It’s my wife’s fault that I became a father.

I thought I was just going for a simple walk in the park with my girlfriend. Somehow, I left the park with a fiancé.

We had been dating for a while in college and mostly we hung out at D’s apartment. But sometimes her roommate drama got to be a bit much, and we really wanted to be alone. Behind D’s apartment there was a huge public park, which was often deserted after dark in the autumn. It was great for taking long, romantic walks in the moonlight.

One crisp, October evening, we set out on what I thought would be simply another romantic walk in the dusk.

Unfortunately, my memory fails me completely about the rest of the evening.

I maintain that D asked me to marry her.

She insists that I asked her.

In any case, the walk ended with me somewhat baffled, and a new fiancé hanging tightly to my arm and practically bouncing with excitement.

My Big Fat Double Wedding

For years, I’d hear people talk about the movie, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, and how hilarious it was.

Then I watched it.

I wondered what the big deal was, since it was no comparison to the endless journey to my own big fat double wedding.

You see, D’s older brother, C, had gotten engaged a few months before D and I did. He set his wedding date for way off in June of next year.

D and I set our wedding date for January 2nd.

And then the fireworks began.

C rescheduled his wedding date for December 28, because there was no way he was letting his little sister get married before he did. D’s parents flatly stated that they would not let C upstage D. And, they wouldn’t do two different weddings less than a week apart.

When the dust settled, I learned that I was going to participate in a double wedding. We’d have two small, separate ceremonies in the morning of January 2nd, and there would be a huge, joint reception in the evening. C’s small ceremony would be before D’s and mine, so he could be married first.

And suddenly, both D and I discovered that our getting married was more-or-less out of our own hands.

Just Follow the Itinerary

D’s dad was a tax and investment advisor and had a whole boatload of clients. Very quickly, the joint reception turned into a huge showcase for the clients. Not only was it the first wedding in the family, but it was a double wedding, so D’s parents pulled out all the stops.

We all got down to Southern California at the start of the winter break so we could “get to know each other” and help “get ready”. Far from being relaxed evenings over hot cocoa spent in conversation and “getting to know ya” — we hardly saw each other.

Each morning during entire holiday, D’s mom would hand C and D each a separate itinerary. Each itinerary had a set of errands for each of us couples to separately run. And, we weren’t to come back to the house until they were finished.

I learned quickly that everywhere in Southern California is 2 hours away…just by a different freeway. By the time we drove the 2 hours to that day’s general vicinity of errands, completed our tasks, and then drove the 2 hours back, it was usually pretty late.

And, the next morning we had a fresh set of itineraries.

I Want Your Blood

And then there were the blood tests.

Back then, most states required medical exams and blood tests before issuing marriage licenses. D had faithfully taken care of those in our little college town before we headed across state lines to California.

But when we sat down in the San Bernardino County clerk’s office to fill out the paperwork for the marriage license, the lady who was “helping” us said that we needed the blood tests to be done in California.

Now, keep in mind that, at this point, we were in the days between Christmas and New Year’s. And, our wedding date was January 2nd. This is important to remember, when you realize that a lot of medical staff in California seem to take the week off between Christmas and New Year’s.

We found a doctor’s office that happened to be opened, explained what we needed, and they took D back to be poked. She came back out to the waiting room with a bandage inside her elbow. And we waited for the results. And waited. And waited.

Finally, we got a bit pushy and asked what was taking so long. “Oh,” the receptionist answered, “the results take 6 days. We’ll call you when they’re ready.”

We found another doctor’s office. We explained more clearly to the receptionist that we needed results today, and she said, “Oh, I’m sure we can do that.” So, D went back to be poked again and came back with a bandage inside her other elbow.

This time we weren’t quite so patient before asking where the results were. “Oh…uh…” the receptionist answered sheepishly. “I guess we actually have to send those out to a lab and it’ll take several days to get the results.”

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the waiting room we waited in. D looked like she had track marks inside her elbows. I remember sitting in one waiting room and turning to D and saying, “You know, Las Vegas is only a few hours’ drive away. They don’t require blood tests.”

I was only half-joking. But D thought long and hard before finally sighing, shaking her head, and saying reluctantly, “No, everything’s scheduled and paid for already…dang it!”

In the end, we found a place on New Year’s Eve day that actually could give us same-day results.

Liberally interpreting California’s speed limit laws, we made a beeline back to the San Bernardino County clerk’s office just before it closed, where we were helped by a different lady.

“Oh,” she said, “that first set of blood tests that you got would have been just fine.”

I witnessed that day a powerful object lesson on just what a scary creature my future bride could be. Fortunately, she kept it together until we left the clerk’s office with marriage license in hand. But the ride home was truly terrifying.

I knew then and there that I never wanted that level of incoherent fury to be directed at me.

Ever.

I Need Hot Water

Eventually, our big fat double wedding ended — after many other misadventures — and we found ourselves settled in our first apartment together as husband and wife.

I was confident that we would now settle down to a life of joyous, wedded bliss. And we did… just not quite the way I expected.

It turns out that our pre-marriage communication was slightly lacking in one area. I didn’t quite internalize that D’s lifelong ambition was to be a mom. And I had no idea that, for some reason, she was terrified that she wouldn’t be able to have children.

So, she decided not to wait to try.

You know, there’s just something that happens inside a husband’s brain when his new wife wanders into the living room wearing that pink lacy thing, and says, “Wanna have some fun?”

Rational thought stops.

And, a year, a month, and a week-less-a-day after we got married, our daughter was born.

A Popular Destination

Apparently, every other newborn son and daughter in our state decided to be born on that same day.

D’s water broke just as she climbed up on the exam table in the initial examination room, so they couldn’t send her home. She hit 10 cm dilation (whatever that means) just as a true birthing room came available.

As the nurse wheeled the gurney down the hall she told D, “Now, you’re going to feel like you really need to push, but you need to hold off until we get you settled in the room.”

I guess the nurse must have been used to the type of response she got back, because she didn’t bat an eye.

Then, as quickly as the nurse got D settled on the birthing table and said, “OK, you can push when the next contraction comes,” D pushed once and the baby’s head crowned.

“Oh…ah…OK. Don’t push anymore for just a bit,” the nurse stammered. Then she went to the door and called out, “I need hot water and towels! And see if you can get Dr. J here STAT!”

Have you ever seen a women in labor, fighting NOT to push through a contraction, and at the same time trying not to bust up laughing? It isn’t pretty.

“I thought they only say that in the movies,” D told me, through gritted teeth.

The nurse came back in and told D, “Dr. J’s on the way. Now, don’t worry, because I’ve delivered a lot of babies, but we really want to give him the opportunity. So, try to wait to push until he gets here.”

By the time the doctor walked in, my knuckles had just about been gnawed off. I still have scars, to this day.

And, seemingly moments later, our new daughter was nuzzling at D’s breast.

Well, that daughter has three daughters and a son of her own now. And, I wouldn’t trade any (well… most of…) the ensuing years for anything.

But, I think you’ll agree…

It’s my wife’s fault that I became a father.

