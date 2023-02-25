It’s Been Almost One Year Since My Mom Last Saw Her Husband in Ukraine

My mom really misses her husband. Although he’s not my dad but my stepfather, I feel sorry for her.

As I see my mother and stepfather navigate their challenges, I can’t help but be moved by their love and commitment to each other. Despite the difficulties they face, their love for one another hasn’t changed. It’s a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience of love in the face of adversity.

Their love story shows that true love can conquer anything. Their relationship is an example of how love can bring people together, even in the most difficult times.

Let’s take inspiration from the difficulties and challenges that those in Ukraine have faced, and cherish the moments we have with our partners. Whether you have been together for a short time or for many years, never forget the power of love and the impact it can have on our lives.

Love Amidst Chaos: Beginning

It’s been a year since the war in Ukraine began, and for many, it’s turned into a tragedy that has caused irreparable grief. Although my hometown, Dnipro, is not far from the occupied city of Donetsk, my family has been a little more fortunate than others.

I’ll never forget the terrible day when the war first started. I was an athlete and had many colleagues from Ukraine and around the world. I remember how many of them had to flee from their homes in Donetsk and Crimea, leaving everything behind. They had to start over without a home or belongings, and no hope of seeing their loved ones again.

In 2022, the same thing happened, but all over Ukraine.

It seemed to me that I was more worried about my family than my family was about themselves. As I watched my family struggle through this difficult time, I couldn’t help but worry about them. My cousin and I tried every possible way to get our parents out, but it was almost impossible. The trains were overcrowded, the routes were blocked and bombed, and people had to wait for hours just to evacuate. Women with children were given priority, but trains were still in short supply.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Sadly, men were not allowed to leave at all.

Convincing My Mom To Leave Ukraine

Leaving behind the comfort of home and the love of a husband is never an easy decision, and this was exactly my mother’s struggle when I begged her to come to me to Austria.

I understand the pain of packing just one suitcase and leaving everything behind, especially with my grandfather, who in his 90s refused to leave the country as well.

Even though I asked her over and over again, she always said no. She was getting used to the fact that the war was happening in our home country. Every time a rocket hit my city, I’d anxiously call to make sure my family was safe, but my mother never seemed to care. Apparently, there were more important things for her.

As the war dragged on, my stepfather lost his job and my younger brother was forced to leave school for safety reasons. I had to work two jobs to support my family — I couldn’t bear the thought of losing them all.

So, after much talking, in April 2022, I finally convinced my mother to come with my brother to the country where I live, Austria.

The Heart’s Decision

Although my mom came to Austria, she couldn’t bear the thought of leaving her husband and father in Ukraine. My mom had to make a difficult choice between staying with her son or her husband.

In the end, after staying one week in Austria, she left my brother with me and came back to Ukraine.

However, she and her husband decided that it was best for her to stay in Austria with her son, and for him to stay in Ukraine with my grandfather. Although it was a difficult decision, they both knew it was for the best.

The first month was the hardest for my mom, as she missed her husband terribly. Every day, she felt longing and sadness because she missed her best friend and the person who was always there for her. But she was determined to make the most of this new life for herself and her son.

They may have been physically separated, but their love and devotion to each other never faded. Despite the distance, they remained each other’s closest support and friend.

The Distance That Couldn’t Keep Love Apart: My Mom and Stepfather’s Story of Enduring Romance

Despite the distance, their love hasn’t changed.

Every day they speak on the phone, exchanging stories and pictures, trying to keep the spark of their relationship alive even though they’re oceans apart. My mom updates him on her son’s school life, while my stepfather informs her about the events in Ukraine and the well-being of my grandfather.

Life goes on and no matter how sad it may sound, people get used to living like this.

My stepfather can’t help but worry about the future. Will she stay in Austria? Will she find someone else? However, my mom remains devoted to him, assuring him that he’s the best man in her life.

Though the war rages on, they hold on to the hope that one day they will be reunited. Whether in Ukraine or somewhere else, only time will tell.

In the meantime, their daily phone calls and video chats keep the flame of their love burning bright. I admire my mom for her strength and resilience, for enduring the pain of being apart from the person she loves so deeply. To him, she is the universe, and he can feel the ache of missing her every day.

They hold on to the hope that they will be together again one day.

My Mom Is Not The Only Ukrainian Woman Facing This Challenge

My mom and many other courageous Ukrainian women made the sacrifice of being away from their partners for the sake of their children.

Amidst the distances and separations, there are numerous women who endure the hardships of being away from their loved ones. The uncertainty of when they will be reunited again weighs heavily on them, with some even having to bid farewell to their partners, family, and homes forever.

The thought of never being able to see them again fills their hearts with immense sorrow.

Some women couldn’t handle being apart from their husbands, so they reunited with them in Ukraine after only a few months.

Unfortunately, there are also those who chose to remain in their new country and never went back to their partners, leaving a deep scar in their hearts. It’s a sad reality that I’ve witnessed firsthand.

Although many couples fall apart due to the strain of distance, I’m inspired by the strength and resilience of my mom and stepfather’s love. I choose to believe in love and the many beautiful relationships that didn’t die in war.

Don’t wait for a special occasion to show your love. Make every day special for your partner. Cherish every moment and never stop telling them how much they mean to you.

After all, love is one of the greatest gifts we can give and receive.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***