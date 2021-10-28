It Took 25 Years To Get My College Degree

I skipped the second grade and so was then always young for my year, and started college at the University of Chicago when I was 17 years old. Not legally an adult, I was across the country from my home in the San Francisco Bay Area, to begin The Odyssey that would intermittently span the next three decades, two millennia, four universities, and three states.

I was a prodigy as a kid. Given the freedom to work at my own pace, I finished all of the elementary school curriculum math by the time I was 8 years old. During the subsequent math hours, teachers would then have me tutor other students, or walk by myself throughout the corridors, over to the kindergarten classes to read to them.

When I was 11, in my last year of elementary school, I was part of a special program of three students to be bussed to the nearby junior high school, where we took Pre-Algebra with the advanced older students.

The neurocognitive aptitude of my brain; photographic capabilities of memorizing pages of material at a glance; and abilities to be wired, at one point in my finance career, to have two different conversations loaded into the earpieces on the right and left sides, while managing live production financial advice events, came with certain costs.

What we now term highly sensitive persons include characteristics that are very helpful in my intuitive spiritual work as a psychic and bridge with ancestors and loved ones.

It is and was this ability to see across the realms and worlds; to have had many of my past life memories intact from birth; to be able to make the connections across history, even as I was learning it “anew” as a child, that contributed to my academic successes.

But until I learned to control that access, well into adulthood, I was haunted by “too much information” of visions and information that could just as easily be mirthful as tragic. As joyful as it was to “meet” many of my friends’ children in my dreams years before they were born on this timeline, I likewise knew when deaths were coming or had already occurred, but loved ones were not yet aware.

As with all psychic information that anyone receives, we have karmic responsibility to do no harm, and to make sure that whatever we relay is of the highest caliber love and compassion.

When someone is excited about something or someone, and you have already seen their death, there is a time and place to hold information.

In these cases, we must trust that people will learn of what they need to at the right time. And we will know when it is our time to be present and to love them through the mourning process.

All of this is to say that although I’d long wished that throughout my life, the ability to see and process vast quantities of information equated smooth sailing in life, that same overload of information can make life at the 3D human level difficult. It’s quite like trying to operate a new OS on old hardware.

As much as I’d academically thrived in my public school education up until that moment I landed in Chicago, the elite oftentimes private school world-class training many of my peers had received showed me immediately how woefully unprepared I was.

It didn’t help that I’d showed up on day 1 knowing I only had enough money to get me through my junior year.

I had started working three jobs when I was 10 years old, and worked two jobs all through high school, so that I could save money for college. Even with working in UChicago alumni fundraising four days a week; receiving need-based financial aid; taking out a federal student loan; and accepting help from my immigrant parents whenever they could afford it, I had calculated and knew that a difficult day would come.

The University of Chicago had been my first choice college since I was 9 years old. I’d read a U.S. News & World Report about the top universities in the United States. It jumped out for many reasons, many of which still continue to be revealed, and my inner child heart was set.

As the money wound down my junior year and options, back in the 1990s, were slim, I left school for the first, though not the last, time.

It was one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made.

It was the first time I’d felt like I’d failed. Not academically, but in life.

At 20 years old, without a college degree, and with debt for the first time, I began years that felt simultaneously lost and free. I worked retail jobs; I created art, focusing on shooting landscape photography that would turn into many exhibits over the ensuing years. I delved into my spirituality, into all aspects of life where the college degree wasn’t required.

At 22, when many of my peers were graduating, I thankfully started getting jobs where college degrees are usually required. Fortuitously, it was the 1990s in San Francisco, when the first tech boom was happening. The job market was hot. There were more lucrative jobs available than people to fill them, it seemed. And doors opened.

All of my employers knew I had this unfinished business in my own life, and some hired me on the condition that I’d also be working toward my degree part time while working full time.

I had started at the University of Chicago in the 1990s. By the time I reached out to open the vault and find out where I was in credits and what my options were for finishing my English Language & Literature degree, it was the early 2000s.

That was a different time from now — where so much is remote — and all learning at the time was required to be in person, on campus, in Chicago. Costs have steadily climbed during the years, from $30,000 per year at UChicago when I was originally there, to the present cost of $50,000 per year.

Moving back to Chicago without a job and paying the onsite fees would have been cost prohibitive (again). So I spent months and years in back and forth with the administration, finally getting special exceptions and accommodations to be able to take classes in California, and to send the credits to UChicago.

To protect their academic integrity and reputation, UChicago said, they would only accept credits from Stanford or UC Berkeley, and I had to get As or Bs. I looked into officially transferring to Berkeley in case that would expedite my degree, now termed by me as The Odyssey.

