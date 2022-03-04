It’s Always a Good Time To Appreciate Your Partner and Float Back To Love

Friends break up, friends get married

Strangers get born, strangers get buried

Trends change, rumors fly through new skies

But I’m right where you left me — Right where you left me by Taylor Swift

They never have time.

Yet, they did when the relationship first began. But. What if it is your turn to appreciate your person? Make them feel special. Plan a date. Start a conversation.

What if love wasn’t a burden? Or struggle in the lighter times because two people tried to keep loving each other.

Do you want to choose someone because you come home to them?

Or do you want to choose them because you care to make them smile?

Here’s how you can keep appreciating your partner, so they continue to spark joy.

. . .

We float to where we don’t belong.

Have you watched the Tinder Swindler? What blew me away first was his ability to throw love bombs and impress his dates. Imagine someone spending that much money, time, and effort to make you feel special. In the traditional sense of love, wining, dining, plus you and them alone on exquisite dates.

Most people don’t try hard to make you feel something.

A few dates before another dulls the feeling of the new ones. Plus, multiply your doubts.

It’s the love bombing, attention, and care, new people, show that has us drift to a place there is no love. Only lust and where betray awaits. We move to people who don’t mean us well because we want those fresh love feelings.

Learn to appreciate mature love.

Start noticing your partner again by saying — thank you.

Thank you for breakfast. Thank you for paying the water bill. Dates are great. You know what else is great (even though it feels ordinary)? Someone caring you are fed, got to work safe, and came back home healthy.

. . .

Acknowledge your bias.

Humans are poor examiners, subject to superstition, bias, prejudice, and a profound tendency to see what they want to see rather than what is really there. — Scott Peck

I’ll acknowledge mine. Whenever I don’t want to do something, it becomes my partner’s responsibility. He’s lazy. Even unreasonable if he wants us to take turns or copies my behavior.