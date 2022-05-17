It’s Ok To Want Nothing but a Casual Relationship

Nowadays, people look down on those who want nothing but casual relationships.

While I understand how bad the ‘casual dating’ term is, it doesn’t also mean everyone who is in the dating pool is expected to want a serious relationship either.

It’s still every person’s freedom to choose what works for them in dating because there’s no point in settling down with someone when you’re not truly ready.

You might end up wasting that person’s time and yours as well.

But before getting into why it’s okay to not want anything serious but casual relationship, let’s talk about the true definition of casual dating and whether it’s for you or not.

…

What’s casual dating?

According to Wiki,

“Casual dating or a casual relationship is a physical and emotional relationship between two people who may have casual sex or a near-sexual relationship without necessarily demanding or expecting the additional commitments of a more formal romantic relationship.”

This also means each person can have a different definition of what casual dating means to them.

When I talked to my friends at work, they told me their definition of casual dating means going out with someone on a date without sleeping with them.

They see it as the getting to know each other phase and this phase can last until 6 months or so before they decide if this person is worth their time and energy.

Casual dating is for those who want to take things slow, it might be because you were in a long-term relationship before and things didn’t work out so you don’t want to rush it out this time around.

However, if you’re doing casual dating just for the sake of it then don’t be surprised most people you meet on online dating will call you a player or simply a jerk.

This is because admittedly, dating someone who you thought to want the same thing as you do but then apparently she/he’s not (after 6 months together) really really sucks.

No one likes to be treated like they’re just your pit stop.

…

One thing to remember when you want to do casual dating

Obviously, there are more singles out there who are looking for a serious relationship compared to the one that’s merely casual.

With that being said, it’s highly important to tell your intention in the beginning and be as honest as possible. Because trust me, many aren’t.

So don’t be that jerk who tells others you want whatever they want so they don’t reject you.

That’s called roaching behavior and no one wants to deal with any of that. People aren’t stupid anymore and they know all the kinds of games people pull on online dating.

And just like everything else in life, your dating life has some phases. There will be a time like this when you don’t want to get serious with somebody and all you want to do is go out on dates with new people every other day.

But there will also be a time when you get tired of it and you want something stable. You no longer want that rush high feeling of chasing the next hot person on Bumble.

You just want someone who can accept you for who you are and you do the same to them. That’s called maturity and that time will come around whether you like it or not.

As much as you love the company of your own, nothing will stay that way forever. Even if you swear not to get serious with somebody ever, you just never know what will happen in the future.

Things are changing — and so is your feeling about dating.

So while you’re enjoying this “free” phase and do casual dating, keep it in mind to be thoughtful of others too. Find someone who’s on the same page as you and then proceed.

If you find someone attractive but they want something more serious, let them go. They deserve someone who wants the same thing.

People hate that kind of people who can’t commit but don’t want to let go either. That’s the worst thing you could ever do to someone else.

You shouldn’t drag other people into your phase where you’re still confused about what you want. Even if that eventually means you still want to fool around, just be sure about it.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting a casual relationship — only if you’re being mindful about it and not putting others at the disadvantage along the way.

…

