where this store carries a chicken sandwich with bacon and cheese that I enjoy. They didn’t have any on hand, and I asked the clerk if he could make one? He said, “I can, but it will take an hour.” Nobody was in line, my experience of ordering the same item previously told me it actually takes about five minutes. He was hoping I would say no because he didn’t feel like making the sandwich. Was it racism or just laziness?

It’s not an exaggeration to say that I experience something that might be racist almost every day. Some are more blatant than others; I get called racist names on social media, especially from those hiding behind their anonymity. Questionable looks, being followed while shopping, rudeness from a clerk. I have people trying to shove racist versions of history down my throat (that doesn’t usually work out well). I encounter enough real racism that I don’t have the energy to deal with all the questionable racism that may or may not be, so I put it in the box.

I really don’t go out looking for racism. I readily recognize contradictions in the way people are treated in a manner that makes ruling it out impossible. My suggestion of the day is that we all treat each other the same. Life is too short to do otherwise.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

