“It’s Complicated…” No, It’s Not. [Video]

You have to help me.
I believe there isn’t a woman (person) alive who doesn’t need to see this video at least once in her lifetime.
I know, that’s a bold statement. But when you see it, you’ll know why.
My work is about more than dating. It’s about time. Time = Life. And this video is designed to save your precious time.
We have made a short movie that talks about what “it’s complicated” really means. If you’re in a situation with a man that gives you far less than you want or deserve, watching this video is the most important thing you could do with your time today.
And I rarely ask this, but please do more than watch this. Share it with every woman you know. I have spent over a decade working with women in their love lives. I’d go as far as to say no one has been witness to more women throwing away their precious time on the wrong situations than me.
My No.1 objective is for this video to help you get brave enough to say “enough is enough” in your own life. My 2nd objective is for you to help me save the lives of other women – your friends, your sisters, your mum, your daughters… anyone you care about. People don’t always have the wake up call on their own. Sometimes they need our help.
No more wasting time. I know it’s hard, but I’m with you. I’m in your corner, always.
