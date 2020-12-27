It’s Not an Apology To Say, ‘I’m Sorry You Misunderstood’

It’s not easy to admit that you are wrong. Admitting you’re wrong requires surrendering your sense of self-righteousness. It’s very hard to be angry and sarcastic if you don’t feel self-righteous. However, a little does of humility does make it a lot easier to ease the suffering of the people closest to you.

When you’re having conversations about conflict, you’ll often hear people make backhanded apologies like, “I’m sorry that you misunderstood what I was trying to say.” It’s a nimble phrase that takes the shape of an apology but manages to absolve the speaker from any admission of guilt.

“You’re angry because you didn’t understand me.”

It’s not an apology at all is it? It’s an accusation.

But then again, sometimes it’s true. Sometimes people are hurt because of a misunderstanding. Sometimes people are hurt because they understood all too well.

Manipulation comes in more flavors than Baskin-Robbins ice cream. That’s probably by a factor of ten, maybe an exponent of ten.

Sometimes people blame you for their pain unfairly. Sometimes they do it for years. Sometimes they are coerced by those who are actually guilty to blame you instead.

One thing to consider is that although you might be saddled with an unfair share of blame, in all likelihood some of the blame does rightfully belong to you.

We like to think that we’re perfect. Sometimes we need to think we’re perfect just to get out of bed. It’s a link in the armor necessary for survival. Maybe it’s a weak link, after all, we know it’s not true.

We’re not perfect.

You hurt the ones you love.

Denying all blame is as ridiculous as taking total responsibility. A conflict is a negotiation after all. Is your opponent arguing in good faith? If their demands are ridiculous, perhaps they aren’t even truly hurt. Perhaps the whole scandal is just a ploy to rob you of some leverage.

You’ll get to evaluate thousands of these conflicts. Sometimes you’ll be the stronger. Sometimes you’ll be the weaker. Sometimes you’ll be in love. Sometimes you’ll be in hate.

If you are treated unfairly in your youth, you might be tempted to treat others unfairly in your adulthood. Or, you could elect to take a hit for the team and end a cycle of pain. That’s noble, but it’s unlikely to be recognized.

Except by you.

Sometimes that’s enough. Sometimes it’s not.

Sometimes you hurt without intention. But you still inflict damage.

Blame is an illusion anyway. Whether your portion is one percent or one hundred percent, you played a part. Who can know? Who is the all-knowing accountant with access to the sincerity of your heart and mind?

Blame doesn’t exist.

But the hurt is real.

Focus on the hurt.

What sense does it make to see a friend or loved one suffer and refuse to lend aid? Why would you stand by and watch them writhe in agony because you’re too proud to say a soothing word?

But then again, once said, the word has power. Does it tie you to them? Having said it, do they now control you? Will the consequences of the word arise at the dawn of the next conflict? Will your moment of compassion bring long term anguish?

People are afraid to admit they’re wrong. But we’re all wrong. We’re all wrong all the time and we know it. Why are we afraid to say so?

If we all said it, perhaps we’d no longer be afraid.

I’m sorry for your pain.

I’m sorry for the part I caused in creating it.

You can only say the words and be sincere. The sincerity can’t be faked. You can’t backhand sincerity. Sincerity pierces the pain and it begins to slowly drain away.

“I’m sorry you misunderstood me,” fortifies the pain.

The pain hardens. It lingers.

One way or another, the pain you cause comes back to you. It becomes your pain. Consider that. The pain you create is returned to you.

Negotiate against pain.

Negotiate in good faith.

It won’t always be easy, but hurt is the one true enemy, and humility is the only weapon we have to fight with.

Endeavor to end even the pain you didn’t cause, it makes the world a better place.

—

