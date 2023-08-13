It’s Summer Vacation!—Are Your Kids Still Glued to Their Phones?

Enough! Switch it off! Do something else, go outside and play. Is this your everyday story?

Clearly, you can’t let your tweens/teens stay glued to TVs, phones or video games. So you’re trying to stop them from doing that.

But all your efforts are going in vain and these constant arguments are spoiling the atmosphere of the house.

Here’s what you may want to do…

Engagement in sport

Is there any one sport that your tween/teen is learning seriously. Travel soccer, basketball, baseball, cricket?

If yes, great! Two days practice and two days of games so good amount of time spent outside.

If no, choose any one sport based on your child’s interests and enroll them in that sport. Believe me, this works like magic! Not only do they learn the sport but also very important social skills, especially how to be a good team member.

Structured outside playtime

Is there an evening time set up in their daily schedule where they go and play outside with their friends, biking, hide and seek, pickle ball, basket ball, cricket etc.?

If yes, great!

If not, set up a time in their everyday schedule where they go outside and play with their friends.

Setting up everyday to-do’s

During summer vacations, everyday ask them (don’t tell them) the three productive goals they will accomplish, just 3, even 2 is ok such as below:

Book reading

Room cleaning

Doing math practice questions

Homework for extra classes

Practicing drills for sport

Is your tween/teen not listening to you? Here’s why….

If your teen/tween is going for sport practices

Playing outside at the preset time and

Completing all assigned tasks, then…

It’s better to let them enjoy their much awaited summer break, the WAY THEY WANT.

Let them plan their day, THE WAY THEY WANT.

Let them play on discord, nintendo switch and watch their favourite youtuber, THE WAY THEY WANT.

Let them dirty their room AND enjoy the mess, THE WAY THEY WANT 🙂

If they are keeping their promise, you too keep your promise by giving them their space, their freedom and taking a step back. Isn’t it?

What annoys kids is ….inspite of them doing everything as you say, they still can’t enjoy their freedom. So they choose to disobey you .

Give them their space, their freedom and their mess and they will play sport, do everyday tasks and go play outside at a preset time (staying away from electronics) — this way they do as you say.

It’s a two way street.

Think about it….Do you give them that space, that freedom?

Don’t you keep bugging them with their room not being clean, not waking up on time, keeping the volume low, getting rid the particular T-shirt that you don’t like and the list goes on…

If the kids are accomplishing everything as you say, don’t they deserve this much freedom?

Next time, when your tween/teen accomplishes three everyday goals, reward them by giving them their space, their freedom, their mess and their world!

This way your tween/teen will happily listen to you and follow your directions.

This way your tween/teen will complete everyday tasks, attend all sports practices and play outside with friends.

This way your teen/tween won’t stay glued to phones and electronics!

Dear parents, the change starts from YOU. Isn’t it?

Before expecting your teens/tweens to obey you and follow your directions…. Ask yourself…..Are you giving your teens/tweens their space, their freedom?

