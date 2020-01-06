It’s Not the ‘60s Anymore (And Perhaps It Never Was)

Although nostalgia is often associated with conservatives — like those who wear MAGA hats, proclaiming their desire to return the nation to a fictive past of lost glory — hagiographic recollections of bygone eras can also manifest on the left, especially in the way we remember “our side’s” supposed glory years.

I recall falling prey to this mentality when I was in college, feeling as though I had missed out by being born too late to have joined the civil rights movement or to protest the immoral war we were waging in Southeast Asia. I truly idolized activists from those days and saw them as otherworldly heroes who had brought down apartheid in the South and ended the slaughter in Vietnam.

But although it was understandable that a young progressive might hold those activists in high regard — and although that regard was certainly often well-deserved — I have come to appreciate the dangers of liberal and left nostalgia, and to see it as a stumbling block to modern social justice movements.

First of all, the recollections of liberal/left nostalgists are often as inaccurate, or at least as incomplete, as those of conservatives.

For example, the antiwar movement didn’t actually end the war in Vietnam, however much its participants might wish to believe otherwise.

The antiwar movement was in full swing by 1967 and had grown substantially by 1969 and 1970, but this hardly prevented the Nixon Administration from escalating the war when it began the massive bombing of Cambodia and Laos in those latter years. No matter the battle in the streets of Chicago in 1968, during the Democratic National Convention, and perhaps even because of it, Nixon won the election and the war ramped up for several more years, producing body counts far more substantial than that which had come before.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This is not to blame the antiwar movement, or what happened in Chicago for that escalation. But although what occurred there was a police riot in every sense of the word, what most Americans saw (and what people see is more important than what you intend), was angry revolutionaries rebelling against America as a whole. Most people sided with the police and the Nixon campaign, which was all too willing to make the election about restoring “law and order” to the nation: a message that had racial implications to be sure but was also about quelling campus rebellions and the antiwar left.

Although the movement gained new strength in the wake of the bombings in Cambodia and Laos (and the killing of students at Kent State and Jackson State Universities), it would be a stretch to argue that the movement was instrumental in the winding down of the war by 1973 and the departure of all U.S. forces by 1975. Frankly, by that time it had become evident that the war was unwinnable, even to those who had planned it and defended it. And it was not unwinnable because American radicals had made it so. It was unwinnable because the Vietnamese had made it so.

This is not to take away from the moral power of the antiwar cause, or even to suggest that it was entirely ineffective. It is merely to say that we haven’t the luxury of overstating the effectiveness of the movement in service to its moral righteousness, or thinking that it provides a clear roadmap for current struggles against American militarism.

Especially because one of the principal reasons the antiwar movement gained the strength it did was because of the draft and the existential threat it posed to the lives of American young men. Absent conscription, the movement doesn’t exist in anywhere near the same numbers. It’s not as if young people a half-century ago were more moral than young people today. They were, in large measure, protesting the war because it threatened them and their loved ones. To the extent the nation ended the draft after Vietnam we cannot count on mass action in the same way as before.

Additionally, liberal/left nostalgia tends to miss the profound differences between then and now.

For instance, one will often hear critics of the Black Lives Matter movement condemning young activists for not following the examples of the civil rights movement. They accuse current activists of abandoning the historical stance of non-violence (by pointing to the statistically small share of protest activity that involves property damage, for instance), or for elevating so-called identity politics above the presumed colorblindness that they wrongly claim was the real goal and vision of Martin Luther King Jr.

To folks such as this, modern movements should copy that which worked in Montgomery and Little Rock and Nashville and Birmingham. But this position overlooks how conditions were different then, and how these differences pose unique challenges for modern movements.

In our understandable rush to herald the accomplishments of the civil rights movement, we often overlook some of the reasons for its successes: reasons having little to do with the genius of its leaders and organizers, however real that genius was. And reasons having less to do with the tactics chosen than with the reaction by the state to those tactics.

First, the civil rights movement benefitted from its uniqueness as a broadcast struggle.

Simply put, the civil rights movement was a first in the televised age. Prior social movements relied mostly on the printed word to carry their message to the masses; and although print was powerful, nothing was quite like the visual images beamed into the living rooms of Americans every night during the height of the civil rights struggle. And with only three networks to choose from, there was virtually no way not to see those images.

To see people sitting in, engaged in freedom rides, or gathering in Washington in 1963 a quarter-million strong was unique in the nation’s history. And the newness of it conferred power upon activists that cannot be easily replicated. After a while, protests come to seem repetitive and ho-hum. The first time is magical, but by the 20th or 30th time it’s like the card trick to which you already know the secret. Flashy perhaps, but not necessarily galvanizing in the same way.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This is not to say protest is not valuable. It can be indispensable. And recent research suggests it can be especially impactful upon the voting records of lawmakers who are ostensibly favorable to movement goals but often hesitant to take a stand. But broadly speaking, movement activists have to remember that as a tactic unless protests are particularly creative and different from the norm, they pay diminishing returns. However spirited one’s march, if the purpose of protest is to force change by dint of sheer force and numbers, each one had best be bigger than the last, or at least unique in some important way, or it can easily be ignored.

