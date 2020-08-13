Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / “It’s Complicated…” No, It’s Not. [Video]

“It’s Complicated…” No, It’s Not. [Video]

I believe there isn’t a woman (person) alive who doesn’t need to see this video at least once in her lifetime.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

You have to help me.

I believe there isn’t a woman (person) alive who doesn’t need to see this video at least once in her lifetime.

I know, that’s a bold statement. But when you see it, you’ll know why.

My work is about more than dating. It’s about time. Time = Life. And this video is designed to save your precious time.

We have made a short movie that talks about what “it’s complicated” really means. If you’re in a situation with a man that gives you far less than you want or deserve, watching this video is the most important thing you could do with your time today.

And I rarely ask this, but please do more than watch this. Share it with every woman you know. I have spent over a decade working with women in their love lives. I’d go as far as to say no one has been witness to more women throwing away their precious time on the wrong situations than me.

My No.1 objective is for this video to help you get brave enough to say “enough is enough” in your own life. My 2nd objective is for you to help me save the lives of other women – your friends, your sisters, your mum, your daughters… anyone you care about. People don’t always have the wake up call on their own. Sometimes they need our help.

No more wasting time. I know it’s hard, but I’m with you. I’m in your corner, always.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
[Music]
00:12
so then why are you with that person
00:16
are we together or are we not together
00:18
yeah you leave
00:20
okay i didn’t hear that sorry
00:24
he’s not in jail and he needs to break
00:26
out in order to be with you
00:28
yeah one of you can move both of you are
00:31
deciding not to
00:32
there is something we call in my
00:35
organization the one day wager that’s
00:37
making the wager that one day someone’s
00:39
going to change someone’s going to be
00:40
different
00:40
they’re all of a sudden going to wake up
00:42
and give you what you want they say they
00:43
don’t want kids but they’re going to
00:44
they say they don’t want marriage but
00:46
they’ll change
00:47
and i make a wager on that it’s the most
00:49
dangerous wager you can make
00:51
he has said he wants to be with me but
00:54
he’s you just said he said he didn’t
00:55
want to be with you well he i know he’s
00:58
they’re bloody complicated man i don’t
00:59
know
01:01
you’re telling yourself it’s perfect
01:02
it’s pretty far from fucking perfect
01:04
and he’s not moving for you either so
01:06
now you’ve got two people who apparently
01:08
are perfect for each other neither one
01:09
of them is willing to move for the other
01:10
one
01:11
how perfect can it be we minimize these
01:13
things because we want to make the thing
01:15
work we minimize them like they’re
01:17
nothing
01:18
this thing you’re convincing yourself of
01:20
that there’s this happy thing
01:21
that you’re holding on to it’s not a
01:24
happy thing you’re holding on to why is
01:26
he still
01:26
hanging around because you’re still
01:28
hanging around and too many people
01:30
get left in a relationship where they’re
01:32
still convincing themselves
01:33
but he’s the one and what did i say
01:35
before if someone doesn’t want you they
01:36
can’t be the one
01:37
you’re asking for closure and closure is
01:40
overrated
01:40
you don’t want to be with me that’s
01:42
closure the rest is me torturing myself
01:45
or still trying to find a strategy
01:46
to get back in you are better off going
01:49
out and finding that person who’s ready
01:51
for what you want
01:52
then you are staying in something with
01:54
someone who i promise you
01:56
i promise you does not value your time
01:59
nearly as much as you do if you’ve had
02:01
an honest conversation and it’s not
02:03
improving
02:04
and this person is just making you wrong
02:05
for feeling that way then you gotta go
02:07
and find someone who
02:08
it fits more easily your love life the
02:11
whole equation is time
02:13
we have a limited amount of time what do
02:15
we do with it who do we give it to
02:17
who’s gonna get my precious precious
02:18
time they could improve they could get
02:20
better whatever but why am i going to
02:21
stake my time on that
02:23
why am i here what am i doing there is
02:25
someone out there who wants that thing
02:27
you could be alive for another 40 or 50
02:29
years
02:30
every week you waste with someone who’s
02:33
not sure about you
02:34
with someone who’s telling you i don’t
02:36
love you as much as you love me
02:38
every week you waste is a week you’re
02:40
not having with the right person there
02:42
is someone out there
02:44
who you don’t even know about right now
02:45
who’s much better for you
02:47
who deserves you who you deserve
02:51
you’re depriving this person and
02:53
yourself
02:54
of time in that relationship later when
02:56
you meet the right person you’re going
02:57
to wish you have more time with them
02:59
you’re going to wish you had 10 more 20
03:01
more 30 more 40 more years with that
03:03
person
03:03
you’re gonna wish you had three
03:04
lifetimes with the right person but
03:06
you’re wasting precious time in this one
03:08
lifetime you have
03:09
with someone who’s not sure
03:27
you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x