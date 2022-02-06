It’s Not Just You: People Are Picking Friends and Lovers Based on Instagrammable Looks

Lately, I started to notice a phenomenon that has been going on in my acquaintances’ pages. And no, I’m not talking about my adult film star friends or my model friends here. Rather, it’s something that seems to be more common among the “everyday woman.”

Slowly but surely, I’ve noticed that a lot of people in the mainstream world have started to mimic influencers. More specifically, I’ve noticed a phenomenon where people are increasingly trying to pick their friends based on how cool they’ll look on an Instagram feed.

There is so much that is fucked up about this practice. It’s hurtful and not just for the reasons you think. Here’s the scoop.

What is going on here?

This is not going to be a shock to anyone, but social media is fucking with us on a visceral level. Instagram and similar platforms tend to focus on visuals more than personality or similar stuff. This means that the prettier the photos, the more likes it’ll get.

The problem with this? Well…

More and more people are starting to remain uninterested in friends who don’t look good on Instagram. This is not a new phenomenon. People have always wanted to be surrounded by good looking people. However, it’s been magnified to the point that people who were longtime friends now being pushed out.

Studies show that Instagram is skewing our idea of what people are supposed to look like. There are major studies showing that Instagram’s way of warping perceived body norms are sparking issues in teen girls.

It also has started to make dating even rougher for guys and girls. Tinder is bad. Instagram is worse. Standards are getting all kinds of weird. Oh, it also causes people to get a case of the “Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda’s”.

Yes, we all want our friends to look good.

I want to point out that the want to be surrounded by pretty, popular people is not unusual. It’s not new. Our brains reward us for looking at beautiful people. Being around pretty people makes us feel good.

However, it’s never been this bad.

We’ve all heard about women asking bridesmaids to lose weight before a wedding “for the photo.” Now, it’s happening just to get your foot in the door. In other words, “good looking” became a basic staple of finding friends in some groups.

How do I know? I’ve overheard it plenty of times. More specifically, I’ve overheard former coworkers say, “Yeah, she’s cool, but I don’t want people to see her on my Instagram feed. Maybe in 20 pounds.”

I often call this “Barbie and Ken Syndrome.”

When we were young, we all were told to aspire to the ways of Barbie — in the sense that she was pretty, glamorous, and popular. It’s a hard vibe to get out of. So many people want to be liked for what they pretend to be, rather than who they are.

More unsettlingly, we are increasingly told people will like us for who we are while we see people liking the “marketing campaigns” we put online more. It’s kind of a mindfuck. And it’s really unhealthy. And yet, even I find myself feeling the pressure to perfect.

I wish that I could say there’s a magic cure. We all feel a little pressured to keep the prime cuts of our life looking perfect on the ‘gram. It’s part of modern life in the world of social media.

The only thing we need to remember? A pretty face doesn’t always make for a pretty soul…and that we could be missing out on worlds of beauty if all we see is the visual.

