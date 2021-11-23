It’s Okay To Be Attracted To Other People Besides Your Partner

When I was 19 I met my soul mate. He became the stars in my eyes and taught me the way the world works. He was wise beyond his years and a lot of people looked up to him for advice. He was intelligent, thoughtful, resourceful, and caring. I never met a man so in tune emotionally who got to know me better than I knew myself. I looked up to him in many ways and I became sad every time we separated because we dated long distance and I didn’t know when I would see him again. We spent years in a long-distance relationship but when we were together we’d spend every waking moment by each other’s side. How could I ever have eyes for anyone but him? I’d question monogamy years after we broke up knowing I still cared for him. However, after spending many long nights alone I’d begin to wonder if I’d ever met anyone as worthy as him again? But I learned what matters is what you do with the thought.

For example, you can see someone walk by in a mall and think they’re attractive, and that’s it. You take control of the thought and move on instantly because you are thankful and happy for what you have at home. The moment you begin to entertain the thought of being with them is when you begin to cross the danger zone of infidelity. Once you act on it you have crossed the line.

It’s okay to be attracted to other people. What matters is how you act on that thought. You can stop it — and move on.

Personally, I find it hard to believe that genders of the opposite sex can maintain friendships. At one point either one or the other will develop feelings. It’s a matter of time when someone will make a move. It’s inevitable, but if you care about your partner you won’t let the interaction go further than what it’s worth because you value your relationship.

Many times I’ve had to reevaluate friendships because of mixed signals. I’ve yet to meet someone I’ve ever had a deep emotional connection with like the guy I met when I was 19. Then again, I don’t let anyone get that close because I’m too scared to explore what that would be like. I guess I’m just too personal and not ready to let anyone in that place, yet, if ever.

I’ve had my fair share of crushes. I’ve thought about people and wondered what they were like. However, I’ve never let my encounters get too personal for fear of infidelity in my own heart. Even if I haven’t spoken to the other guy in a while.

Time will tell if someone is meant to be in your life later on. Sometimes people’s life goals cross paths and move on into different avenues. People make decisions that are best for themselves and their goals and time only tells if someone is meant to stay in your life. If you truly feel that someone is meant to be then let them go and if they are meant to be they will come back to you. It’s like the saying that goes, let a bird go from your hand and it returns to you it was meant to be with you.

Let that birdy fly — anonymous

Nothing in life should be forced not even relationships. If you feel strongly about your partner you don’t have to force the feelings in return. People who love you should love you for you.

People come and people go but the true actions of people who mean well in your life will shine through. That’s why I reevaluate friendships every few months to see where we stand and make choices that are best for each of our goals. Not letting myself be swayed by emotions it is good to do the best for both parties — even if that means doing good for yourself first. Then you will know your needs and do good for everyone in return.

So as a result, you will meet many people in your life. Some will connect better than others and you will develop feelings of trust and intimacy. Sometimes those feelings can get a little blurry when you are in a committed relationship with someone and you have to take two steps back to reevaluate where the relationship is going. It’s okay to be attracted to other people besides your partner but what you do with the feeling and the thoughts you entertain is up to you. That’s why trust is essential and believing that whatever is meant for you is meant for you. You should have peace with that.

