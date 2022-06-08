It’s Just 6 Bucks Worth of Ice Cream. But It’s Also a Life Lesson

“I’m having Dippin’ Dots because you’re not here to tell me no,” my teenage daughter texted me. She’s rebellious, forging her own path, having expensive ice cream at the zoo because I’m not there to talk sense into here.

“Knock yourself out,” I replied.

My daughter is 16, an age when our kids truly start to feel independent. She’s had her license for about 6 months now and although hesitant at first, she has now fully embraced her adventurous side.

“You mean I can just go to my friends house?” she asked early on.

“Yup,” I said.

“Um…”

“Be home by 11 please, and if rains, text me before you leave.”

This is where we started as she started to realize that having her license and being her age, she didn’t need me as much. And yes, there are times where I miss being needed. She is my first born and one of the main reasons I started staying home with my kids. I couldn’t imagine a day where I didn’t get to sit her. That I was working to pay for someone else to spend time with her. Those old feelings crop up now and again, but I’m also smart enough to know that they are fleeting and the pride that I get when she starts to exert her independence. Even if it’s buying a $6 cup of ice cream at the zoo.

It’s not that I’m an ogre when it comes to things like this. More often than not, I will treat more than I say no. But then again, my life has always been run by my budget. It has to be. We are a single income family with three children.

Even before inflation, money could be tight. There are times in our life where I had to feed a family of 5 for less than 70 bucks. And when I do go out, it’s important to remember that I’m not just buying a single scoop of ice cream pebbles. I’m buying 3. That 6 bucks turns into 18. Add zoo tickets at 15$ minimum, and all of the sudden my easy adventure has turned into a 70-dollar day.

But the kids don’t know this, and why should they? They are aware of my budget, as I’ve never hidden it from them. I’ve tried to instill in them money management from a young age. Small little talks that begin to introduce topics. Hopefully, the day will come will pay off.

Today appears to be that day.

My daughter came home exhausted 10 hours later. She chose to ignore my patented zoo plan where you follow a certain path and get done in 4 hours. It makes for a good workout and doesn’t make you quite as exhausted. But a father can only teach so many lessons at a time.

“Dad,” she says with sweat still pouring off her. She sits next to me on the couch, with her back completed embedded in the oversized cushions.

“Yea, honey?” I say.

“That ice cream was 6 bucks!”

“Yup.”

What makes this personal this time around is that she is spending her own money. She got a job at the start of the summer. The pay is low, but the hours work for her. And she enjoys it and is treated well by her boss and coworkers. And now she gets a paycheck.

“And it was 15 dollars just to get in!” she continues.

“I’m aware,” I tell her.

“And then we had to get the upgraded wrist bands for the tram, the sky bridge, and the carousal.”

“That’s what I usually did, too.”

“How did you afford all of that!” She has worked herself up now that she is putting it all together and seeing how that affects her bank account.

“Well, for starters, I didn’t buy a 6-dollar cup of ice cream,” I tell her.

I laugh and she knows it’s a dig, but she has also come to a realization. Yes, you can do anything you want to in life. But you have to work to make it happen. And when you work, when you sell your time, then you can explore. But you can’t explore as much as you would want. Some days you have to skip the extras and get to the main attraction. Sometimes there is no ice cream.

“I need to pick up more hours at work,” she says.

After 2 years of lockdown, I’m encouraging my daughter to get out into the world. I want her to go do “teenage stuff.” I want her to experience what it’s like without dad right behind her. I want her to know that a 6 bucks on an ice cream isn’t as good as you think.

“I’m sorry,” she says.

“For what?”

“Life.”

I laugh again because my daughter is funny. But more than that, I’m happy that I get to be here for this moment of clarity. It’s such a small lesson, but it’s moments like these that make it worth it. It lets me know that the job I quit 14 years ago was the right call.

And as is natural, my other two kids come down at the very thought of ice cream.

“Dad, can we go? Please! Please,” they both say.

There’s another side to this lesson. That some days, you can have ice cream just because dad is proud of the woman you are turning out to be. I’ll pay for all 3 of them, but this time I’m making her drive.

Joel Kramer on Flickr under CC License