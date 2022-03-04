It’s Always a Good Time To Appreciate Your Partner and Float Back To Love

They never have time.
Yet, they did when the relationship first began. But. What if it is your turn to appreciate your person? Make them feel special. Plan a date. Start a conversation.
What if love wasn’t a burden? Or struggle in the lighter times because two people tried to keep loving each other.
Do you want to choose someone because you come home to them?
Or do you want to choose them because you care to make them smile?
Here’s how you can keep appreciating your partner, so they continue to spark joy.
. . .
We float to where we don’t belong.
Have you watched the Tinder Swindler? What blew me away first was his ability to throw love bombs and impress his dates. Imagine someone spending that much money, time, and effort to make you feel special. In the traditional sense of love, wining, dining, plus you and them alone on exquisite dates.
Most people don’t try hard to make you feel something.
A few dates before another dulls the feeling of the new ones. Plus, multiply your doubts.
It’s the love bombing, attention, and care, new people, show that has us drift to a place there is no love. Only lust and where betray awaits. We move to people who don’t mean us well because we want those fresh love feelings.
Learn to appreciate mature love.
Start noticing your partner again by saying — thank you.
Thank you for breakfast. Thank you for paying the water bill. Dates are great. You know what else is great (even though it feels ordinary)? Someone caring you are fed, got to work safe, and came back home healthy.
. . .
Acknowledge your bias.
I’ll acknowledge mine. Whenever I don’t want to do something, it becomes my partner’s responsibility. He’s lazy. Even unreasonable if he wants us to take turns or copies my behavior.
Once I noticed this, I realized. The quality I hate most about myself is the detail I dislike most about my partner. I will leave dishes in the sink to soak, yet I get upset when he does it.
What do you dislike about yourself? Your parents? Your past?
Are you projecting those unresolved emotions onto your partner?
Cheaters think everyone is flirting with their romantic companion. Controlling, obsessive spouses believe their other half is hiding stuff from them.
It is a usual therapy session activity.
Focus on why your partner upsets you. Reflect on your behavior. You might realize you do something worse or similar. Notice you are projecting your emotions. Gradually refocus on your partner in your different light, float back to love.
. . .
Redirect intrusive thoughts.
When the vibe in your relationship changes, you can get doubts.
It’s a form of relationship obsessive-compulsive disorder (R-OCD). You can let these fears inevitably end your union because your emotions are correct. You could also use them as a reason to reconnect.
A breakup is near. → I could try to bridge the distance.
I think I will hurt them.→ What old habits are tempting me again?
They don’t love me. → I can work to romance my significant other too.
You can interpret your feelings in two ways — positive or negative.
If you choose the positive, you may relearn to love the person who has always been there. And if you break up, it’s comforting to know you tried, which eases the regret of moving on.
. . .
Open your mind to this controversial possibility.
People in relationships have high expectations of their partners about the truth. What do you label as lying?
Be honest with yourself.
You expect them to stop being a mysterious person and reveal parts of themselves to you, a stranger. Or it’s a lie of omission.
Embarrassment helps humans hide the parts of their life not socially acceptable. Hoping you like them without that one truth makes them decide what to share.
Will you appreciate learning about this after dates? Kisses? Sex?
Nope.
Why not? Build trust because someone told you the truth before you found out another way. Be nice. Open your mind to the possibility that nobody’s trying to trap you in a relationship. Most individuals are working on accepting those parts of themselves. While they also try to get to know you.
Think about the other person’s emotional struggle. Appreciate that they told you before your relationship becomes official.
. . .
Be the cheesy couple.
Be the ones who don’t wait until they need a grand gesture to fix things.
Say thank you. Share your day during ads without being prompted. Send a text stating you’re heading into traffic and can’t talk now. Acknowledge your partner’s busyness and come back. Prank (be silly) and laugh with each other.
Appreciation seems like a mighty challenge.
It’s more of a pebble that ripples as it bounces across the water’s surface. Do the small things. Many only take a second.
Appreciate your person before you see someone else do it.
—
This post was previously published on Hello, Love.
***
From The Good Men Project on Medium
|What Does Being in Love and Loving Someone Really Mean?
|My 9-Year-Old Accidentally Explained Why His Mom Divorced Me
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|The Internal Struggle Men Battle in Silence
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Unsplash