It’s Not Enough to Hire Diverse and Inclusive People

We hear and read about diversity and inclusion all over social media and the internet. These days, many people tout, they are for “BlackLivesMatter” and inclusion. Talk is cheap, and action is needed. If a company hires a person of color or accepts a person classified as LGBTQ, they may need mentoring to improve their leadership skills. We are not all born natural leaders. We can watch others, emulate them, and evaluate how effective we are with other people. We do best when we work with someone who has more experience than us.

A mentor is someone more experienced and knowledgeable. They can teach and support the development of an employee who is less experienced and knowledgeable. Professional and personal growth can come from a mentor. Everyone wins when employees are nurtured and supported with leadership skills.

Today, companies are not doing enough to help grow leaders. There is a lot of territorialism and fear that a “mentored” employee may rise faster to the top of a company. There is still the “authoritarian” leadership that rules the people with fear and uncertainty. Have we not figured out that always “backfires” in a company?

Mentoring can help an employee feel more loyal to the company, feel more positive about their organization, and believe there are opportunities for career growth in the company.

Let’s pair mentees with the right mentor. For example, an older man who has raised daughters may understand the challenges and opportunities of a young female employee. These days, I know that companies will hire more people of color or identify with the LGBTQ class. It may be with good intentions, or it may be to meet the “status quo” of hiring diverse and inclusive personnel.

When you deny employees mentoring, encouragement, and support, they feel that the company does not have their best intentions. They don’t feel engaged, they will likely be less productive in the workplace, and they certainly will not feel loyal to a company that is not positively engaging with them.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s time for diverse and inclusive people to take on more leadership roles. It’s time for mentoring, equality and bringing out the best in people.

I believe in safe and respectful work environments. Be sure to check out my other articles at Dawn’s Articles.

—

Shutterstock