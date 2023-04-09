It’s Hard Being the Parent of a Teenager

Generally speaking, parents want their teenagers to remain happy. This is especially true if their child is a wonderful one…a teen who treats others with respect and is kind, compliant, helpful, a positive leader, and so much more.

A son or daughter who is also a diligent and hardworking student deserves positive parental reinforcement as much as possible. Such affirmations from mothers and fathers help to keep these awesome teenagers motivated, encouraged, and optimistic as they realize that their parents authentically appreciate them for who they are.

But being an exemplary parent also means being a responsible one.

There comes a time that parents have to adhere to guidelines and parameters that they have established for their teens to adhere to. This is because parameters help to keep interpersonal boundaries and behavior expectations clearly delineated. In other words, parents need to establish rules that their teens must abide by within their families.

When teens (as well as younger children) adhere to the guidelines that parents establish, they not only develop the self-discipline to make appropriate personal choices but they also learn how to function within society as law-abiding citizens.

Being a responsible parent of a teenager often means that the decisions that are made by a mother or a father will not be popular with their child. Nor does it mean that the decisions will be easy to make, especially if they want their teen to be happy instead of disappointed.

There simply comes a time when it is more important for parents to make a decision that is in the best interest of their teenage son or daughter. And, whether the teen likes it or not, the parent must remain consistent with the decision they have made because it is the right choice for their child. The decision the parents make must override the happiness of their teen.

Even though the teen may disagree with the ultimate decision made by their parent, they need to learn to move beyond their disappointment and accept the reality of the choice made by their mother or father. Life is filled with ups and downs along with triumphs and disappointments. A teenager who accepts this will learn valuable life lessons that will build their capacity to ultimately become a well-balanced and well-rounded resilient adult.

Despite all these things, a responsible parent also helps cushion the blow of disappointment their teen may feel when the decision of the mother or father is not the outcome they want. This can be done when the parent patiently discusses the situation with their teen so that they understand why the decision was made. Doing so will help calm the frustration that the teen feels while the parent reinforces the love and concern they have for them.

So, my conclusion is that a good parent is one who makes the best decisions for their teen. The decision may not be a popular one but it will be an appropriate one.

The Reason for This Story

An actual situation that I encountered with my sweet 16-year-old daughter inspired this story.

I established a family rule for my daughter to adhere to at this period in her life. Because of all the incidents of distracted driving among teenagers and because of the worse case scenarios that could result as a result of a teen driver being distracted while driving, she is not permitted to be a passenger in a car driven by any teenage peer.

My daughter recently wanted to spend time with her friends. But doing so would have involved being a passenger in a car driven by her very responsible and extremely mature friend. The route that would have been taken would have been on an interstate highway.

Despite the positive characteristics of the driver and their good driving record, I was not comfortable letting my daughter be a passenger in the car that would have been filled with several other teens. I had to tell my daughter that she could not ride in the car with her friends.

It was very difficult for me to tell her

“no”

because I really want her to be included in her peer group. Plus, she is such a hard worker as a student and athlete that I simply want her to have fun. My decision was a hard one because I hate for her to be disappointed.

However, my concern for her safety outweighs my desire for her to have fun with her friends. So, I had an honest talk with my daughter and let her know how tough the decision was for me to make. In doing so I stressed my concern for her safety.

We found an alternative way for her to spend time with her friends. While she is not completely happy with my decision or my rule, she has accepted it.

Thank you for reading this story.