Second, the civil rights movement benefitted from the straightforward morality tale it could tell.

The battle lines in those days were simple: vicious and brutal segregationists on one side, who responded to peaceful protesters on the other, with dogs, tanks, billy clubs, and even murder. This contrast alone helped the movement gain more support than it otherwise would have.

Had the keepers of white supremacy been more measured in their response and allowed marchers and demonstrators to do their thing unmolested, it is quite possible that the public wouldn’t have been nearly as riveted by the drama, nor sympathetic to those fighting for justice. Indeed, it was this measured approach that officials took in Albany, Georgia in 1962, which led to one of the movement’s greatest PR defeats.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It was after Albany that Dr. King realized the importance of confronting the kinds of bigots who could not resist brutalizing black people, as happened the next year in Birmingham. Had the movement not found the perfect foil in Bull Connor, and later in Sheriff Jim Clark of Selma, many whites who came to be at least passive supporters of the movement may have tuned out entirely, unsure as to what all the fuss was about. And lawmakers prompted to support civil rights and voting rights legislation on the heels of that televised brutality, likely wouldn’t have acted as quickly either.

This dynamic doesn’t exist in the same way for today’s movements, for a few reasons.

Although agents of the state occasionally respond violently to protests, for the most part, they have learned to temper their reactions. Marches and demonstrations typically go off without a hitch. In some cases, police have cleared the way for protesters to block traffic and at a Nashville Black Lives Matter rally a few years back, they actually brought protesters hot chocolate. Such a response, while preferable in the sense that no one wants to see protesters brutalized, certainly does not provide a clear memetic image of whom the good and bad guys are in the struggle.

Additionally, while law enforcement officials were obviously among the bad guys in the segregation era, they could be viewed as a particular kind of law enforcement: good ol’ boys upholding an unjust system of formal and official apartheid. Today, when activists criticize police, we are attacking larger and more complex structures of injustice. And those structures are not as straightforwardly evil as segregation in the minds of most.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Not to mention, in the ‘60s the victims of this police violence were easy to view as innocent, law-abiding, and well-mannered persons fighting for change. Today the framing of these issues by right-wing media (and even corporate media) has led millions to see the victims of brutality as hardly victims at all, but rather, often as people with criminal records, who are in some way “up to no good.” Regardless of the unfairness of this image — or the fact that even actual criminal offenders have a right not to be executed on the street — the morality tale is certainly not as clean and tidy as it was a half-century ago.

We can be angry, and should be, about the way in which so many people seem to demand a politics of “respectability” before agreeing to the humanity of those harmed by police or those protesting mistreatment, of course. But that doesn’t mean we can simply act as if that dynamic is not real. We have to figure out how to address it, especially given the power of the right-wing spin machine to frame (quite literally) so many of those brutalized by the state. It will not do to simply say “fuck respectability,” however tempting, while ignoring the strategic implications of that impulse, however understandable it can be.

Your position can be 100 percent correct from a moral and philosophical perspective, but politics is rarely about that. It’s about who controls the narrative. And we on the left, having spent a lot more time learning critical theory and sociology than marketing and public relations, are starting well behind the right when it comes to that control.

Third, the civil rights movement benefitted from the regional divide in the nation, which allowed it to split white loyalties.

In the fifties and sixties, the movement was aimed primarily at southern segregation. Not because it was the only form of racism in America — far from it — but because it was the most blatant and obvious. Strategically speaking, focusing first on the South allowed whites in the North and elsewhere to view themselves as better and more moral than “those awful southerners.” Of course, this was an absurd conceit, given the racism of white folks outside the South (which would become evident once King turned his sights to places like Chicago), but it worked as a tactic. It allowed the movement to split the loyalties of at least some white Americans, from a race-based, in-group loyalty, to a larger commitment — in this case to the principles of equality and fairness embedded in the American rhetoric if not the American reality.

And surely it made it easier for northern lawmakers in both the Republican and Democratic parties to take a stand against the southern Dixiecrats who were cast as the villains of the story.

Today, antiracist movements do not have the benefit of such a regional divide. Our actions are aimed at injustices in every region, from California to New York and everything in between. So when we critique white supremacy today, unlike fifty years ago, no white folks can assume they are off the hook. While this is good in many ways — it forces all whites to confront our involvement with the system of inequity — it also produces a predictable backlash. Whites who think of ourselves as quite liberal shouldn’t be let off the hook, obviously, but we should at least understand the lesson here.

One of the reasons the civil rights movement obtained the things it did was precisely because it allowed some white folks (and especially some white lawmakers) to see themselves as the good guys, or at least fighting on the side of justice against the “bad” people in our own group. While it is dangerous to allow white Americans to play this “good white/bad white” game (because it can elide the way that we are all implicated in a system of racial inequity), unless we provide some kind of opportunity for a redemptive identity for white folks in this work, the struggle is going to be harder. Not impossible, but harder.

