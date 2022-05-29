It Was Time and Other Excuses to Get Married

When I met my husband at twenty-seven, I had become more practical. I didn’t want silly romance; I needed a dependable guy.

I had to settle down. All my friends and relatives were getting married. The pressure from seeing my brother and cousins marry was ratcheting up the stakes. The “just pick a guy” and stick with him mantra was relentless.

“You are leading again,” my husband growled while trying to do the steps at our obligatory dance lessons pre-wedding.

“I can’t dance with you!” he said.

“If you would lead, I would follow,” I retorted.

We were terrible dancers and worse partners.

I could tell the dance instructor felt sorry for me and intervened when we pushed and pulled each other on the dance floor.

“Could you try it like this?” she said to both of us, showing a warm embrace.

“I guess,” I said.

“No,” said my fiancé. “I can’t do that.”

We couldn’t get the pacing right. The simple box step was lopsided. He led and I resisted. We were stiff and uneasy.

She grimaced, seeing our interactions as a couple.

“Are you sure you’re doing the right thing here? Do you want to marry this guy?” she asked as she pulled me aside out of range of my fiancé.

I tuned the teacher out — I wasn’t ready to hear it. But the signs were already there.

My future husband was overbearing and difficult but could also be charming and sweet. My parents tried to sway me.

“You’ll meet other men” and “You have plenty of time” and “Think about this, you are both very different.” So, I tried to convince myself and my family that this was what I wanted.

“You don’t know him!” I exclaimed.

They didn’t want me to marry him. Anyone else, not him. “I don’t know…” they trailed. “He seems very cold. You need something more.”

“He’s nice underneath all that,” I promised.

Was he? Really?

I had already started to have reservations. Nothing was easy between us. We fought over wedding plans incessantly.

What was I doing? Was I really sure?

My parents spent tens of thousands of dollars for a party while my future husband questioned each expenditure. At the wedding venue, we sampled hor oeuvres.

“Why do we need brie for the cocktail hour?” he asked. “There’s way too much food already.”

“Food for us is like liquor for you,” I responded. “Never enough.” And, I added, “Why do you care if it’s not coming out of your pocket?”

“Because this will be a charade.”

I couldn’t understand it.

Little did I know it would be a charade no matter what.

—

