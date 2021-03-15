It’s 2021! Throw a Big Gay Baby Shower – Make it Lit

Baby showers are the most groan-inducing, eye-rolling events on anyone’s calendar. They’re the white wine spritzers of social events, but often without even the wine. Frilly experiences where awkwardness runs high, people feel absurd playing stupid games, and the squealing hits high decibels.

Let’s change that, shall we?

Let’s throw a big gay baby shower an event everyone wants to attend.

Baby showers are a very specific tradition that exploded in popularity during the 40’s and 50’s with the baby boom generation. They were meant to help very young parents get over the hurdles of having to buy All. The. Things. for the little (expensive) bundle of joy preparing to ruin enhance their lives.

A shot of a marquee decorated with balloons at a baby shower. Some of the balloons spell out ‘Baby’.

But unless it’s your very first baby shower and you’re 24 years old, most everyone wants to avoid these events.

And since gay men aren’t normally having children (planned or otherwise) in their early 20’s, their parenting path tends to be a bit more planned.

So do we need to throw a big gay baby shower? Probably not.

But do we want to throw a big gay baby shower party for the hell of it? Hells yes.

And should we go ahead and cash in on our friends’ generosity and get free shit in the process? Hells-to-the-yassss.

But does it need to be the just-past-virginal, pastel party with balloons and tons of baby breath?

Hells no.

Let’s upgrade a baby shower for the gay set, shall we?

Words HELLO BABY made of golden foil on wooden background. Baby shower, birthday party celebrating decoration. And throw a big gay baby shower.

So, yeah – throw a big gay baby shower should be a truly fun affair. Forget tradition and make it your own. No reason not to make yours a celebration of love and joy and…truly lit.