UC Berkeley administrators were kind and empathetic when explaining that the academic systems from UChicago’s quarterly private out-of-state system to Berkeley’s public in-state semester system didn’t talk to each other smoothly. By their calculations, I would have lost a year’s worth of credits, effectively putting me at end of sophomore year instead of end of junior year. It wasn’t a viable option and so I went full steam ahead with the UChicago transfer credit plan, laborious though the negotiations were every new semester.

UC Berkeley’s classes were also the most affordable of the options, relatively speaking, and so I began commuting there twice a week after work. I didn’t have a car and so took public transportation, a roundtrip of 4 hours for each day of classes, via buses and the BART trains.

This went on for five years until I only had four classes left. The University of Chicago remaining credits were very specific and esoteric by that point. One requirement I needed to fulfill was “British Literature 1700–1900.” There was actually a class at Berkeley that met that requirement but it was only in the morning.

I was working in finance in San Francisco full time, and on the rigorous stock market schedule. All work was onsite in person and facetime, lowercase, was paramount. All of our work was timed to the minute and I was on strict editing deadlines and turnaround.

I didn’t even ask if it was a possibility for me to get a scheduling exception. I thought for sure that would lead to getting dinged on performance and losing my job, which I couldn’t afford to do.

And so I left school again, tabling it for more than a decade.

While I was steadily with one company for more than a decade, that I hadn’t finished my college degree was long forgotten.

But when I switched directions to more humanitarian and creative work, and was looking on my own again, the job search landscape had markedly changed, and it was no longer humans reading cover letters for bright minds. It was computer programs looking for keyword matches in resumes and job descriptions, and auto elimination criteria based on checkboxes.

My heart sank every time I had to check the box “high school degree” for “highest degree earned.” I was only somewhat relieved when there was even an option for “some college.”

My resume and work history were extensive and solid, but those automated parameters severely limited what that next chapter was going to look like.

After much soul searching, I reached out to the University of Chicago again to open the vault on my records. This was in 2015. It had been so long, and they were so surprised to hear from me, that they said the “old paper records were stored offsite” and it would take them several months to manually unearth them; for someone to have to read through what the old requirements were; for them to have to manually calculate all of that against the current requirements; and to get back to me.

Persistence and patience were the only way through.

As I’d moved to Los Angeles by that point, I asked which universities would be acceptable to UChicago. They said UCLA and so when the approvals started, I began classes part time while working full time, and did one last year of in-person classes on campus.

In my early 40s by that point, I actually enjoyed that round the most. Part of it was the beautiful LA campus and weather. During those long strolls across campus, with the tall trees, and the beautiful grassy green knolls, after all of those decades, it felt like a victory lap.

I’d finished my years at UC Berkeley and UCLA with straight As. In one of my last classes at UCLA while taking Psychology, in 2017, I finished with 103%. Still a giant geek at heart, I did all of the extra credit options, including writing an extra final research paper.

It is with relief and a gentle smile of pride, that I can now check “College or University” for highest degree earned.

I still dream about grad school and earning a Master’s degree. With online programs and global access, that actually feels a million times more doable than the in-person, onsite Odyssey of my BA.

The old systems are crumbling. What used to be plodding progress, where doors and gates were manually opened or held shut, is now the quantum field, where everything is possible in an instant.

This is the digital age. It’s the Age of Aquarius of egalitarianism, equality and technology. The old rules, made by a few, no longer apply, as the New Earth is co-created by the many.

It’s time to let go of the old fears, and old feelings of shame, for what we believed we were supposed to be.

For in the quantum, you are creating your experience of life and managing your own frequency with your consciousness.

When each person is aware of this and proud of all that they are, and not ashamed of what they are not, then they, and we all, can soar in our highest potentials, in our personal Ultimate Timelines.

As for that fourth school? I hightailed it to the rainforest at Evergreen State College, in Olympia, Washington, for a week in the late 1990s before feeling again like I couldn’t be in school.

I flew up the west coast to Alaska and trekked on the glaciers, marveled at the icebergs, and imbibed the vastness and beauty of our magnificent earth.

As I’ve traveled the world since, visiting all seven continents, including glaciers in Antarctica, Iceland, and Patagonia, I keep that sense of wonder and reverence in my heart.

Our earth is one of the most magnificent lights in our universes and multiverses. I am lucky to call her home, to feel ease and peace in my heart, to breathe the fresh air, and bask in the warm sunshine.

I wish the same for you all.

~ Leah Lau is a Lightworker who writes about Spirituality and Love www.leahlau.com

—

This post was previously published on Equality Includes You.

