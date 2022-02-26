It’s Not the Suit, It’s How You Wear It

What if I told you that you don’t need be the best-looking guy in the room! You don’t need to have the nicest ride. You don’t need a huge bank balance. You don’t need to wear the slickest Armani suit. You don’t need your own boutique cabin by the beach to be seen as a success.

All you need is to have the confidence to be you.

Yet easier said than done hey!

“The greatest thing a man can do in this world, is to make the most possible out of the stuff he has been given. This is success and there is no other” – Orisen Swett Marden.

Believe it or not, that quote is not a modern one. It’s not a Tony Robbins motivational mantra. It’s from a man who lived around 100 years ago.

This internal desire to be deeply happy and content, is not just the plight of modern man. This search has been around since the dawn of time. Not a whole lot has changed to be honest. The world around us has changed immensely, but the world within is the same game.

Just about every man I know is out there trying to be ‘somebody’. It’s the lie we are sold from young. We’re taught as little boys, to be bigger, faster, stronger, better than the next guy. It gets drummed into us from every angle.

It’s no surprise that by the time you hit your 20’s, you’ve got a whole lot of programming that tells you you’re not good enough, because look at the guy next to you. He’s got it all dude. And you haven’t. So, we spend our 30s and 40s trying to make up for the lack.

I went suit shopping recently, and it reminded me that a man who is confident in his own skin, can wear a $200 suit just as well as a $2000 suit. And a man who is not confident in himself, might feel temporarily better in a $2000 suit, but sooner or later, his confidence scarcity will outshine the suit.

Likewise, a good drummer can make a $500 drum kit sound better than someone who doesn’t know how to play a $5000 kit.

You see it’s all about what you’ve got on the inside. The clothes do not make the man. The instrument itself does not make you a great player.

But take that $2000 suit or that $5000 drum kit, and the confident man will make it look and sound better than ever. That’s the difference.

When we lack confidence, we can easily slip into achievement mode. We build careers. We build bodies. We built intellect. We chase status, money, and sex. We build anything we can to make us feel better about who we are. And then we wonder why the male suicide rate for a man in his 40’s is so alarmingly high.

But the one thing we often forget to build, is our internal self. Our sense of inner peace, confidence, and calm. Most of our efforts are external to who we are, even our physical bodies. Don’t get me wrong, to build a great physique has worth. To work hard building a career and buying ‘things’, can bring a certain level of satisfaction.

But deep down more often than not, for those who are yet to do the inner work, there is a little boy, crying out to be looked after, and to be loved, so he can grow into the man he has been designed to be.

We are ‘spiritual beings having a human experience’.

We are so much more than flesh, bones, and blood. We are so much more than creatures with an average life expectancy of 84, who then drop dead as if they were never here to begin with.

What makes your heart pump? What makes you wake up and get out of bed in the morning? What gives your life purpose and meaning?

Or do you just drift along, hoping for the best, but never really experiencing life. Whether over-achieving or under achieving, the result is the same – unhappy men who know there’s more to life, but don’t know where to begin.

And so, we either live quiet lives of desperation, wondering what life could be like, or we go all out to prove our worth, often self-sabotaging ourselves in the process, and burning ourselves out. For what?

Living your best life is a daily habit. It takes conscious awareness and consistent effort to be the person you were created to be. It takes discipline to live the life of your choosing. It takes facing yourself and asking hard personal questions. And then it requires action. It doesn’t just happen.

What life is not about!

It’s not about your career, though that’s important.

It’s not about your partner, though that too is important.

It’s not about your kids, though they are important.

It’s not about your body image, though that is important.

It’s not about anything you have achieved, though that is important.

So what is it about?

It’s about your inner world. Qualities like wisdom, courage, kindness, patience, determination, discipline, vulnerability, spirituality. These are the things that create the code you live by and give your life purpose and meaning.

Be inspired by others, but at the end of the day, who you are as a man is your greatest asset. Be your most authentic self. Work hard. Love hard. Play hard.

Treat others the way you want to be treated. Contrary to popular belief, the universe does not revolve around you. Your ego might have you believe otherwise but caring for others, showing empathy, and showing up in kindness, are some of the most underrated values in existence.

You are here for a reason. Find that reason. You’re not here by chance. Your very existence on this planet means that you have an opportunity to leave this place better than when you entered it.

Your mission gives you purpose and is the reason you get out of bed in the morning. That mission doesn’t need to be grandiose or about saving the world. It’s just a clear understanding of why you are here, what is important to you and how you spend your days being the best version of you possible.

It’s easy to get stuck in a rut. Easy to get complacent. Easy to get to mid-life and think… WTF!

Wake up calls often involve thoughts like, ‘how did I get here’, ‘what just happened’, and ‘where to from here’.

5 dirty words

‘Take responsibility for your life’. These 5 dirty words can change everything.

A shift of 1 degree today, becomes 20 degrees a year from now. Changing your life doesn’t always mean making monumental changes. It’s the small 1 percenters done over time, that make the biggest difference. For example, you decide not to take that drink today, then again tomorrow, then the next, and the next. You get the idea. In a year from now, you’re healthier, clearer, happier and have more $ in your pocket, all from the consistent effort to make small changes daily.

Sometimes a major shift is needed for sure. Ending a relationship, changing jobs, moving to a new location. But in between those bigger changes, are the minutiae of changes that occur every hour of every day.

So grab a journal. Write down what comes up from within you. How do you show up as a wise man, a courageous man? How do you show kindness, compassion, patience, and determination? What is your spiritual life made up of? How are you connected with life beyond yourself?

The answers to these things are the qualities that create the code you live by.

You might be surprised at what you start to discover, when you start to dig a little deeper, rise a little higher, and seek the truth of who you are.

It’s the greatest pursuit of your life. So grab your $200 suit, and wear it like a man who has $2000 worth of inner confidence. Start there, and see what happens.

