It’s Time to Expose the Sham of Hybrids

The Swiss canton of Valais is to stop providing subsidies to people who buy hybrid vehicles after a rigorous study it commissioned from a specialized environmental consulting company concluded that their fuel consumption and emissions make them as harmful as diesel vehicles.

The consultancy’s finding should come as no surprise: hybrids are a sham, a way to salve the conscience of drivers who, in many countries, still do not dare, usually due to lack of knowledge, to buy electric vehicles.

The facts speak for themselves: hybrid vehicle manufacturers’ consumption metrics based on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles’ Test Cycle (WLTP) that usually promise fuel consumption of between one and two liters per hundred kilometers are the product of ideal conditions employing expert drivers. In practice, under real traffic conditions and with drivers focused simply on getting from A to B rather than trying to break consumption records, these cars generally consume about four times more; between four and seven liters per hundred kilometers. In large hybrid vehicles, that can be up to ten liters per hundred kilometers. In the end, leaving aside the questionable good intentions of hybrid vehicle makers, charging a battery while driving with an internal combustion engine means lower performance.

We know that all car manufacturers lie about their vehicles’ consumption and capacities including EVs. But the implications of these lies are very different: if an electric vehicle that claims to have a range of 510 kilometers in ideal conditions ends up in practice with a little below 350, it means more stops to recharge, especially if it’s being driven in traffic. But if a hybrid vehicle with a ridiculous electric range of 40 or 50 kilometers offers in practice less than 20 kilometers, its owner is actually driving with a combustion engine most of the time, and simply hauling useless batteries around.

Hybrid vehicles are an attempt to continue exploiting the internal combustion technology car makers are comfortable with, while at the same time manipulating the fears many consumers have about EVs, which most people, remain ignorant about. Fears that, moreover, have been fed for years by the manufacturers themselves and by dealer networks who know that EVs mean the end of their business model. At the same time, governments want to pass popular policies rather than questioning the claims brands make, preferring to ignore the reality that hybrid vehicles are as unsustainable as their diesel and petrol counterparts.

This is why in most of the world, we’re still stuck in a vicious circle: in countries where EVs are still not popular, there’s no investment in rapid charging points, as coverage maps show, meaning that fewer people are prepared to go electric. The subsidies provided to buyers of hybrid vehicles makes them seem like something they are not: a way of obtaining some advantages without accepting some of the disadvantages. This is a false impression that has simply been overcome in more advanced markets like Norway and Estonia.

The European Union’s new Euro 7 regulations are being designed so as to ban any engine that exceeds carbon dioxide emissions of 30 grams per kilometer, which in practice means ending the manufacture of internal combustion engines from 2025. Some brands have finally grasped this and stopped developing “cleaner” combustion engines. For many people buying a car today, this will mean that their internal combustion engine vehicle, hybrid or not, will be obsolete in less than three years. And from then on, one can only hope that the increased stringency of mandatory annual inspections will lead to a complete ban on the circulation of petrol and diesel vehicles within a decade.

The end of the internal combustion engine — including hybrids — could come much sooner than some European Union member states like Spain want, not because of the absurd and populist deadlines that they themselves have set, but because of the application of European pollution regulations that are much more realistic and reasonable.

Hybrids are a sham concocted by an antiquated industry to deceive the market and regulators, and one backed up by governments that subsidize something that should never have qualified for any kind of support. Consumers buy them because they seem to address their concerns for the environment. In short, hybrids are the last, poisonous, gasp of an obsolete and profoundly harmful technology.