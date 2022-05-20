It’s About Time Big Oil Was Held to Account

The U.S. Congress is summoning executives of big oil companies such as BP, Chevron, Exxon, Shell and others to testify on October 28 about their decades-long misinformation campaigns about the climate emergency.

The process is modeled after the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement, which in the 1990s succeeded in holding the big tobacco companies accountable for the misinformation they had helped create denying the harmful effects of tobacco, forcing them to settle for large settlements. As a result of this and similar lawsuits, Big Tobacco found it harder to advertise or sponsor events, and began to be seen as a product that was clearly harmful to health, leading to significant reductions in its consumption globally.

The big oil companies have known about the implications and harmful effects of their product on the climate for more than half a century, and consciously dedicated themselves to hiding it and spreading false information, rewarding politicians who opposed environmental legislation, lying about alternatives such as electric vehicles, using social networks to discredit the evidence of the climate emergency, making us believe that it was the users who were responsible for the problem, and using basically the same techniques pioneered by the tobacco industry. While the scientific evidence about the seriousness of the climate emergency was coming to light, the oil companies dedicated themselves to creating an agenda in which they pretended to take measures, but in reality were trying to increase output, concerned only with maximizing their profits, while spreading lies about the use of the hydrogen they produced or about carbon dioxide capture to continue justifying the extraction of oil.

Is this the beginning of the end of the oil era? Unfortunately, it is still a long way off. Today’s world still depends on oil, and eliminating it is still impossible if we do not want to create a cataclysm. But holding oil companies accountable for their lies and the disasters we are now experiencing as a result of them makes perfect sense, as does quantifying and understanding how much oil has to necessarily stay in the ground if we are to comply with the Paris agreements and try to avoid the worst effects of global overheating.

No, we cannot get rid of oil overnight… but business as usual and doing nothing is not the solution either. It is essential to develop plans to make oil obsolete within less than three decades, forcing all those involved to make changes to their agenda and, above all, to start doing so immediately, instead of simply waiting until the last moment.

I have written it many times: the oil industry is behaving exactly as the tobacco companies did in the last century, and they must be held accountable for the damage they have done. Let’s hope that the movement that starts next October 28th is the beginning of a really significant change in this regard.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Photo credit: Shutterstock