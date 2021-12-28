It’s Not About Whether He Likes You, It’s All About Whether You Like Him

We, women, have been programmed to be focused on the good opinion of others, especially men we date or like.

We always think: Does he like me? Will he call me back? Are his texting patterns indicative of his level of attraction to me? Did he read something I wrote, and does he hate me now? (The last one is a bit specific to writers like me who tend to bear their soul naked in their writing.)

We are obsessed with whether they like us.

I can easily spend hours reading online articles addressing these questions and trying to sell me relationship coaching services to make a man like me. But at the end of the day, none of these articles or I can make assumptions here. Only the date in question can answer how much they like me.

It’s all in the attachment style

I have an anxious attachment style — an insecure attachment style inherited from my childhood. This means that I crave deep intimacy, emotional and physical, and get overly anxious when I don’t get this in close relationships.

According to the awesome book, Attached, which I highly recommend to anyone trying to figure out relationships, anxious styles are generally preoccupied with their relationships and attribute the slightest of perceived rejections by their partner to themselves. They easily assume that they are not pretty enough, generous enough, or intelligent enough.

In summary, when a relationship goes wrong, I always believe that I did something to ruin it. That I could have somehow controlled the outcome by doing something else or saying something better. Like I’m some superwoman.

The consistency of change

On the other hand, I understand that people can change as we grow and morph into (hopefully) better versions of ourselves. I have had to change my beliefs to grow into a better me as well.

Or life circumstances can change: an old girlfriend re-entering the scene, a parent threatening to get sick if they go ahead with the relationship, or actually finding something new about someone that you really don’t like.

These changes can happen throughout a relationship. Hence, the reason for breakups and divorces. So, for my anxious self, this seems like a lifetime of worry unless I decide not to get into any intimate relationships. But that’s impossible too because intimacy is one of my core needs, like for most of you.

Am I doomed for a life of self-doubt and misery, then?

About unconditional acceptance

When I upped my self-love game, I finally started accepting myself with all my past mistakes and quirks. I began to see that there was bad, but there was also much good in me, just like with famous people like Bill Gates, who is both black and white in my opinion.

Yes, I can be highly disorganized and forgetful at times. But as a coach, I also spend hours listening to people’s woes and validating them. I don’t like cleaning my house and would rather spend hours reading Joan Didion. But when I decide to cook, I cook with all my heart and surprise myself with the explosion of flavors.

So, then I got thinking, if a date does not like a part of me that I truly like, what’s the point in dating them anyway? If that part is important to me and I truly accept it unconditionally, then can I actually be with someone who didn’t like that part of me but adored everything else?

“Don’t settle for relationships that won’t let you be yourself.”

Oprah Winfrey

One of my exes hated that I wrote — a big part of who I am. When I showed him one of my first short stories that got published in a UK publication, he accused me of misrepresenting my birth country. Needless to say, that relationship gloriously crashed and burned in the end.

What about our likes and dislikes?

As a career coach, I often tell my clients to always remind themselves that they are interviewing the employer and the manager, in addition to the employer interviewing them. This takes off the pressure of “selling” themselves and doing everything perfectly.

I mostly say this to clients because this is the truth. We are interviewing the company and deciding if we want to work there, regardless of how well the brand is positioned online and offline.

Don’t believe me? Let me prove my point.

A few years back, as I moved to Canada, I interviewed for a role. The hiring manager was extremely rude to me and kept questioning my ability to do the job after they themselves extended an invitation for an interview. I was pissed but would have accepted the job if they offered it as I was desperate at that time. But (fortunately), it wasn’t offered to me.

Fast forward a few months, I joined the same company, but with a different team. And I learned about how badly the previous hiring manager managed their team. I was then glad I didn’t get that job because I would have been miserable if I had gotten it.

Let’s extend this same thinking to dating. Yes, it’s important that they like us and want to get to know us more. But what is most important is whether we like them back and how much we want to get to know them.

If we only focus on the other party’s likes and dislikes and don’t focus inwards, we may miss a lot of red flags, as I did at my interview. Actually, I saw the red flags but chose to ignore them because I really needed a job. I quietened the inner voice telling me to get the hell out of that place.

Because if we don’t like them, then no matter how much they like us or want to spend time with us, we should not pursue the getting-to-know process, thinking that they will grow on us. None of us are trees. It’s best just to move on to the next guy or the other one without wasting our time and theirs.

