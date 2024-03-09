It’s Not Always a Good Thing to Be “Too Good-Looking” Regardless of Gender

When watching TV programs in the past, relationship experts would say: “Many people think this is a world where looks matter, but sometimes being too good-looking is not a good thing.”

Around us, many people want to make themselves beautiful. In today’s society, many people are willing to spend a lot of money on changing their appearance or buying skincare products.

Some people even risk surgery to do things that harm their bodies because they want to become beautiful.

Because society has become like this, many people feel that appearance is very important at times, so they try their best to make themselves better looking.

People who are not good-looking have their advantages, and good-looking people also have their shortcomings.

In reality, appearance is not always very important. The key is how we plan our own lives and walk our own paths.

Can Easily Stagnate Themselves

In middle school, there was a very beautiful female classmate. Because she was so beautiful, she was seen as a good person in everyone’s eyes.

Because she was beautiful, everyone liked her, liked to play with her, and liked to do experiments with her.

It seemed like this female classmate had a great social circle because others treated her so well. Sometimes she would feel proud and not do her own work, instead letting others do it for her.

At that time, in middle school, classmates judged people based on appearance. Many classmates were willing to listen to this female classmate.

At first, the female classmate’s studies were quite good, but later, due to her arrogance, she stopped trying, stagnated, and her grades plummeted. While other classmates got into good high schools, she did not.

Last year when I went home, I saw this classmate again. We had both graduated from college and she looked glamorous, but she was out buying groceries on the street.

She was hunched over, looking nothing like a young person.

So, sometimes being beautiful may not necessarily be a good thing. When we are at an age where we should be striving, using our appearance to measure our worth, we will miss out on many things.

At some point, we may receive admiration from others and feel great, but in the long run, our appearance may harm us.

So, being average-looking is also a good thing. At least, you can work hard to do many things on your own.

These average-looking people believe that if they don’t work hard, they will have nothing in the future, while good-looking people think they can still rely on their looks to get by. However, those who solely rely on their looks often do not succeed.

Others May Approach You Only Because of Your Appearance

Sometimes when a person is good-looking, others may approach them not out of love but because of their appearance.

My dad’s sister is a very beautiful woman. When she was young, she had many relationships but they were not happy, and she is still single to this day.

Dad’s sister is very beautiful, but no one marries her.

People approached my dad’s sister because she was beautiful, not because they wanted to spend their lives with her.

Initially, my dad’s sister believed in love very much. When people approached her and she was interested, she would wholeheartedly love them. But she was heartbroken, stopped believing in love, and is still unmarried.

So, sometimes when you are good-looking, others approaching you may not be because of your strengths or because they love you. They may just want to play around with you for the moment.

Around us, many women, when men pursue them, always think they are very beautiful and feel proud. But sometimes these men are not genuinely in love with them.

Similarly, women also cannot resist when they see handsome men. Sometimes it’s not love for the man, but simply because he is good-looking. If something happens to the man one day, the woman will leave without hesitation.

True love is being with someone regardless of how they look. Whether young or old, I will not reject you.

If love is based solely on appearance, or if a relationship is based solely on appearance, it is often unreliable. Even if it started because of looks, it should eventually return to the soul, or it will fall apart.

Those who attract others based on appearance do not live happily because they treat relationships superficially, and others treat them the same way.

Genuine love that focuses on the soul due to appearance is very rare.

Many People Think They Rely on Looks, Not Abilities

In an interview program, there was a statement: “I have been working hard all these years because I want everyone to know that I am not relying on my appearance but on my talent.”

When a person is very good-looking, no matter how hard they work, others may think they are only successful because of their looks. Sometimes, even after working hard for a long time and achieving success, others might believe that this person should not be successful. If this person were not good-looking, they might not have achieved anything.

So, sometimes, people may evaluate someone’s abilities based on how good-looking they are.

Being good-looking is not always a good thing and can sometimes lead to misunderstandings.

In this world, many people want to become more and more beautiful, but being beautiful has its advantages, and being ordinary also has its benefits.

Throughout life, we should shape ourselves from within, becoming thoughtful individuals rather than relying solely on appearances.

If a person lacks substance, others may think they are only successful because of their looks. Therefore, it is essential to strive to improve oneself.

Photo credit: George Bohunicky on Unsplash