Just as racism relies on divide-and-conquer (playing off people of color against each other and against working class whites), so too must antiracism develop a form of divide-and-conquer, and figure out how to divide a solid group of white Americans from the power structure and its false promises.

Which brings me directly to the final point.

Fourth, the civil rights movement reaped the benefits of a unique moment of interest convergence in American politics.

While it might be tempting for some to suggest that segregation was broken because of the sheer moral weight of the civil rights movement, and the effect it had on the consciences of white America, nothing could be further from the truth. Indeed, even at the height of the movement, most white Americans opposed protest activities and held hostile opinions about Dr. King. And it is doubtful that lawmakers, who had little to show for their own records on racial justice, had experienced some sudden epiphany as to the immorality of the nation up to that point and the need for change.

No, just as Lincoln went to war to preserve the union rather than to liberate blacks from bondage, so too in the 1960s did lawmakers ultimately do the right thing, but likely for the wrong (or at least less purely moral) reason.

As the late law professor Derrick Bell argued, the civil rights movement was able to obtain specific reforms in no small measure because of the propaganda needs of the nation at that time on the world stage. In that moment, the U.S. was locked in a cold war with the Soviet Union and was desperate to convince those nations emerging from colonialism of the superiority of the western, capitalist model as opposed to the socialist one. Obviously, with images of racist oppression beaming around the globe, selling the American way of life and the superiority of our system was going to be more difficult. Thus, at that moment there was an interest convergence between the needs of black Americans and the needs and desires of white American lawmakers (and perhaps some of the public too) to be seen as morally righteous to the world.

In the current period, however, it is not as clear where the interest convergence lies. What interests do lawmakers or the white public have in addressing racial disparities in education, wealth, occupational status or criminal justice? To the extent whites have come to view every gain by people of color as a zero-sum game for ourselves, the notion that all benefit from equity can prove a hard sell.

Oh sure, one can make the argument about coming demographic changes that will render the nation half white and half of color within twenty-five years. But even presuming this is true — and there is some real debate about that — research has found that reminding whites of their pending demographic diminution actually backfires for this purpose.

Fears of “replacement” stoke the new white nationalism and are central to Trumpism. So what might seem like an opportunity for interest convergence — after all, if we don’t have full opportunity for people of color in a nation where they will comprise half the population, our economy likely won’t function — could actually make whites more defensive about our identities (and our position) than ever, and more likely to support racist crackdowns on immigration from “non-white” countries.

Likewise, one can point out (as I have tried to do) that indulging injustice ultimately comes back to harm even the more privileged group in the end, but it’s uncertain how effective that will be either.

For instance, I have often pointed out how allowing and even supporting the “war on drugs” (primarily because it was principally resulting in incarceration for black and brown folks), has now backfired on whites. Because we responded to prior drug epidemics (heroin in the ‘70s, crack in the ‘80s) with prison rather than treatment, now, as whites suffer the impact of the opioid crisis, the more humane, public health approaches we’ve needed all along aren’t there for them either.

And yet, research has shown that when you remind people of their mortality — in this case by noting that indulging racial disparity can actually hurt and even kill people like them— you intensify their more reactionary tendencies. The fear of death doesn’t make people more empathic or progressive. It makes them more insular and conservative.

Though I don’t have the answers, it seems as though absent the discovery of some interest convergence between people of color and whites, the struggle for racial justice will be dependent upon either the goodwill of whites or the sheer weight of revolutionary fervor on the part of peoples of color. And based on history, the odds of either of those working in and of themselves, are pretty slim.

White morality has at no time been adequate to the task of producing racial justice, and black and brown revolutionary activity will likely provoke the kind of brutal and authoritarian response that would be welcomed by those same whites, due to their feelings of group endangerment at the prospects of such radical change. We need interest convergence, and yet it is not clear where, at present, it can be found.

I know all of this can prove deeply unsatisfying. I am identifying a problem — the problem of nostalgic mis-remembering — without offering a clear path forward for current social movements. But frankly it is not for me or any individual writer or activist to fashion those paths forward. That is the work of movements themselves, collectively — of people working together towards a common goal.

At the very least, I can say without fear of contradiction that unless we learn from the past without fetishizing it — unless we take a nuanced look at the differences between past social dynamics and those we face today — we who fight for justice will likely continue to be frustrated by the slowness of change, or even its absence.

Demographics alone will not save us. Protest alone will not save us. Good arguments alone will not save us. And moral awakening will assuredly not save us. All of these will be needed, but none will be sufficient. So let us now turn to the difficult task of thinking again, anew, to develop fresh approaches and ways of movement building that will combine the best of past methods with modern sensibilities, technologies, and understandings.

Too much is at stake to do anything less.

I’m an antiracism educator/author. I Facebook & tweet @timjacobwise, podcast at Speak Out With Tim Wise & post bonus content at patreon.com/speakoutwithtimwise

—

This post was previously published on Medium and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock