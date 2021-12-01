It’s Better Not To Tell People Who You’re Dating

Social media is not reality. People choose to post the things they want to to highlight aspects of their lives to flatter their lifestyle. Nothing in life is perfect and that includes the work behind our careers, family relationships, and romantic relationships. We all have our bad days that no one wants to talk about. There are so many aspects that should be considered when nurturing a relationship and maybe doing that in the public eye isn’t the best one. Here’s my personal take on why you shouldn’t tell people on social media who you’re dating.

You can get to know people freely

It’s always a good idea to take your time when getting to know new people. You shouldn’t put your heart on the line by investing all of your emotional effort into one person. There are so many people in the world with interesting stories to tell. People are inherently good and you should give them a chance. If you post who you’re dating on social media you’re already labeled with a commitment to one person and people might idolize your relationship putting it on a pedestal or even wait for it to fail to step in and take your place. Why would you put yourself and your partner in such an uncomfortable position? Let each party breathe and get to know each other in silence.

People are nosy

Most people don’t really care about your relationship. They’re just curious for curiosity’s sake to chew gossip in their mouth and make erroneous assumptions. When you constantly post highlights of your short-term relationships with people you’re just adding fuel to the fire by giving them more things to make up about you. They really don’t know what happens behind closed doors at the end of the day between you and your partners. The hard work you put in to please them or the tears you might be hiding back through smiles in a picture. It’s better just to give your relationship time and flourish naturally.

You can enjoy your relationship in the privacy of your home

It’s not to say that you shouldn’t show off your partner. You should be proud of them and thankful that they find you interesting in the first place. There are probably so many other people waiting for your relationship to fail to step in and take your place. Why would you give people the tools to go behind your back and massage your partner while you’re still just getting to know them. Some people’s malicious intentions are silent and shouldn’t be trusted. Anyway, I digress. A family is best to enjoy their time at home in the comfort of their privacy and it takes time to get there.

Social media is a wonderful place to update family and friends. We all like to take our best photos and show them off to the world; however, our best photos aren’t the reality of life. Behind smiles and twinkling eyes, lies hurt that people don’t speak about many times. People are always curious to know the latest gossip and tend to move swiftly when they see an opportunity that benefits them. If I ever enter into another relationship I would be very selective of the things I share online. Home is where the heart is and I would like to enjoy my home with care and peace.

