“It’s Complicated…” No, It’s Not. [Video]

.

.

You have to help me.

I believe there isn’t a woman (person) alive who doesn’t need to see this video at least once in her lifetime.

I know, that’s a bold statement. But when you see it, you’ll know why.

My work is about more than dating. It’s about time. Time = Life. And this video is designed to save your precious time.

We have made a short movie that talks about what “it’s complicated” really means. If you’re in a situation with a man that gives you far less than you want or deserve, watching this video is the most important thing you could do with your time today.

And I rarely ask this, but please do more than watch this. Share it with every woman you know. I have spent over a decade working with women in their love lives. I’d go as far as to say no one has been witness to more women throwing away their precious time on the wrong situations than me.

My No.1 objective is for this video to help you get brave enough to say “enough is enough” in your own life. My 2nd objective is for you to help me save the lives of other women – your friends, your sisters, your mum, your daughters… anyone you care about. People don’t always have the wake up call on their own. Sometimes they need our help.

No more wasting time. I know it’s hard, but I’m with you. I’m in your corner, always.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 [Music]

00:12 so then why are you with that person

00:16 are we together or are we not together

00:18 yeah you leave

00:20 okay i didn’t hear that sorry

00:24 he’s not in jail and he needs to break

00:26 out in order to be with you

00:28 yeah one of you can move both of you are

00:31 deciding not to

00:32 there is something we call in my

00:35 organization the one day wager that’s

00:37 making the wager that one day someone’s

00:39 going to change someone’s going to be

00:40 different

00:40 they’re all of a sudden going to wake up

00:42 and give you what you want they say they

00:43 don’t want kids but they’re going to

00:44 they say they don’t want marriage but

00:46 they’ll change

00:47 and i make a wager on that it’s the most

00:49 dangerous wager you can make

00:51 he has said he wants to be with me but

00:54 he’s you just said he said he didn’t

00:55 want to be with you well he i know he’s

00:58 they’re bloody complicated man i don’t

00:59 know

01:01 you’re telling yourself it’s perfect

01:02 it’s pretty far from fucking perfect

01:04 and he’s not moving for you either so

01:06 now you’ve got two people who apparently

01:08 are perfect for each other neither one

01:09 of them is willing to move for the other

01:10 one

01:11 how perfect can it be we minimize these

01:13 things because we want to make the thing

01:15 work we minimize them like they’re

01:17 nothing

01:18 this thing you’re convincing yourself of

01:20 that there’s this happy thing

01:21 that you’re holding on to it’s not a

01:24 happy thing you’re holding on to why is

01:26 he still

01:26 hanging around because you’re still

01:28 hanging around and too many people

01:30 get left in a relationship where they’re

01:32 still convincing themselves

01:33 but he’s the one and what did i say

01:35 before if someone doesn’t want you they

01:36 can’t be the one

01:37 you’re asking for closure and closure is

01:40 overrated

01:40 you don’t want to be with me that’s

01:42 closure the rest is me torturing myself

01:45 or still trying to find a strategy

01:46 to get back in you are better off going

01:49 out and finding that person who’s ready

01:51 for what you want

01:52 then you are staying in something with

01:54 someone who i promise you

01:56 i promise you does not value your time

01:59 nearly as much as you do if you’ve had

02:01 an honest conversation and it’s not

02:03 improving

02:04 and this person is just making you wrong

02:05 for feeling that way then you gotta go

02:07 and find someone who

02:08 it fits more easily your love life the

02:11 whole equation is time

02:13 we have a limited amount of time what do

02:15 we do with it who do we give it to

02:17 who’s gonna get my precious precious

02:18 time they could improve they could get

02:20 better whatever but why am i going to

02:21 stake my time on that

02:23 why am i here what am i doing there is

02:25 someone out there who wants that thing

02:27 you could be alive for another 40 or 50

02:29 years

02:30 every week you waste with someone who’s

02:33 not sure about you

02:34 with someone who’s telling you i don’t

02:36 love you as much as you love me

02:38 every week you waste is a week you’re

02:40 not having with the right person there

02:42 is someone out there

02:44 who you don’t even know about right now

02:45 who’s much better for you

02:47 who deserves you who you deserve

02:51 you’re depriving this person and

02:53 yourself

02:54 of time in that relationship later when

02:56 you meet the right person you’re going

02:57 to wish you have more time with them

02:59 you’re going to wish you had 10 more 20

03:01 more 30 more 40 more years with that

03:03 person

03:03 you’re gonna wish you had three

03:04 lifetimes with the right person but

03:06 you’re wasting precious time in this one

03:08 lifetime you have

03:09 with someone who’s not sure

03:27 you

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video